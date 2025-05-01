BEST OF BOTH WORLDS! #LETSRACETWO WITH USAC & WOO ﻿AT ELDORA FRI-SAT

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (April 30, 2025)………It’s the best of both worlds!

There’s no place like Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway. There’s no event like #LetsRaceTwo. And there’s no place like home.

The legendary 1/2-mile dirt oval will be home to USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car racing with each series competing in a dream doubleheader on back-to-back nights, Friday-Saturday, May 2-3.

$10,000 are on the line each night for the victor of the ninth running of the event featuring a whole lot of USAC and a whole lot of wings!

Here’s some of the USAC storylines we’re watching at The Big E!

CUMMINS WANTS REVENGE

Kyle Cummins is off to a hot start during the 2025 USAC National Sprint Car season, adding top-five finishes in seven of his eight starts, including three victories. That blazing beginning has him atop the USAC National Sprint Car points entering Eldora.

Cummins (Princeton, Indiana) has seemingly turned the corner at Eldora, putting himself inside the top-five in three of his last four #LetsRaceTwo starts dating back to 2022. But it’s the first night of 2024 at Eldora he wants redemption on. Cummins led laps 23 through 29.99999 (with bar notation included) until barely being nipped at the line by Robert Ballou while Cummins was .016 seconds behind at the line.

This time around, Cummins wants a first Eldora win for both himself and his Petty Performance Racing team.

THE SITE OF THE MAD MAN’S COMEBACK

The man who got the job done on the opening night of 2024’s #LetsRaceTwo was Robert Ballou. On the 30th and final lap, he erased Cummins’ half-straightaway lead. Then with grit and determination, willed his way to the finish line with a high side ride to claim the improbable victory.

What’s not improbable is Ballou (Rocklin, California) winning during #LetsRaceTwo. In fact, he’s tied for the lead with Justin Grant as the all-time winningest driver in the event’s history, scoring four trophies in 2015-2017-2021-2024.

As a matter of fact, Ballou snared his first ever USAC National Sprint Car win at Eldora in 2007. Overall, his seven USAC National Sprint Car wins at Eldora rank tied for fourth all-time behind only Jack Hewitt (13), Larry Dickson (9) and Tracy Hines (9), and equaled with Pancho Carter and Rich Vogler at seven.

GRANT’S EARLY SEASON RAMPAGE

Tied with Robert Ballou as the #LetsRaceTwo all-time winningest USAC driver is Justin Grant, a four-time winner of the event in 2015-2017-2023-2024.

Grant’s most recent #LetsRaceTwo victory a year ago was as thrilling as it was flabbergasting. Following an incredible duel for the win with eventual series champ Logan Seavey, on the cooldown lap, Grant promptly stuffed his car in the wall and flipped, joining J.J. Yeley, Kyle Larson and Dave Darland among the USAC greats to get upside down…after the checkered flag.

So far in 2025, Grant has performed fantastically by winning in all three of USAC’s national divisions faster than any driver in series history. He leads the Silver Crown points and the National Midget points but currently resides 10 points out of the sprint car championship lead. Now Grant hopes to use this weekend at Eldora to get out in front of his pursuit of a $500,000 USAC Triple Crown prize.

A DOUBLE ORDER OF BACON

Brady Bacon has announced his intentions to pull double-duty both with and without a wing this Friday-Saturday. He’ll be aboard both the Chris Dyson Racing No. 20 with USAC and the TKH Motorsports #21H with the World of Outlaws.

Bacon (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma) has won in both disciplines at Eldora, capturing a pair of USAC National Sprint Car events at The Big E, including the 2018 edition of #LetsRaceTwo. He also won with a wing during 2017 with the All Star Circuit of Champions.

THE EMERGENCE OF KALE

Without question, the biggest progression of the USAC season can be attributed to Kale Drake. Following a rough and tumble 2024 Rookie season, Drake has been consistently fast and has consistently posted quality finishes throughout the course of the 2025 USAC National Sprint Car campaign.

Thus far throughout eight USAC National Sprint Car starts this year, Drake owns five top-tens and a pair of top-fives. Through 15 starts last year, he corralled just one top-ten in his 2B Racing machine.

Over the past weekend, he charged from deep in the pack to finish inside the top-five on back-to-back nights of USAC National Midget racing at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway. With the Kokomo sprint cars, he took third both nights behind such stalwarts as Kevin Thomas Jr., Kyle Cummins and Robert Ballou over the two-night span.

