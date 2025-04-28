POWRi National & West Midgets Prepare for May 2-3 at Sweet Springs Motorsports

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/28/25) Invading the fast laps and tight corners of Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for a pair of premier open-wheel racing nights, the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues will compete on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3, with early-season points at stake.

Friday, May 2 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 Stock Non-Wing Micros

NOW600 A-Class Micros

NOW600 Restricted Micros

Friday, May 2 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/550935

Saturday, May 3 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget League

Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series

NOW600 Stock Non-Wing Micros

NOW600 A-Class Micros

NOW600 Restricted Micros

Saturday, May 3 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/550938

Payout for Friday, May 2, with the POWRi National & West Midget Leagues: 1. $3,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $550, 6. $500, 7. $450, 8. $400, 9. $350, 10. $325, 11. $315, 12. $305, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15-22. $225, Non-Qualifiers: $50.

Payout for Saturday, May 3, with the POWRi National & West Midget Leagues: 1. $4,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,000, 4. $750, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $450, 8. $400, 9. $375, 10. $350, 11. $325, 12. $315, 13. $305, 14-22. $300, Non-Qualifiers: $50.

For more information on such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.sweetspringsraceway.com or on social media platforms | 12917 Saline 127 Hwy Sweet Springs, MO 65351.

