Davenport Speedway Friday for Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders!

by Bill Wright

May 7, 2025 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders head to the Davenport Speedway on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this Friday night, May 9. The event will be the third contested this season for the Sprint Invaders. The return to CJ Speedway that was rained out last week (May 2) will now be made up on Friday, May 16.

Weather has played havoc with previous trips to Davenport for the Sprint Invaders, but this Friday’s forecast looks beautiful. It will mark the fourth feature contested at Davenport Speedway for the series, and will be contested on the quarter-mile oval. Kaley Gharst won the initial appearance for the series back in 2012, Chase Randall (2022) and Scott Bogucki (2023) are the most recent victors.

Paul Nienhiser, of Chapin, Illinois is inching closer to the history books with the Sprint Invaders. His 20 career wins with the series are just two shy of Gharst on the all-time feature winners list. Current point leader, Chris Martin won the season opener at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa on April 12, and Chase Porter followed with his second career win with the series on Sunday, April 13 at the Stuart (IA) International Speedway.

Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday with racing to follow. Adult tickets are $25, with Kids 5-10 $10. Four and under are FREE. Modifieds, Sport Mods, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks are also on the card.

2025 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 12 – 34 Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, April 13 – Stuart International Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)*

Friday, May 9 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Friday, May 16 – CJ Speedway (Columbus Junction, IA)

Sunday, May 25 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Friday, June 20 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 21 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 22 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Sunday, July 6 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 11 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 17 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Monday, July 28 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 29 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, August 30 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

Saturday, October 4 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (as of April 12) (Feature Wins)

1. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 224 (1)

2. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 217

3. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 212

4. (tie) Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 212

5. Brandon Anderson, Glenpool, OK, 211

6. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 210

7. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 204

8. Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO, 196

9. (tie) Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 196

10. Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 194

11. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 191

12. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 190

13. Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 186

14. Chase Brown, Yutan, NE, 184

15. Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 182

16. Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 176

17. (tie) Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 176

18. (tie) Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 176

19. (tie) Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 176

20. Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 174

