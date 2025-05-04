Ryan Timms Breaks Through for First Knoxville Win!

By Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 3, 2025) – Oklahoma City’s Ryan Timms set a blistering pace and held off Brian Brown to win his first ever feature event Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway in the 410’s. Timms win was worth $6,000 and came aboard the Liebig Racing #10. Clint Garner won for the first time in almost three years in the Randall Roofing 360 class. The win was his 48th, which is second all-time at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” to David Hesmer (60). Brett Moffitt, the 2010 NASCAR Truck Series champion made his first ever start in the Pro Sprints series aboard the Allen Racing #17 and won. It was his second career win at Knoxville, after having won in 2007 in a Sport Mod here.

When Cory Eliason started slowly from his pole position in the 20-lap feature event, Timms stormed from his starting spot in row two to lead early in the 20-lap 410 feature ahead of Brian Brown, Austin McCarl, Kerry Madsen and Scott Bogucki. Brown shot by Timms to lead lap two, but the Oklahoma youngster used the cushion to glide back around Brown and into the lead. Meanwhile, Madsen moved by Austin McCar for third.

It would be brief, as Madsen suddenly spun in turn two, backed into the wall, and tipped over. He was uninjured. Timms led Brown, McCarl, Bogucki and Eliason back to green. Timms pulled away, and encountered lapped traffic on the ninth circuit.

While he maneuvered well through traffic, Brown was slowly reeling him in. On lap 21, Brown tried a slider, that fell short. Timms margin of victory at the checkers was just two-tenths of a second over Brown. Austin McCarl was third, and Eliason grabbed fourth late from Bogucki. Kaleb Johnson, Tasker Phillips, JJ Hickle, Ayrton Gennetten and Lynton Jeffrey rounded out the top ten. Brown set quick time over the 35-car field, while Cole Mincer, Hickle, Jeffrey and Sawyer Phillips won heats. Jack Anderson claimed the B main. Kade Higday turned over in hot laps and was done for the night in that class.

“I thought I had it put away once I got around Brown on lap three,” said Timms in Victory Lane. “I thought I should be able to walk away, and I was feeling really good. I was definitely not as perfect as I like to be. I saw Brown come in there (on lap 16), and I wasn’t expecting it at all. I kind of got out of it for a second, and he gave me room, so I got back on it to get around him. I was very thankful not to see him again after that. I’m just so stoked to win here at Knoxville. This is a place that was at the top of my bucket list. To knock it out so fast…I really wasn’t expecting it.”

The 18-lap Randall Roofing 360 main event needed four tries to go green. Alex Hill got sideways in turn one on the initial start, collecting Tasker Phillips, who got upside down, and Chase Brown, who also suffered extensive damage. Several other cars continued after repairs. The second try saw Sawyer Phillips get upside down on the front straight, and Riley Goodno blow a right rear. Both were o.k. Finally, Aidan Zoutte tipped over after making contact with the turn one wall to bring the final red flag.

Once underway, Tyler Groenendyk led, ahead of Ryan Leavitt, Clint Garner, Matt Covington and Kade Higday. Covington used the low side to pass both Garner and Leavitt, moving into second. Garner then drove by Leavitt in tight racing amongst the three to take third on lap six. Higday stopped in turn two with damage, surrendering his fifth place run with 12 laps to go.

The restart saw Groenendyk leading Covington, Garner, Leavitt and Jamie Ball. Garner shot into second when the green fell, and Ball took fourth. Timothy Smith shot into the top five riding the cushion soon after.

Garner used a low line in turn four to drive past Groenendyk and take the lead on lap 12, and entered lapped traffic with five to go. Garner pulled away from there for the $2,000 win. Groenendyk was second, ahead of Covington, Ball and Smith. Leavitt. Cam Martin, Ryan Giles, hard-charger Scott Winters and Dustin Selvage completed the top ten. Groenendyk set quick time, while Terry McCarl, Dustin Selvage and Higday won heats. Ryan Bickett took the B main.

“Everybody in these things is driving as hard as they can every lap,” said Garner. “It’s just the mistakes that we’re all making that makes it easier for Reutzel to beat us. He’s busy somewhere else, so it’s our turn. The car is great. The engine is doing its job and everything. This win is for (son) Cole. We have a big crew, more than anyone in the pits. We did a lot of work this winter, and we have the nicest stuff. I’m glad to be here.”

