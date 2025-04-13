Jack Wagner Wins at Valley Speedway with Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA

Grain Valley, MO. (4/12/25) Jack Wagner would lead the final fifteen laps in the opening night of the Wholesale Batteries Challenge Series debut at Valley Speedway with the POWRi WAR/MWRA to notch his third career feature victory kicking off the premier season of racing events.

Racing onto the quick surface of Valley Speedway, POWRi WAR/MWRA would find twenty-three talented traditional sprinters witnessing Jack Wagner set the quickest hot-lap time of 13.672-second lap as Wyatt Burks, Cody Baker, and Chase Howard each earned heat racing victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Chase Howard and Cody Baker lined up in the front row as Wyatt Burks would gain the lead on the opening lap from starting third with Chase Howard blasting into the runner-up spot.

Leading for the first ten laps, Wyatt Burks would be in fine form out front as the field jockeyed for position behind with Chase Howard, Jack Wagner, Cody Baker, Samuel Wagner, Kyle Shipley, and Wesley Smith all tried their best in the runner up spot.

Overtaking on lap ten, Jack Wagner would ride the daring high line smoothly to grip the preferred position with outstanding action happening behind the battling pair.

Holding steady out front, Jack Wagner would emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR/MWRA at Valley Speedway to notch his first yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt Wyatt Burks would finish runner-up as a clean running Brad Wyatt completed the final podium placements.

“I really didn’t know where to go for the first half of the race with the tight competition, I searched high and search low but eventually came up with just drive it” said victorious Jack Wagner in the Grain Valley, Missouri victory lane celebrations. Adding, “Feels great to get full fields and have to such a high level of talent here.”

Challenging closely behind would find Kyle Shipley finish fourth as Luke Howard hard-charged his way to round out the top-five finishers for the Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series at Valley Speedway in the season opener.

Valley Speedway | POWRi WAR/MWRA | 4/12/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Hot Lap Time: 77-Jack Wagner(13.672)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 11W-Wyatt Burks

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 9-Cody Baker

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 13-Chase Howard

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 13-Chase Howard

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 2H-Luke Howard(+10)

Wholesale Batteries Inc. Feature Winner: 77-Jack Wagner

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/554592

Wholesale Batteries A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 3. 41-Brad Wyatt[11]; 4. 0G-Kyle Shipley[5]; 5. 2H-Luke Howard[15]; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]; 7. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[14]; 8. 33-Bryson Smith[7]; 9. B52-Blake Bowers[17]; 10. 9X-Chad Goff[9]; 11. 26-Zachary Clark[12]; 12. 15E-Dakota Earls[18]; 13. 93-Ralph Parkinson Jr[16]; 14. 27-Justin Johnson[10]; 15. 25-Mike McCleary[21]; 16. 10P-Dayton Pursley[20]; 17. 03-Tyler Burton[19]; 18. 9-Cody Baker[2]; 19. 2-Wesley Smith[8]; 20. 11X-Tom Curran[13]; 21. 13-Chase Howard[1].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 2. 33-Bryson Smith[2]; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]; 4. 27-Justin Johnson[6]; 5. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[1]; 6. 93-Ralph Parkinson Jr[5]; 7. 03-Tyler Burton[7]; 8. 25-Mike McCleary[8].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Cody Baker[3]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 3. 2-Wesley Smith[2]; 4. 26-Zachary Clark[1]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran[5]; 6. B52-Blake Bowers[6]; 7. 10P-Dayton Pursley[7]; 8. (DNS) 18K-Kyle Gorham.

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Chase Howard[4]; 2. 0G-Kyle Shipley[3]; 3. 9X-Chad Goff[2]; 4. 41-Brad Wyatt[6]; 5. 2H-Luke Howard[7]; 6. 15E-Dakota Earls[1]; 7. (DNS) 11I-Danny Billings.

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:14.083[5]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 00:14.137[7]; 3. 33-Bryson Smith, 00:14.264[4]; 4. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 00:14.309[3]; 5. 93-Ralph Parkinson Jr, 00:14.899[2]; 6. 27-Justin Johnson, 00:14.928[6]; 7. 03-Tyler Burton, 00:14.928[1]; 8. 25-Mike McCleary, 00:16.170[8].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:13.672[4]; 2. 9-Cody Baker, 00:13.892[8]; 3. 2-Wesley Smith, 00:14.149[5]; 4. 26-Zachary Clark, 00:14.295[1]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran, 00:14.572[2]; 6. B52-Blake Bowers, 00:14.772[3]; 7. 10P-Dayton Pursley, 00:15.309[6]; 8. 18K-Kyle Gorham, 01:00.000[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying 3: 1. 13-Chase Howard, 00:14.094[4]; 2. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 00:14.297[5]; 3. 9X-Chad Goff, 00:14.644[2]; 4. 15E-Dakota Earls, 00:14.805[6]; 5. 11I-Danny Billings, 00:15.000[1]; 6. 41-Brad Wyatt, 00:15.007[7]; 7. 2H-Luke Howard, 01:10.000[3].