ELDORA DAWGS

In all, eight drivers have won the USAC portion of #LetsRaceTwo dating back to its debut in 2015: Robert Ballou (4), Justin Grant (4), Tyler Courtney (3), Brady Bacon (1), Chad Boespflug (1), Bryan Clauson (1), C.J. Leary (1) and Chris Windom (1).

Half of those – Ballou, Grant, Bacon and Leary – will all be fighting for more wins this weekend.

Furthermore, the likes of Logan Seavey and Matt Westfall, who have previously won USAC National Sprint Car main events at Eldora, are seeking their first #LetsRaceTwo wins this weekend. Both have recently run up front in the event with Seavey finishing as the runner-up on night two in 2024 while Westfall claimed fifth on night one.

Additionally, Mitchel Moles has already triumphed at Eldora in a USAC Silver Crown car in 2024. Next up is his chance to tame The Big E behind the wheel of a USAC National Sprint Car as well as Briggs Danner, Chase Stockon and Jadon Rogers, all of whom own previous top-three results at Eldora in USAC competition.

RACE DETAILS

#LetsRaceTwo features two-straight nights of full racing programs featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3.

On both days, ticket sales begin at the main gate, turn 4 and pit gate at 2pm Eastern. The grandstands open at 2pm. The drivers meeting will take place at 5pm. Cars will be on track at 6pm with qualifying and racing for both divisions immediately following.

Advance tickets are on sale now at www.eldoraspeedway.com. For ages 14 and up, general admission tickets are $35 while reserved seats are $40. For ages 13 and under, general admission tickets are free while reserved seats are $10. Pit passes are $45 each night.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car portion of the event from Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing both nights at https://flosports.link/usac.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-587, 2-Justin Grant-577, 3-Daison Purs-ley-543, 4-Logan Seavey-457, 5-Jake Swanson-436, 6-C.J. Leary-425, 7-Briggs Danner-425, 8-Mitchel Moles-424, 9-Robert Ballou-400, 10-Kale Drake-398.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 9/22/2006 – Jerry Coons Jr. – 14.712 – 122.349 mph

4 Laps – 7/29/1962 – Don Davis – 1:22.39 – 87.389 mph

6 Laps – 6/19/2004 – Matt Westfall – 1:37.56 – 110.701 mph

8 Laps – 4/21/2012 – Robert Ballou – 2:05.51 – 114.732 mph

10 Laps – 8/6/2005 – Bill Rose – 2:40.19 – 112.367 mph

12 Laps – 4/1/2006 – Jay Drake – 3:10.23 – 113.547 mph

15 Laps – 8/7/2004 – Josh Wise – 4:42.31 – 95.640 mph

30 Laps – 5/9/2015 – Justin Grant – 8:26.25 – 106.667 mph

40 Laps – 6/10/1972 – Sam Sessions – 12:27.59 – 96.309 mph

50 Laps – 10/6/1974 – Pancho Carter – 16:57.72 – 88.433 mph

ALL-TIME #LETSRACETWO USAC SPRINT WINS:

4-Robert Ballou & Justin Grant

3-Tyler Courtney

1-Brady Bacon, Chad Boespflug, Bryan Clauson, C.J. Leary & Chris Windom

ALL-TIME #LETSRACETWO USAC SPRINT WINNERS:

2015: Robert Ballou (5/8) & Justin Grant (5/9)

2016: Bryan Clauson (5/6) & Chad Boespflug (5/7)

2017: Justin Grant (5/12) & Robert Ballou (5/13)

2018: Brady Bacon (5/11) & Chris Windom (5/12)

2019: Tyler Courtney (5/10) & Tyler Courtney (7/17)

2020: Not Held

2021: Tyler Courtney (5/8) & Robert Ballou (5/8)

2022: Rained Out

2023: Justin Grant (5/5) & C.J. Leary (5/6)

2024: Robert Ballou (5/3) & Justin Grant (5/4)

ALL-TIME ELDORA USAC SPRINT CAR WINS

13-Jack Hewitt

9-Larry Dickson & Tracy Hines

7-Pancho Carter & Rich Vogler

6-Robert Ballou, Rollie Beale, Tom Bigelow, Tyler Courtney & Bubby Jones

5-Dave Darland, Justin Grant & Jac Haudenschild

4-Steve Butler, Kevin Doty, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Kevin Huntley & Sammy Sessions

3-Billy Cassella, Rob Chaney, Jerry Coons Jr., Rick Hood, Frankie Kerr, Sheldon Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Jud Larson, Greg Weld & J.J. Yeley

