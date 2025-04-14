RECOGNIZING OUR FAMILY OF MARKETING PARTNERS

By Marty Czekala

With days until “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” push off to begin the 20th anniversary, the CRSA Sprints would like to thank their partners for their support. Without it, none of it is possible.

A-Verdi Storage Containers: Now in its third year of title sponsorship, A-Verdi provides a variety of on-site storage and office products for residential, construction, special event and commercial customers. As a local family-owned business born and raised in New York, A-Verdi has the local knowledge and expertise to provide superior service. A-Verdi has been a part of the Mike Emhof Motorsports family for 22 years. Call them at 1-800-248-3734 or visit averdi.com

Hoosier Racing Tire: The official tire of CRSA, Hoosier tires are designed for champions. They have a vast distributor and dealer network to meet the needs of all customers. From the drivers on the go kart track to dragsters racing up to 300 mph down the strip, Hoosier Racing Tire has supported and fueled passion in the motorsports industry globally. Contact your nearest Hoosier Racing Tire distributor or search online at hoosiertire.com.

Bicknell Racing Products: Bicknell is the official distributor of Hoosier tires for the CRSA Sprints, supplying drivers and teams with the new HTC Med1 tire in 2025. From body panels and shocks to gaskets, mounts, and springs—we’ve got everything you need to fine-tune your ride and chase the checkered flag.

Westward Painting Company: Based in Lyons Falls, New York, Westward offers the best painters at a low cost and services ranging from log home restoration to commercial sandblasting. Interested in improving your home? Reach out for a free estimate at (315) 348-4047 or email westward@frontiernet.net

Elab Smokers Boutique: Sponsoring the new scramble dash in 2025, Elab Smokers Boutique is a chain of smoke shops throughout the Monroe-Ontario County region. With locations in Rochester, Canandaigua, Charlotte and Macedon, Elab has a large selection of cigars and some of the best prices in town. They are proud to say that the majority of our glass, features American-made handpipes, bubblers, waterpipes and all accessories. Elab carries JUUL, Juno, Suorin, dry herb, wax, and e-liquid vaporizers that have been hand-selected and proven to perform at a level that provides confidence to put their name on.

Pit Stop Convenience Stores: The official sponsor of the I-90 Challenge, Pit Stop has over 16 stores throughout Central New York. We strive to be the hometown convenience store in the communities we serve. Get quick, efficient service for fuel, snacks, drinks and meals. Go to www.pitstopc-stores.com to find a location near you.

DisBatch Brewing Company: The official sponsor of the DisBatch Challenge at Land of Legends, DisBatch started as beer lovers and gave time in service to others. They now remain committed to those traits as brewery owners and brewers. Try a beer on tap at 3250 Canandaigua Road in Macedon.

Joe’s Garage: The official sponsor of the Southern Tier Series, Joe’s is a one-stop shop for automotive maintenance. It also offers 23.5-hour towing and roadside assistance for any issues. Joe’s is located on the corner of Robinson and Bradywine in Binghamton. Issues? Call the 24/7 number at (607) 723-3520.

Dandy: The official sponsor of the Dandy Miniseries, Dandy is a full convenient store with excellent food service and a large selection of fuel. With over 60 locations in the Southern Tier of New York and Northern Pennsylvania, Dandy’s mission is to ensure that every customer receives courteous service while providing quality products at a fair price in a safe environment.

Ruggles World of Auto Body and Graphics: Presenting the new hard luck award after every A-Main, Ruggles World of Auto Body and Graphics is a reputable auto body repair shop located at 2187 State Route 21 in Canandaigua, New York. Established in 1995 by Darryl Ruggles, the shop specializes in collision repair and restoration services, aiming to restore vehicles to their original condition. With a focus on customer satisfaction, clients frequently commend the shop for its quality workmanship and efficient service. The facility offers services such as auto body repair and paint. For inquiries or to schedule an appointment, they can be reached at (585) 396-0850.

Maguire Automotive Group: Maguire Automotive Group offers 18 dealerships conveniently located across Central New York in Ithaca, Trumansburg, Watkins Glen, Syracuse and Baldwinsville. Allow Maguire to demonstrate their commitment to excellence by visiting www.maguirecars.com. Sponsor of the “Maguire Magnificent Move of the Race.”

Powdertech Powdercoating: Powdertech Powdercoating is the official sponsor of the hard charger award. When you need best-in-class powder coatings that stay stronger and longer, turn to Powdertech. They’re unparalleled in their detail to quality and pride themselves on making customers happy. Call them at (518) 356-1322 or online at powertechinc.com. Powdertech, if it’s worth keeping, it’s worth coating.

PJC Spray Foam (PJC Business Ventures): PJC Spray Foam provides expert spray foam insulation for residential and commercial properties, helping to lower energy bills while keeping out moisture and unwanted pests. PJC has also been key with the CRSA Sprints in our loyalty program for 2025.

And other business partners including Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Highside Racewear, Insinger Performance, MyRacePass and Mike Emhof Motorsports.

The season kicks off Friday at Outlaw Speedway, a part of the Dandy Miniseries. Can’t make it to Dundee? Watch it on The Cushion and/or follow live timing on the MyRacePass app.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.