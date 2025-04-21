Take Two: Empire Super Sprints Kick off 2025 This Friday at Fulton

By Curtis Berleue

(Fulton, NY) | After losing the first scheduled event of 2025 to Mother Nature, the Empire Super Sprints are set to try again this Friday night to get their season under way. Fulton Speedway will once again hold the tour points opener with a $2,000 to win $300 to start event as part of the annual High Bank Holdup weekend.

This Friday’s event will be the first of five scheduled visits for the Empire Super Sprints to the Oswego County oval. Ironically, the final point event of last season was also held at the Fulton Speedway, with Danny Varin picking up the win.

Veteran driver Jason Barney has had a good bit of success at Fulton in recent years, picking up the win in the season opener in both 2023 and 2024. In the last 16 visits to Fulton for the Empire Super Sprints, Barney has won an impressive 8 A-Mains.

All of the top northeastern 360 sprint car drivers are expected to be in attendance to kick off the 2025 season, with defending champion Jordan Poirier leading the charge. The evenings dash will be presented by Fratto Curbing. Racing is set to get under way Friday evening at 7pm. For a full list of gate times and admission prices, visit the Fulton Speedway website & social media pages, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, April 25 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, May 23 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win Don Gillette Memorial)

Saturday, May 24 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)