Brett Moffitt had not entered a Pro Sprints event before Saturday, but it didn’t look like it, as the Mooresville, North Carolina driver set quick time and led all 15 laps of the feature. Veteran J Kinder stayed on his tail for much of the event, with Matthew Stelzer in tow.

The win was not without its challenges. Moffitt narrowly missed a slowing lapped car on lap seven. With four laps to go, Toby Mosher got into a lapper and shot into the turn three wall, taking a wild ride. He was uninjured.

Moffitt held off Kinder, who made a bid for the lead late to take his maiden sprint car win. Stelzer, Rob Kubli and Tyler Thompason followed the lead pair. Mike Mayberry, Jeff Wilke, Chase Young, Devin Wignall and Evan Jones completed the top ten. Moffitt set quick time, and Kublie and Mayberry won the heats.

“I definitely have a lot of learning left to do,” said Moffitt after the race. “We got the pill draw on our side, and I tried not to make mistakes. The bottom here is super-technical. Luckily, we were able to hold them off. I saw (Kinder) with two to go, and I knew I had to pick up the pace a little bit. It was a super fun night, and thank you to Matt Allen for letting me drive it.”

Knoxville Championship Series Results

410 Sprints

410 Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21-Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 00:15.055[14]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.137[15]; 3. 78-Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, WA, Aust., 00:15.199[2]; 4. 55-Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:15.311[7]; 5. 10-Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 00:15.318[8]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO, 00:15.344[6]; 7. 2KS-Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA, 00:15.444[9]; 8. 1-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:15.475[25]; 9. 27-Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.479[33]; 10. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:15.506[3]; 11. 44-Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:15.525[16]; 12. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:15.529[34]; 13. 31-Kyle Bellm, Nixa, MO, 00:15.580[24]; 14. 49-Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 00:15.584[32]; 15. 12X-Kameron Key, Warrensburg, MO, 00:15.598[35]; 16. 80P-Jacob Peterson, Hartford, SD, 00:15.601[5]; 17. 15JR-Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 00:15.605[30]; 18. 2M-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 00:15.614[27]; 19. 1K-Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 00:15.617[21]; 20. 24T-Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN, 00:15.621[12]; 21. 17A-Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 00:15.644[1]; 22. 09-Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 00:15.671[28]; 23. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 00:15.687[22]; 24. 8H-Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD, 00:15.698[29]; 25. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 00:15.752[10]; 26. 22-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:15.753[17]; 27. 95-Tyler Drueke, Eagle, NE, 00:15.783[23]; 28. 6-Dylan Norris, Hagerstown, PA, 00:15.865[20]; 29. 98P-Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO, 00:15.972[11]; 30. 16TH-Kevin Newton, Terre Haute, IN, 00:16.178[31]; 31. 71-Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 00:16.239[19]; 32. 121-RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 00:16.301[18]; 33. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN, NT[26]; 34. 44X-Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, NT[4]; 35. 10V-Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, NT[13]

410 Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps: 1. 15JR-Cole Mincer[2*]; 2. 31-Kyle Bellm[3*]; 3. 10-Ryan Timms[5*]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[8]; 5. 17A-Jack Anderson[1]; 6. 27-Carson McCarl[4*]; 7. 7B-Ben Brown[7]; 8. 21-Brian Brown[6*]; DNS – G5-Gage Pulkrabek

410 Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps: 1. 2M-JJ Hickle[2*]; 2. 09-Matt Juhl[1*]; 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[4*]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl[6*]; 5. 49-Josh Schneiderman[3*]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5*]; 7. 22-Riley Goodno[7]; 8. 16TH-Kevin Newton[8]; DNS – 44X-Scotty Johnson

410 Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps: 1. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[1*]; 2. 78-Scott Bogucki[6*]; 3. 44-Chris Martin[4*]; 4. 2KS-Cory Eliason[5*]; 5. 12X-Kameron Key[3*]; 6. 1K-Kelby Watt[2]; 7. 95-Tyler Drueke[7]; 8. 71-Brandon Worthington[8]; DNS – 10V-Kade Higday

410 Heat 4 (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps: 1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[4*]; 2. 55-Kerry Madsen[6*]; 3. 24T-Christopher Thram[2*]; 4. 8H-Jacob Hughes[1]; 5. 1-Tasker Phillips[5*]; 6. 6-Dylan Norris[7]; 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson[3]; 8. 121-RJ Johnson[8]

