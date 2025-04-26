Larson Surges from Sixth to Claim Jacksonville’s Hy-Vee Perks 40

JACKSONVILLE, IL (April 25, 2025) – Last year Kyle Larson was forced to settle for second at Jacksonville Speedway, and he simply wouldn’t allow that to happen again this time around.

It didn’t matter that a tougher road was ahead of him at Friday’s Hy-Vee Perks 40. Larson started on the front row in 2024 and led most of the way before David Gravel snuck by late. This year “Yung Money” lined up back in sixth for the 40-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature. But a climb to the front wasn’t going to halt the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Larson methodically picked his way forward aboard the Silva Motorsports No. 57 through a flurry of early restarts. By Lap 8 he was on the podium, and three circuits later he was up to second. A Lap 16 slider on Carson Macedo gave him the top spot, and then he showed everyone why he’s one of the best race car drivers on the planet right now.

The Elk Grove, CA native absolutely checked out in traffic. He sliced through lappers and grew his advantage north of four seconds at times. When the checkered flag flew, Larson had lapped up through 11th place. No runner-up this year.

“For what Kyle Larson likes to do, yes that was a lot of fun,” Larson said. “It was a super challenging racetrack kind of all night. I was just waiting for above the cushion in (Turns) 3 and 4 to get loosened up. It barely did. After cautions I could kind of rip above it in (Turns) 3 and 4 really well and just wanted to stay committed to it just to try to clean it off up there as much as I could before I caught traffic. I felt like that kind of allowed me to get by lappers a little easier because I could have such a run on the frontstretch. Just a great car, great race, all of that.”

Larson’s win was his third in six tries this year with The Greatest Show on Dirt. He’s won six of his last nine in World of Outlaws action dating back to last year. The three times he hasn’t he still finished on the podium, making for an average finish of 1.44 over those nine races competing with the best Sprint Car drivers in the world. The 32-year-old has 38 victories in 150 career Feature starts, a remarkable 25.3% winning clip. He became the sixth different winner through six Series visits to Jacksonville.

“It’s always fun to get to race the 57, especially on a small bullring like this,” Larson said. “I hope the fans enjoyed it. I know I did from my seat. Thank you guys for coming out. That was a good one.”

The second spot belonged to Brady Bacon and the TKH Motorsports crew. The Broken Arrow, OK native had speed all night and got by Carson Macedo late to secure his fifth career World of Outlaws podium. “The Macho Man” built some momentum before he goes for a three-peat at Tri-State Speedway on Saturday.

“Carson and I, I feel like we were kind of close to the same,” Bacon said. “I was kind of right on him, so I could kind of try some different stuff in lapped traffic to get the bottom working and figured out especially in (Turns) 1 and 2. I was able to sneak by him, and then I got really backed up in traffic and got a little scared he was going to get me back. Just want to thank Kelly and Lora Hinck for giving us the opportunity to come out here and run some more wing races.”

It was a nice rebound for Carson Macedo and Jason Johnson Racing as they went from their first DNF of 2025 last Saturday at Knoxville to a third place finish at Jacksonville. The Lemoore, CA native led eight laps after taking the top spot from early leader Logan Schuchart but couldn’t quite hold back Larson.

“I don’t know how Kyle does it,” Macedo said with a laugh. “It’s pretty amazing. When I was behind him, pacing him after the restart, which wasn’t very long, he was running above it (the cushion). It looked like he was wall grinding the fence. I just don’t know that I can do that for all 40 laps and hold it all together and still finish these races.”

Logan Schuchart and David Gravel completed the top five.

A 23rd to 13th outing gave Chris Windom his third KSE Racing Hard Charger of the year with Sides Motorsports.

Heat Races went to Carson Macedo (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Sheldon Haudenschild (Real American Beer Heat Two), Bill Balog (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Logan Schuchart (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Four).

David Gravel topped the Toyota Dash and received the SPA Technique #1 Redraw.

Giovanni Scelzi won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Zach Hampton.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars make their only Indiana stop of 2025 on Saturday, April 26 at Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway. Tickets will be available at the gate.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[6]; 2. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 5. 2-David Gravel[1]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid[9]; 7. 23-Garet Williamson[5]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo[10]; 9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz[12]; 11. 17B-Bill Balog[7]; 12. 27-Emerson Axsom[13]; 13. 7S-Chris Windom[23]; 14. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[21]; 15. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[22]; 16. 11-Parker Price Miller[11]; 17. 16C-Max Guilford[17]; 18. 99-Skylar Gee[16]; 19. 3N-Jake Neuman[18]; 20. 1-Rees Moran[24]; 21. 28M-Conner Morrell[15]; 22. 21-Tanner Holmes[20]; 23. 7A-Will Armitage[14]; 24. 6-Zach Hampton[19]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[3]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[2]; 4. 1-Rees Moran[5]; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]; 6. 31-Joey Moughan[8]; 7. 29-Brayton Lynch[11]; 8. 1K-Kelby Watt[6]; 9. 37-Bryce Norris[10]; 10. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[13]; 11. 9-Tyler Duff[9]; 12. 34-Sterling Cling[7]; 13. 19K-Kenton Pope[14]; 14. 5H-Colton Fisher[12]; 15. 49-Josh Schneiderman[15]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 6. 57-Kyle Larson[7]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[5]; 8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 2. 57-Kyle Larson[4]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[6]; 5. 16C-Max Guilford[3]; 6. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 7. 1K-Kelby Watt[8]; 8. 9-Tyler Duff[9]; 9. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]

Real American Beer Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[2]; 3. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 4. 7A-Will Armitage[7]; 5. 3N-Jake Neuman[8]; 6. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[5]; 7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[3]; 8. 37-Bryce Norris[6]; 9. 19K-Kenton Pope[9]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 21H-Brady Bacon[4]; 3. 11-Parker Price Miller[2]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]; 5. 6-Zach Hampton[7]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]; 7. 34-Sterling Cling[6]; 8. 29-Brayton Lynch[9]; 9. 49-Josh Schneiderman[8]

The Greatest Show on Dirt Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[4]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee[3]; 5. 21-Tanner Holmes[7]; 6. 1-Rees Moran[6]; 7. 31-Joey Moughan[5]; 8. 5H-Colton Fisher[8]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:10.124[33]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:10.280[9]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:10.341[19]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:10.351[20]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:10.368[25]; 6. 2-David Gravel, 00:10.409[3]; 7. 11-Parker Price Miller, 00:10.410[16]; 8. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:10.421[13]; 9. 16C-Max Guilford, 00:10.458[11]; 10. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:10.478[15]; 11. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:10.507[12]; 12. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:10.517[6]; 13. 57-Kyle Larson, 00:10.539[4]; 14. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:10.595[34]; 15. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:10.614[29]; 16. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:10.659[18]; 17. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:10.663[30]; 18. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 00:10.741[22]; 19. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:10.753[14]; 20. 31-Joey Moughan, 00:10.788[24]; 21. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:10.834[17]; 22. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:10.841[7]; 23. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:10.845[8]; 24. 1-Rees Moran, 00:10.848[2]; 25. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:10.874[26]; 26. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:10.880[31]; 27. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:10.881[5]; 28. 21-Tanner Holmes, 00:10.894[27]; 29. 1K-Kelby Watt, 00:10.932[23]; 30. 3N-Jake Neuman, 00:10.940[21]; 31. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 00:11.113[10]; 32. 5H-Colton Fisher, 00:11.167[32]; 33. 9-Tyler Duff, 00:11.266[28]; 34. 19K-Kenton Pope, 00:11.866[1]; 35. 29-Brayton Lynch, 01:00.000[35]