Gavin Miller Perfect with POWRi National Midget League Win at Port City Raceway

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (3/21/25) Gavin Miller would make a statement of speed to earn his fourth career feature win battling at Port City Raceway, with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues, in Night Two of the annual Turnpike Challenge after leading all thirty laps of the thrilling caution free feature event.

Quick on-track excitement with forty-six talented entries in the POWRi National and West Midgets would find Gavin Miller start the action off with quick-time in hot laps of 10.474-second lap as Gavin Miller, Bradley Cox, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Trey Marcham and Jakeb Boxell would notch the heat racing wins with Gunnar Setser and Kale Drake earning semi-feature checkers.

Commencing the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Gavin Miller and outside front-row counterpart Thomas Meseraull, lead the field as the green flag flew with Gavin Miller gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap.

Holding steady out front in an action-packed caution-free feature, Gavin Miller would hold steady undeterred in the feature victory by leading every revolution on circuit. Keeping pace during the intense six-minute feature, Jacob Denny would place runner-up with hard-charger Cannon McIntosh rounding out the podium placements.

“The whole crew had this thing rolling tonight from the unload,” said Gavin Miller in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle. Adding, “I knew in lap traffic it was going to be tough but I tried to split a couple gaps and it all worked out.”

Remaining in the hunt all event, Zach Daum would finish fourth with Thomas Meseraull rounding out the POWRi National and West Midget League top five finishers in Night Two of the Turnpike Challenge while at Port City Raceway.

POWRi National and West Midgets | Port City Raceway | 3/21/25:

Start2Finish Quick Qualifying Time: 97-Gavin Miller

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 45-Bradley Cox

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner:71K-Cannon McIntosh

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 5 Winner: 32M-Trey Marcham

AFCO Racing Heat Race 6 Winner: 14-Jakeb Boxell

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 43-Gunnar Setser

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 7U-Kale Drake

Wholesale Batteries High Point Qualifier: 97-Gavin Miller

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/542502

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[1]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney[4]; 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[13]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum[6]; 5. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[2]; 6. 14-Jakeb Boxell[3]; 7. 14J-Jonathan Beason[10]; 8. 32M-Trey Marcham[5]; 9. 938-Bradley Fezard[7]; 10. 11A-Andrew Felker[15]; 11. 7P-Jason McDougal[12]; 12. 43-Gunnar Setser[17]; 13. 40X-Trevor Cline[21]; 14. 7U-Kale Drake[18]; 15. 3P-Drake Edwards[11]; 16. 40-Chase McDermand[23]; 17. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[9]; 18. 81F-Frank Flud[16]; 19. 45-Bradley Cox[8]; 20. 8M-Chance Morton[19]; 21. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[24]; 22. 00-Brecken Reese[22]; 23. 54-Rylan Gray[14]; 24. 32T-Connor Lee[20]

Max Papis Innovations MPI B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 43-Gunnar Setser[1]; 2. 8M-Chance Morton[2]; 3. 40X-Trevor Cline[3]; 4. 5U-Kameron Key[8]; 5. 21-Matt Sherrell[9]; 6. 67K-Colton Robinson[5]; 7. 64-Johnny Boland[6]; 8. 21T-Justin Bates[11]; 9. 16TH-Kevin Newton[14]; 10. 12W-Caiden Warren[10]; 11. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[12]; 12. 72W-Tye Wilke[4]; 13. 89-Todd McVay[13]; 14. 47R-Ray Brewer[7]; 15. 26J-Kevin Carl[15]

Hoosier Tire B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 7U-Kale Drake[1]; 2. 32T-Connor Lee[2]; 3. 00-Brecken Reese[3]; 4. 76-Zane Lawrence[4]; 5. 3U-Jayden Clay[5]; 6. 40-Chase McDermand[10]; 7. 14E-Kris Carroll[9]; 8. 8L-Cooper Miller[7]; 9. 6-Brylee Kilmer[6]; 10. 19-Alex Karpowicz[11]; 11. 44-Branigan Roark[14]; 12. 97L-Brandon Lewis[12]; 13. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8]; 14. 126-Autumn Criste[13]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 2. 938-Bradley Fezard[5]; 3. 40X-Trevor Cline[1]; 4. 32T-Connor Lee[3]; 5. 67K-Colton Robinson[2]; 6. 21-Matt Sherrell[6]; 7. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[7]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark[8]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Bradley Cox[1]; 2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]; 3. 3P-Drake Edwards[3]; 4. 54-Rylan Gray[4]; 5. 47R-Ray Brewer[8]; 6. 14E-Kris Carroll[6]; 7. 19-Alex Karpowicz[5]; 8. 16TH-Kevin Newton[7]

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 2. 81F-Frank Flud[2]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser[3]; 4. 7U-Kale Drake[4]; 5. 64-Johnny Boland[5]; 6. 40-Chase McDermand[6]; 7. 89-Todd McVay[7]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[4]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 3. 8M-Chance Morton[5]; 4. 76-Zane Lawrence[1]; 5. 8L-Cooper Miller[6]; 6. 12W-Caiden Warren[8]; 7. 5U-Kameron Key[2]; 8. (DNS) 26J-Kevin Carl