2-Brady Bacon, Gary Bettenhausen, Don Branson, Larry Cannon, Derek Davidson, Levi Jones, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, C.J. Leary, Jan Opperman, Larry Rice, Mickey Shaw, George Snider, Bruce Walkup & Chris Windom

1-Mario Andretti, Chad Boespflug, Stan Bowman, Bryan Clauson, Allen Crowe, Dickie Gaines, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Arnie Knepper, Kyle Larson, Eddie Leavitt, Roger McCluskey, Thomas Meseraull, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Jerry Poland, Bill Puterbaugh, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Red Riegel, Johnny Rutherford, Joe Saldana, Logan Seavey, Terry Shepherd, Jimmy Sills, Danny Smith, Jon Stanbrough, Robbie Stanley, Tony Stewart, Brad Sweet, Clark Templeman, Brian Tyler, Rick Ungar & Matt Westfall.

ALL-TIME ELDORA USAC SPRINT WINNERS:

1962: Stan Bowman (4/22) & Roger McCluskey (7/29)

1963: Allen Crowe (5/12)

1964: Johnny Rutherford (4/5) & Jud Larson (7/5)

1965: Jud Larson (4/18), Jud Larson (5/9), Red Riegel (7/3) & Don Branson (10/17)

1966: Arnie Knepper (4/3), Larry Dickson (4/17), Don Branson (7/3) & Mario Andretti (9/4)

1967: Rollie Beale (4/16), Mickey Shaw (7/2) & Rollie Beale (7/22)

1968: Rollie Beale (4/7), Larry Dickson (7/20) & Mickey Shaw (9/29)

1969: Tom Bigelow (4/6), Larry Cannon (6/8) & Greg Weld (7/26)

1970: Gary Bettenhausen (4/5), Greg Weld (5/2), Larry Dickson (7/25), Greg Weld (8/15) & Larry Dickson (9/11)

1971: Gary Bettenhausen (4/4), Sammy Sessions (6/12), Larry Dickson (7/24) & Bill Puterbaugh (9/19)

1972: Rollie Beale (4/2), Sammy Sessions (6/10), Lee Kunzman (7/22), Jerry Poland (9/17), Sammy Sessions (10/22) & Don Nordhorn (10/22)

1973: George Snider (4/1), Sammy Sessions (4/29), Lee Kunzman (8/11), Pancho Carter (9/16), Lee Kunzman (10/21) & Pancho Carter (10/21)

1974: Jan Opperman (3/31), Bruce Walkup (7/13), Pancho Carter (10/6) & Larry Cannon (10/6)

1975: Tom Bigelow (4/13), Rollie Beale (6/21), Billy Cassella (7/12), Rollie Beale (10/5) & Larry Dickson (10/5)

1976: Sheldon Kinser (3/28), Larry Dickson (4/11), Jackie Howerton (6/19), Clark Templeman (6/20), Jan Opperman (7/10), Tom Bigelow (8/7), Pancho Carter (9/19), Tom Bigelow (10/9), Pancho Carter (10/10) & Pancho Carter (10/10)

1977: Tom Bigelow (4/10), Bubby Jones (4/17), George Snider (4/17), Tom Bigelow (6/18), Bruce Walkup (6/19), Pancho Carter (7/9), Bubby Jones (9/18), Eddie Leavitt (10/9) & Bubby Jones (10/9)

1978: Joe Saldana (6/17) & Bubby Jones (9/17)

1979: Bubby Jones (4/29), Bubby Jones (6/2), Larry Rice (8/25), Billy Cassella (10/14) & Billy Cassella (10/14)

1980: Rich Vogler (4/6), Larry Dickson (7/26), Sheldon Kinser (10/12) & Larry Dickson (7/12)

1981: Dave Peperak (4/25), Sheldon Kinser (6/20), Rich Vogler (7/3) & Steve Kinser (10/11)

1982: Jack Hewitt (4/24), Jac Haudenschild (7/17) & Steve Kinser (10/3)

1983: Rich Vogler (6/4) Jack Hewitt (8/2) & Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1984: Jac Haudenschild (4/1), Steve Butler (4/28), Rick Hood (7/14) & Jack Hewitt (8/16)

1985: Jac Haudenschild (4/27), Rick Hood (4/28) & Larry Rice (10/6)

1986: Rich Vogler (4/5), Rick Hood (4/26) & Rich Vogler (9/28)