410 B main (started), 12 Laps: 1. 17A-Jack Anderson[1]; 2. 8H-Jacob Hughes[2]; 3. 1K-Kelby Watt[4]; 4. 22-Riley Goodno[7] / 5. 6-Dylan Norris[6]; 6. 95-Tyler Drueke[8]; 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson[3]; 8. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]; 9. 121-RJ Johnson[11]; 10. 71-Brandon Worthington[10]; 11. 16TH-Kevin Newton[9]; DNS – G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 7B-Ben Brown, 44x-Scotty Johnson, 10V-Kade Higdday

410 A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. 10-Ryan Timms[3]; 2. 21-Brian Brown[2]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 4. 2KS-Cory Eliason[1]; 5. 78-Scott Bogucki[6]; 6. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[8]; 7. 1-Tasker Phillips[10]; 8. 2M-JJ Hickle[14]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[9]; 10. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[16]; 11. 27-Carson McCarl[15]; 12. 17A-Jack Anderson[19]; 13. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[7]; 14. 44-Chris Martin[11]; 15. 09-Matt Juhl[17]; 16. 1K-Kelby Watt[21]; 17. 22-Riley Goodno[24]; 18. 8H-Jacob Hughes[22]; 19. 31-Kyle Bellm[12]; 20. 12X-Kameron Key[20]; 21. 15JR-Cole Mincer[13]; 22. 24T-Christopher Thram[23]; 23. 49-Josh Schneiderman[18]; 24. 55-Kerry Madsen[5]. Lap Leaders: Timms 1, Br. Brown 2, Timms 3-20. Hard-charger: J. Anderson.

Randall Roofing 360 Sprints

360 Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 4 laps: 1. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA, 00:16.267[4]; 2. 77X-Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can., 00:16.320[14]; 3. 40-Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:16.382[2]; 4. 4-Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:16.394[13]; 5. 86-Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO, 00:16.450[10]; 6. 2M-Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA, 00:16.469[22]; 7. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.484[23]; 8. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:16.495[1]; 9. 22-Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.510[7]; 10. 95-Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK, 00:16.561[6]; 11. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:16.592[24]; 12. 24H-Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.622[28]; 13. 55B-Chase Brown, Yutan, NE, 00:16.645[11]; 14. 99-Tony Rost, Utica, NE, 00:16.658[18]; 15. 01-Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA, 00:16.727[25]; 16. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:16.735[5]; 17. 6-Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 00:16.740[20]; 18. 3R-Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 00:16.791[12]; 19. 23W-Scott Winters, Butterfield, MN, 00:16.817[19]; 20. 11-Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 00:16.937[15]; 21. 22X-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.991[9]; 22. 17B-Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD, 00:17.068[21]; 23. 83-Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 00:17.095[8]; 24. 33-Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.342[16]; 25. 14-Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.713[17]; 26. 31-McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 00:17.722[27]; 27. 1A-John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 00:18.533[26]; 28. T4-Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA, 00:18.643[29]; 29. 38-Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA, 00:18.643[3]

360 Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 1:59.1: 1. 24-Terry McCarl[1*]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[3*]; 3. 55B-Chase Brown[2*]; 4. 4W-Jamie Ball[4*]; 5. 23W-Scott Winters[7*]; 6. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[6*]; 7. 4-Cameron Martin[5*]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 9. 14-Aidan Zoutte[9]; 10. T4-Tyler Graves[10]

360 Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 1:56.1: 1. 6-Dustin Selvage[1*]; 2. 99-Tony Rost[2*]; 3. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[4*]; 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[3*]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill[6*]; 6. 86-Timothy Smith[5*]; 7. 11-Colton Fisher[7*]; 8. 31-McCain Richards[9]; 9. 83-Kurt Mueller[8]; 10. 38-Logan Alexander[10]

360 Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 1:54.4: 1. 24H-Kade Higday[3*]; 2. 22-Ryan Leavitt[4*]; 3. 01-Thomas Meseraull[2*]; 4. 40-Clint Garner[6*]; 5. 2M-Ryan Giles[5*]; 6. 22X-Riley Goodno[7*]; 7. 33-Alan Zoutte[8]; 8. 3R-Russell Potter[1]; 9. 1A-John Anderson[9]

