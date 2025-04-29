OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY OPENS EARLY IN PREPARATION FOR OUTLAWS

By Adam Ross

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (April 28, 2025) – Ohsweken Speedway traditionally sees no traffic before the month of May each year. But with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars coming May 14th and 15th track management knew the racing surface needed to be tested.

The results are in, and the track is in better shape than ever. Nearly 50 race teams rolled through the entry gates Friday night to shake down their race cars after the long off season.

“Practice laps are great for the drivers and the track crew alike,” said Race Director Dave Hunsinger. “None of us have been here since last September, and if we had 50 teams on Friday night I’d expect even more next weekend.”

Drivers in each of Ohsweken Speedway’s four regular divisions – 360 sprint cars, crate engine sprint cars, thunder stocks and mini stocks – showed up to shake down their machines, but of more interest were a pair of teams with 410 cubic inch engines – the same that will show up for the World of Outlaws double header in May.

One of the drivers with the larger engine under the hood was former track champion Cory Turner of Tillsonburg in his Mobil1-sponsored entry.

“Track conditions were pretty decent Friday night,” said Turner. “The surface was smooth with a few spots that had character on the entry of turns one and three.

“This was my first time in a 410 at Ohsweken. We still have some work to do, and we are hoping to get some more time on the track this Friday. We are excited and grateful to compete with the Outlaws next month!”

Spring weather often creates challenges for dirt track owners. Soft spots on the clay-surfaced tracks lead to bumps, ruts, and rough racing conditions. It was imperative this year that the track be ideal when the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars.

“Zeger (Van Thuyl) and his crew have done a great job preparing the track surface,” said Hunsinger. “We are really starting this season off with a bang this year,”

The hype is huge for the World of Outlaws making their return to the Big O for the first time since 2017. Tickets are selling fast for both nights of action.

A promotional campaign on local TV station CHCH-TV will draw even more attention to the already huge double-header.

The expected driver roster for the Outlaws return includes David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz, Buddy Kofoid, Logan Schuchart, Giovanni Scelzi, Cole Macedo, Bill Balog, Garet Williamson, Skylar Gee, Zach Hampton, Conner Morrell, Chris Windom, Hunter Schuerenberg, Stewart Friesen, Anthony Macri, Jordan Poirier, Glenn Styres, Tyeller Powless, Ryan Turner, Joe Trenca, Todd Hoddick, Dylan Westbrook, Cory Turner, Josh Hansen, Kevin Pauls, and others.

Tickets for this mega-event are available at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.

Ohsweken Speedway Media

Website: www.ohswekenspeedway.ca

Facebook: OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: @ohswekenspeedway

YouTube: GForceTV