Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series at SSMC

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/28/25) Returning to tight corners and heightened fanfare, the Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League/Midwest Wingless Racing Association Challenge Series continues its action-packed season next at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Saturday, May 3, in support of the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues.

Saturday, May 3 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series

NOW600 Stock Non-Wing Micros

NOW600 A-Class Micros

NOW600 Restricted Micros

Saturday, May 3 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/550938

Payout for each Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series event will be 1. $1,500, 2. $700, 3. $550, 4. $450, 5. $425, 6. $400, 7. $350, 8. $340, 9. $330, 10. $320, 11. $310, 12-20: $300.

For more information on such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.sweetspringsraceway.com or on social media platforms | 12917 Saline 127 Hwy Sweet Springs, MO 65351.

All-encompassing exclusive content, LIVE and ON-Demand Streaming, and original programming on a growing network is just a click away with Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.