360 B main (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 17B-Ryan Bickett[3]; 2. 83-Kurt Mueller[4]; 3. 1A-John Anderson[7]; 4. 14-Aidan Zoutte[6] / 5. 31-McCain Richards[5]; 6. 3R-Russell Potter[1]; 7. 33-Alan Zoutte[2]; 8. T4-Tyler Graves[8] DNS – 38-Logan Alexander

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. 40-Clint Garner[4]; 2. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[7]; 4. 4W-Jamie Ball[6]; 5. 86-Timothy Smith[10]; 6. 22-Ryan Leavitt[1]; 7. 4-Cameron Martin[11]; 8. 2M-Ryan Giles[8]; 9. 23W-Scott Winters[18]; 10. 6-Dustin Selvage[14]; 11. 22X-Riley Goodno[19]; 12. 01-Thomas Meseraull[17]; 13. 77X-Alex Hill[3]; 14. 99-Tony Rost[13]; 15. 24-Terry McCarl[12]; 16. 17B-Ryan Bickett[21]; 17. 1A-John Anderson[23]; 18. 83-Kurt Mueller[20]; 19. 24H-Kade Higday[9]; 20. 14-Aidan Zoutte[22]; 21. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[15]; 22. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[5]; 23. 55B-Chase Brown[16]; DNS – 24. 11-Colton Fisher. Lap Leaders: Groenendyk 1-11, Garner 12-18. Hard-charger: Winters.

Pro Sprints

Pro Sprints Time Trials (Qualifying Order) 3 laps: 1. 17-Brett Moffitt, Mooresville, NC, 00:17.440[3]; 2. 99-Matthew Stelzer, Omaha, NE, 00:17.527[9]; 3. 88-J Kinder, Iberia, MO, 00:17.527[14]; 4. 26-Chase Young, Des Moines, IA, 00:17.579[12]; 5. 41-Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.611[1]; 6. 55-Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA, 00:17.650[17]; 7. 35-Kevin Hetrick, Gladstone, IL, 00:17.774[11]; 8. 0-Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA, 00:17.835[15]; 9. 48-Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA, 00:17.851[10]; 10. 9-Luke Lane, Milo, IA, 00:17.979[6]; 11. 7-Rob Kubli, Milo, IA, 00:18.064[7]; 12. 12K-Koddy Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA, 00:18.096[18]; 13. 57A-Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 00:18.124[13]; 14. 44-Brody Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 00:18.131[2]; 15. 42J-Evan Jones, Monroe, IA, 00:18.235[4]; 16. 55KC-Bob Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA, 00:18.400[8]; 17. 65-Logan Brown, Clear Lake, IA, 00:18.981[5]; 18. 02S-Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA, NT[16]

Pro Sprints Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:48.4: 1. 7-Rob Kubli[1]; 2. 17-Brett Moffitt[6]; 3. 88-J Kinder[5]; 4. 48-Tyler Thompson[2]; 5. 41-Jeff Wilke[4]; 6. 42J-Evan Jones[8]; 7. 57A-Devin Wignall[7]; 8. 35-Kevin Hetrick[3]; 9. 65-Logan Brown[9]

Pro Sprints Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:46.3: 1. 0-Mike Mayberry[3]; 2. 9-Luke Lane[2]; 3. 55-Toby Mosher[4]; 4. 99-Matthew Stelzer[6]; 5. 12K-Koddy Hildreth[1]; 6. 26-Chase Young[5]; 7. 02S-Josh Jones[9]; 8. 44-Brody Johnson[7]; 9. 55KC-Bob Hildreth[8]

Pro Sprints A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. 17-Brett Moffitt[1]; 2. 88-J Kinder[2]; 3. 99-Matthew Stelzer[3]; 4. 7-Rob Kubli[7]; 5. 48-Tyler Thompson[10]; 6. 0-Mike Mayberry[4]; 7. 41-Jeff Wilke[6]; 8. 26-Chase Young[8]; 9. 57A-Devin Wignall[14]; 10. 42J-Evan Jones[13]; 11. 9-Luke Lane[9]; 12. 35-Kevin Hetrick[11]; 13. 12K-Koddy Hildreth[12]; 14. 44-Brody Johnson[15]; 15. 55KC-Bob Hildreth[17]; 16. 55-Toby Mosher[5]; 17. 65-Logan Brown[18]; 18. 02S-Josh Jones[16]. Lap Leader: Moffitt 1-15. Hard-charger: Thompson.