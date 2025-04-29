All Dirt Roads Lead to CBS on May 3

From Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (April 29, 2025) – CBS will bring viewers across the country down the road to World of Outlaws World Finals with a new hour-long special on Saturday, May 3, at 1 p.m. (ET).

The documentary special, All Dirt Roads Lead to World of Outlaws World Finals, will highlight the journey to the championship finale at The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Real American Beer Late Model Series presented by DIRTVision and the Super DIRTcar Series.

Starting at Volusia Speedway Park, during Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, the yearlong season for the three premier dirt racing series takes them all around the United States and Canada before finishing the season in Concord, NC for a four-day event like no other.

The 2024 edition of World Finals saw wild racing, the iconic 3X4 Parade Lap, and history made across the three series. David Gravel won his first World of Outlaws Sprint Car title and became the 11th champion in Series history. Brandon Sheppard claimed his fifth World of Outlaws Late Model championship, becoming the winningest champion in Series history. And Mat Williamson earned his second Super DIRTcar Series title, joining an elite list of multi-time champions with the Series.

Along with the on-track excitement, the show will also highlight the biggest stars of the three series, the key people involved with the event and what makes World Finals one of the biggest events of the year off-track, too.

The show will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, marking the World of Outlaws’ fourth time on the main CBS network.

For the remainder of the year, fans will also get to watch World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Real American Beer Late Model Series presented by DIRTVision and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota events from the 2025 season throughout the year on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN), presented in a half-hour special.

If you miss the All Dirt Roads Lead to World of Outlaws World Finals special, it will re-air on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, May 4, at 6 p.m. (ET).

To learn more about the World of Outlaws World Finals, and to get tickets to the event, Nov. 5-8, visit alldirtroads.com.

ONLINE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/news/all-dirt-roads-lead-to-cbs-on-may-3/