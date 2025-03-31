Strong Gale Force Winds Force Cancelation of High Limit Date at Vado Speedway Park

From High Limit Racing

VADO, NM (March 31, 2025) – In the interest of safety for racers, teams, and fans making the trip, Tuesday’s Kubota High Limit Racing debut at Vado Speedway Park has been canceled with unfavorable conditions including strong gale force winds north of 50 mph expected over Tuesday and Wednesday in New Mexico.

With no foreseeable return date to “The Land of Enchantment,” the event will unfortunately not be rescheduled in 2025.

All pre-sale ticket orders will be refunded to the original form of payment.

The Kubota High Limit Racing campaign now turns to Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas this Friday, April 4 and Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas this Saturday, April 5. Both tracks will be hosting the series for the first time.

Fans can buy tickets to upcoming races by clicking here. Remember, every pre-sale ticket purchase enters you to be selected for the DURST Dice Roll and a chance to win up to $6,000 from your favorite driver.