1987: Rich Vogler (3/28), Rick Ungar (4/25), Rich Vogler (6/13) & Tony Elliott (9/27)

1988: Jac Haudenschild (3/27), Jack Hewitt (4/23), Jack Hewitt (5/14), Jack Hewitt (6/18), Steve Butler (7/16) & Steve Butler (9/25)

1989: Steve Butler (9/24)

1990: Jack Hewitt (4/7) & Jack Hewitt (9/30)

1991: Jack Hewitt (9/22)

1992: Terry Shepherd (3/28) & Danny Smith (10/4)

1993: Robbie Stanley (3/27), Jack Hewitt (8/11) & Tony Elliott (10/3)

1994: Frankie Kerr (4/2), Tray House (6/25), Frankie Kerr (8/10) & Kevin Doty (9/25)

1995: Kevin Doty (4/1), Byron Reed (8/9) & Tony Stewart (9/23)

1996: Frankie Kerr (8/7) & Jimmy Sills (9/28)

1997: Kevin Huntley (3/29), Kevin Huntley (6/22), Brian Tyler (8/6) & Jack Hewitt (9/20)

1998: Kevin Doty (5/2), Dave Darland (5/24), Kevin Doty (6/20) & Jack Hewitt (9/26)

1999: Derek Davidson (3/27), Derek Davidson (5/1), Tracy Hines (5/30), Tracy Hines (7/28) & Dave Darland (9/25)

2000: Jay Drake (4/1), Dave Darland (4/29), Tony Elliott (5/28) & Tracy Hines (9/30)

2001: Tracy Hines (4/28), Jay Drake (6/22), J.J. Yeley (6/23) & Bud Kaeding (9/22)

2002: J.J. Yeley (5/26), Tony Elliott (6/22) & Bud Kaeding (9/21)

2003: Boston Reid (5/3), J.J. Yeley (5/25), Jon Stanbrough (6/21) & Jac Haudenschild (9/20 – SE)

2004: Jay Drake (6/19), Kevin Huntley (8/7) & Dickie Gaines (9/25)

2005: Jay Drake (4/30), Rob Chaney (5/29), Kevin Huntley (6/18), Rob Chaney (8/6) & Levi Jones (9/24)

2006: Jerry Coons Jr. (4/1), Rob Chaney (4/29), Matt Westfall (6/17) & Tracy Hines (9/23)

2007: Robert Ballou (4/28) & Robert Ballou (9/22)

2008: Tracy Hines (5/10), Tracy Hines (6/14) & Brad Sweet (9/20)

2009: Jerry Coons Jr. (4/11) & Jerry Coons Jr. (9/26)

2010: Robert Ballou (5/12) & Levi Jones (9/25)

2011: Kyle Larson (9/24)

2012: Tracy Hines (4/21), Dave Darland (7/28) & Tracy Hines (9/22)

2013: Chris Windom (9/21)

2014: Dave Darland (4/19) & Brady Bacon (9/21)

2015: Robert Ballou (5/8), Justin Grant (5/9) & Thomas Meseraull (9/26)

2016: Bryan Clauson (5/6), Chad Boespflug (5/7) & Justin Grant (9/24)

2017: Justin Grant (5/12), Robert Ballou (5/13) & C.J. Leary (9/23)

2018: Brady Bacon (5/11), Chris Windom (5/12) & Tyler Courtney (9/22)

2019: Tyler Courtney (5/10), Tyler Courtney (7/17) & Tyler Courtney (9/28)

2021: Tyler Courtney (5/8), Robert Ballou (5/8) & Tyler Courtney (9/25)

2022: Justin Grant (9/24)

2023: Justin Grant (5/5), C.J. Leary (5/6) & Logan Seavey (9/23)

2024: Robert Ballou (5/3), Justin Grant (5/4) & Daison Pursley (9/21)

#LETSRACETWO USAC SPRINT RESULTS (2015-PRESENT):

2015 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Thomas Meseraull, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Dave Darland, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Aaron Farney, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 13. Landon Simon, 14. Daron Clayton, 15. Matt Goodnight, 16. Brady Bacon, 17. Chad Boespflug, 18. Dallas Hewitt, 19. Jake Simmons, 20. Kody Swanson, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Dustin Smith. NT

2015 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Aaron Farney, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 11. Chris Windom, 12. Dallas Hewitt, 13. Landon Simon, 14. Kody Swanson, 15. Adam Cruea, 16. Brandon Whited, 17. Tyler Hewitt, 18. Robert Bell, 19. Matt Goodnight, 20. Daron Clayton, 21. Jerry Coons Jr. 8:26.25

