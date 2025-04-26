LOGAN MITCHELL WINS THIRD CAREER OCEAN WMR FEATURE ON FRIDAY NIGHT

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (April 25, 2025) – Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz earned his third-career home track Western Midget Racing win, dominating Friday’s feature at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway in round two of the 2025 season.

Delano’s Terry Nichols won the eight-lap heat race, then lined up on the pole position for the feature at the quarter-mile dirt track at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds. Mitchell started third but jumped to second immediately into turn one on the first lap.

Mitchell hounded the back bumper of Nichols before executing a crossover pass down the backstretch, officially leading lap eight. Mitchell stormed to a 5.8 second advantage before the race was halted by a red flag on lap 18. Elk Grove’s Blaine Craft flipped on the backstretch requiring an extended stoppage. Craft eventually emerged from the machine under his own power.

The green-white-checkered finish allowed Ventura winner Anthony Bruno of San Jose to pass Nathan Moore for third. Mitchell darted to victory followed by Nicholas, Bruno, Moore, and Santa Clarita’s Adam Weisberg.

Western Midget Racing rolls north to Petaluma Speedway on Saturday night, joining Winged 360 Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, and Redwood Dwarf Cars.

For more information, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625.

RESULTS: Ocean Speedway April 25, 2025

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]; 2. 2ND-Terry Nichols[1]; 3. 09-Anthony Bruno[6]; 4. 25JR-Nathan Moore[2]; 5. 15-Adam Weisberg[5]; 6. 57-Blaine Craft[4]; 7. 9-Rayce Edward[7]; 8. (DNS) 68-Marvin Mitchell

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2ND-Terry Nichols[2]; 2. 25JR-Nathan Moore[1]; 3. 96X-Logan Mitchell[5]; 4. 57-Blaine Craft[3]; 5. 15-Adam Weisberg[6]; 6. 09-Anthony Bruno[7]; 7. 9-Rayce Edward[4]; 8. 68-Marvin Mitchell[8]

2025 Western Midget Racing Championship Schedule – Subject to Change

March 22 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Anthony Bruno

April 25 Ocean Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

April 26 Petaluma Speedway

May 9 Ocean Speedway

June 6 Ocean Speedway

August 2 Ocean Speedway – Johnny Key Classic with NARC

August 15 Ocean Speedway

August 16 Antioch Speedway

August 30 Ventura Raceway

October 25 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway with NARC

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge (Co-Sanction USAC) – WINNER: Shane Golobic

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest (Co-Sanction USAC) with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC