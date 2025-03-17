Williams Grove Plans Opening Night This Week, March 21

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will make a second attempt at getting the 2025 season opener in the books coming up this Friday night, March 21 at 7:30 pm.

Presented by Hoosier, the season lidlifter will feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

The 410 sprint cars will compete for $5,500 to win in a 25-lap main event.

A first attempt at opening the season was lost to rain on March 16.

Anthony Macri won the first show of the season for the 410 sprints at Williams Grove last year while Dylan Norris took the season opener for the 358 sprint division.

Williams Grove will close out the month on Friday night, March 28 with another two-division racing program.

Featured will be the 410 sprints and the super sportsman for a rare early-season program.

Adult general admission for Opening Night on March 21 is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.