2016 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Dallas Hewitt, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Chad Boespflug, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Kody Swanson, 11. Max McGhee, 12. Chase Stockon, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Scotty Weir, 15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 16. Kyle Cummins, 17. Justin Grant, 18. Aaron Farney, 19. Carson Short, 20. Jerry Coons Jr., 21. Cody Gardner, 22. Robert Ballou, 23. Jarett Andretti, 24. Tony DiMattia. NT

2016 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chad Boespflug, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. C.J. Leary, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Bryan Clauson, 7. Kody Swanson, 8. Carson Short, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Scotty Weir, 11. Brandon Whited, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Shane Cottle, 15. Dallas Hewitt, 16. Tony DiMattia, 17. Cole Ketcham, 18. Max McGhee, 19. Kyle Cummins, 20. Matt Westfall, 21. Landon Simon, 22. Chris Windom, 23. Robert Ballou. NT

2017 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Dallas Hewitt, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Robert Ballou, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Tyler Courtney, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. C.J. Leary, 14. Jarett Andretti, 15. Chad Wilson, 16. Dave Darland, 17. Chad Boespflug, 18. Josh Hodges, 19. Landon Simon, 20. Dustin Smith, 21. Isaac Chapple, 22. Corey Smith, 23. Nick Bilbee. NT

2017 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Stevie Sussex, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Scotty Weir, 10. Aaron Farney, 11. Chad Boespflug, 12. C.J. Leary, 13. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14. Josh Hodges, 15. Isaac Chapple, 16. Corey Smith, 17. Tyler Hewitt, 18. Mario Clouser, 19. Matt Goodnight, 20. Landon Simon, 21. Kyle Simon, 22. Toby Alfrey. NT

2018 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (8), 2. Robert Ballou (1), 3. Chris Windom (2), 4. Justin Grant (10), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 6. Tyler Courtney (3), 7. Chase Stockon (5), 8. Dave Darland (12), 9. C.J. Leary (4), 10. Kyle Cummins (11), 11. Joe Stornetta (9), 12. Nick Bilbee (14), 13. Dallas Hewitt (16), 14. Matt Westfall (15), 15. Chad Wilson (18), 16. Paul Dues (17), 17. Isaac Chapple (13), 18. Chad Boespflug (7), 19. Carmen Perigo (19), 20. Matt Goodnight (20). 9:24.44

2018 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (2), 2. Tyler Courtney (5), 3. Chase Stockon (3), 4. Brady Bacon (10), 5. Robert Ballou (8), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 7. C.J. Leary (6), 8. Matt Westfall (12), 9. Kyle Cummins (15), 10. Dallas Hewitt (14), 11. Dave Darland (11), 12. Paul Dues (20), 13. Chad Boespflug (9), 14. Carmen Perigo (18), 15. Chad Wilson (17), 16. Isaac Chapple (13), 17. Riley VanHise (21), 18. Bill Rose (16), 19. Matt Goodnight (19), 20. Joe Stornetta (1), 21. Justin Grant (7). NT

2019 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (7), 2. C.J. Leary (6), 3. Brady Bacon (5), 4. Chris Windom (10), 5. Carson Short (3), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), 7. Chase Stockon (4), 8. Justin Grant (1), 9. Jason McDougal (12), 10. Isaac Chapple (18), 11. Ty Tilton (17), 12. Nick Bilbee (20), 13. Matt Westfall (16), 14. Dustin Smith (21), 15. Carmen Perigo (15), 16. Brian VanMeveren (23), 17. Matt Goodnight (22), 18. Dustin Ingle (19), 19. Josh Hodges (14), 20. Timmy Buckwalter (9), 21. Chad Boespflug (13), 22. Robert Ballou (8). 23. Dave Darland (11). NT

2019 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (4), 2. C.J. Leary (5), 3. Brady Bacon (3), 4. Chase Stockon (2), 5. Chris Windom (9), 6. Matt Westfall (10), 7. Tom Harris (18), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 9. Zane Hendricks (8), 10. Isaac Chapple (13), 11. Dallas Hewitt (19), 12. Scotty Weir (17), 13. Carson Short (7), 14. Jason McDougal (11), 15. Dustin Christie (14), 16. Dave Darland (15), 17. Brody Roa (12), 18. Matt Goodnight (21), 19. Michael Fischesser (22), 20. Corey Smith (20), 21. Justin Grant (6), 22. Brian VanMeveren (23), 23. Kody Swanson (16). NT

