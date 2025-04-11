PARALLAX GROUP PRESENTS USAC’S 2025 NATIONAL PASSING MASTER AWARD

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (April 10, 2025)………Parallax Group has posted a $2,500 reward to the driver who passes the most total cars during feature events throughout USAC’s 2025 national season.

Since 2020, USAC’s Passing Master bonus has been provided to the driver who advances the most combined positions during feature events throughout USAC’s Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget season.

Past USAC Passing Master champions include Chris Windom (2020), Justin Grant (2021 & 2022) and Daison Pursley (2023 & 2024).

Grant moved up a record 230 positions in 2021 and passed 212 in 2022. Windom chalked up the inaugural Passing Master award in 2020 with 226. Over the past two seasons, Pursley has passed 199 in 2023 and 209 in 2024.

C.J. Leary leads the current Parallax Group USAC National Passing Master standings with 32, all of which came in February in Florida. Kale Drake sits second at 31 with Jadon Rogers third at 26, Chase Stockon fourth at 20 and Briggs Danner fifth at 19.

Joe Brandon, president and owner of Parallax Group Inc., is a longtime sponsor and car owner in USAC competition. Parallax Group offers world class power supply products to the RV industry.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP PASSING MASTER CHAMPIONS:

2020: Chris Windom, Canton, Illinois

2021: Justin Grant, Ione, California

2022: Justin Grant, Ione, California

2023: Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Oklahoma

2024: Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Oklahoma