Advanced Racing Susp Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 32M-Trey Marcham[5]; 2. 14J-Jonathan Beason[2]; 3. 7P-Jason McDougal[3]; 4. 11A-Andrew Felker[4]; 5. 3U-Jayden Clay[6]; 6. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[1]; 7. 97L-Brandon Lewis[7]

AFCO Racing Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Jakeb Boxell[3]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney[4]; 3. 00-Brecken Reese[1]; 4. 72W-Tye Wilke[2]; 5. 6-Brylee Kilmer[5]; 6. 21T-Justin Bates[6]; 7. 126-Autumn Criste[7]

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:10.474[17]; 2. 54-Rylan Gray, 00:10.588[9]; 3. 7U-Kale Drake, 00:10.590[19]; 4. 32T-Connor Lee, 00:10.601[11]; 5. 3P-Drake Edwards, 00:10.678[4]; 6. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:10.750[20]; 7. 67K-Colton Robinson, 00:10.766[7]; 8. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:10.787[13]; 9. 81F-Frank Flud, 00:10.802[10]; 10. 40X-Trevor Cline, 00:10.811[12]; 11. 45-Bradley Cox, 00:10.862[8]; 12. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.894[2]; 13. 938-Bradley Fezard, 00:10.901[5]; 14. 19-Alex Karpowicz, 00:10.980[1]; 15. 64-Johnny Boland, 00:11.030[16]; 16. 21-Matt Sherrell, 00:11.031[18]; 17. 14E-Kris Carroll, 00:11.127[6]; 18. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:11.152[14]; 19. 251-Johnny Brown Jr, 00:11.171[23]; 20. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:11.235[15]; 21. 89-Todd McVay, 00:11.243[22]; 22. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:11.365[21]; 23. 47R-Ray Brewer, 00:11.452[3]

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:10.596[15]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:10.781[21]; 3. 67-Jacob Denney, 00:10.814[18]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:10.822[16]; 5. 7P-Jason McDougal, 00:10.876[19]; 6. 14-Jakeb Boxell, 00:10.937[7]; 7. 5U-Kameron Key, 00:11.034[14]; 8. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 00:11.157[22]; 9. 72W-Tye Wilke, 00:11.203[3]; 10. 76-Zane Lawrence, 00:11.213[5]; 11. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 00:11.256[17]; 12. 00-Brecken Reese, 00:11.307[6]; 13. 8M-Chance Morton, 00:11.310[1]; 14. 32M-Trey Marcham, 00:11.414[10]; 15. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:11.421[23]; 16. 8L-Cooper Miller, 00:11.471[2]; 17. 3U-Jayden Clay, 00:11.632[13]; 18. 21T-Justin Bates, 00:11.768[9]; 19. 26J-Kevin Carl, 00:11.771[20]; 20. 97L-Brandon Lewis, 00:11.780[12]; 21. 126-Autumn Criste, 00:11.956[11]; 22. 12W-Caiden Warren, 00:50.444[4]; 23. 8MF-Kade Morton, 01:00.000[8]

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.153[3]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:10.189[33]; 3. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:10.225[30]; 4. 67-Jacob Denney, 00:10.267[36]; 5. 72W-Tye Wilke, 00:10.319[6]; 6. 3P-Drake Edwards, 00:10.343[7]; 7. 81F-Frank Flud, 00:10.346[19]; 8. 7U-Kale Drake, 00:10.349[37]; 9. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:10.362[39]; 10. 14-Jakeb Boxell, 00:10.366[14]; 11. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:10.367[27]; 12. 54-Rylan Gray, 00:10.400[17]; 13. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.434[44]; 14. 32T-Connor Lee, 00:10.448[21]; 15. 45-Bradley Cox, 00:10.468[15]; 16. 67K-Colton Robinson, 00:10.487[13]; 17. 19-Alex Karpowicz, 00:10.507[1]; 18. 7P-Jason McDougal, 00:10.513[38]; 19. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:10.544[42]; 20. 5U-Kameron Key, 00:10.553[28]; 21. 938-Bradley Fezard, 00:10.587[9]; 22. 8L-Cooper Miller, 00:10.610[4]; 23. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:10.648[25]; 24. 8M-Chance Morton, 00:10.652[2]; 25. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:10.662[32]; 26. 64-Johnny Boland, 00:10.679[31]; 27. 47R-Ray Brewer, 00:10.687[5]; 28. 32M-Trey Marcham, 00:10.711[20]; 29. 89-Todd McVay, 00:10.723[43]; 30. 3U-Jayden Clay, 00:10.727[26]; 31. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:10.756[41]; 32. 14E-Kris Carroll, 00:10.764[11]; 33. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:10.767[46]; 34. 76-Zane Lawrence, 00:10.771[10]; 35. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:10.801[29]; 36. 40X-Trevor Cline, 00:10.831[23]; 37. 00-Brecken Reese, 00:10.844[12]; 38. 21-Matt Sherrell, 00:10.851[35]; 39. 97L-Brandon Lewis, 00:10.982[24]; 40. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 00:11.061[34]; 41. 21T-Justin Bates, 00:11.311[18]; 42. 126-Autumn Criste, 00:11.442[22]; 43. 12W-Caiden Warren, 00:11.520[8]; 44. 26J-Kevin Carl, 00:11.566[40]; 45. 251-Johnny Brown Jr, 00:12.391[45]; 46. 8MF-Kade Morton, 10:00.000[16]