2021 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (1), 2. Robert Ballou (4), 3. Jadon Rogers (2), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Chris Windom (9), 6. Brady Bacon (6), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 8. Chase Stockon (11), 9. Matt Westfall (10), 10. Logan Seavey (5), 11. C.J. Leary (7), 12. Isaac Chapple (16), 13. Jake Swanson (14), 14. Paul Nienhiser (12), 15. Dallas Hewitt (21), 16. Steven Drevicki (18), 17. Brandon Mattox (13), 18. Tanner Thorson (17), 19. Stevie Sussex (15), 20. Carmen Perigo (19), 21. Korbyn Hayslett (20), 22. Ryan Barr (22). 10:06.253

2021 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Robert Ballou (1), 2. Tyler Courtney (7), 3. Chris Windom (3), 4. Brady Bacon (5), 5. Paul Nienhiser (8), 6. Justin Grant (2), 7. C.J. Leary (9), 8. Jake Swanson (11), 9. Isaac Chapple (16), 10. Steven Drevicki (17), 11. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 12. Max Adams (14), 13. Paul Dues (22), 14. Matt Westfall (10), 15. Dallas Hewitt (21), 16. Stevie Sussex (12), 17. Matt Goodnight (18), 18. Chris Phillips (20), 19. Carmen Perigo (15), 20. Korbyn Hayslett (19), 21. Jadon Rogers (13), 22. Tanner Thorson (4). 9:30.305

2023 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (6), 2. Brady Bacon (9), 3. Kyle Cummins (1), 4. Emerson Axsom (4), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 6. Scotty Weir (12), 7. C.J. Leary (2), 8. Kody Swanson (17), 9. Jake Swanson (7), 10. Mitchel Moles (5), 11. Chase Stockon (20), 12. Dallas Hewitt (14), 13. Robert Ballou (8), 14. Brandon Mattox (22), 15. Briggs Danner (10), 16. Daison Pursley (15), 17. Matt Westfall (3), 18. Logan Seavey (16), 19. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (21), 20. Jadon Rogers (19), 21. Carson Garrett (23-P), 22. Max Adams (13), 23. Dalton Stevens (18). NT

2023 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (2), 2. Jake Swanson (6), 3. Chase Stockon (3), 4. Mitchel Moles (5), 5. Kyle Cummins (4), 6. Carson Garrett (20), 7. Emerson Axsom (1), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 9. Max Adams (12), 10. Robert Ballou (9), 11. Briggs Danner (13), 12. Matt Westfall (24-P), 13. Daison Pursley (18), 14. Dallas Hewitt (8), 15. Kody Swanson (14), 16. Jadon Rogers (19), 17. Logan Seavey (23-P), 18. Brady Bacon (10), 19. Geoff Ensign (16), 20. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (21), 21. Keith Sheffer II (22), 22. Justin Grant (7), 23. Zack Pretorius (15), 24. Scotty Weir (17). NT

2024 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Robert Ballou (11), 2. Kyle Cummins (7), 3. Max Adams (9), 4. Briggs Danner (1), 5. Matt Westfall (12), 6. Jadon Rogers (19), 7. Mitchel Moles (14), 8. Carson Garrett (16), 9. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 10. Chase Stockon (22), 11. Logan Seavey (4), 12. Chance Crum (21), 13. Todd Hobson (15), 14. Kody Swanson (17), 15. Daison Pursley (2), 16. C.J. Leary (24), 17. Jake Swanson (8), 18. Hunter Maddox (10), 19. Brady Bacon (13), 20. Joey Amantea (23), 21. Braxton Cummings (18), 22. Justin Grant (3), 23. Zack Pretorius (20), 24. Saban Bibent (6). NT

2024 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (5), 2. Logan Seavey (4), 3. Brady Bacon (7), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 5. C.J. Leary (10), 6. Daison Pursley (3), 7. Mitchel Moles (2), 8. Carson Garrett (9), 9. Jake Swanson (15), 10. Briggs Danner (12), 11. Todd Hobson (17), 12. Matt Westfall (8), 13. Kyle Cummins (6), 14. Robert Ballou (13), 15. Jadon Rogers (19), 16. Max Adams (14), 17. Saban Bibent (20), 18. Korbyn Hayslett (21), 19. Chase Stockon (11), 20. Joey Amantea (22), 21. Chance Crum (24), 22. Matt Goodnight (18), 23. Paul Dues (23), 24. Hunter Maddox (16). NT