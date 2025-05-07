World of Outlaws, PA Posse Come Together for Third Hershey Sprint Car Experience

By Alex Nieten

HERSHEY, PA (May 7, 2025) – This week isn’t only about the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Pennsylvania Posse battling it out for bragging rights. In fact, the two sides will unite in the name of community off the track.

The third Hershey Sprint Car Experience is set for Thursday, May 8 before the World of Outlaws head to Williams Grove Speedway for the weekend (May 9-10). It’s a day defined by giving Milton Hershey School (MHS) students and Pennsylvania race fans a unique experience and access to the best Sprint Car drivers in the country.

MHS was founded in 1909 and is a top-tier private school for qualifying students in pre-K through 12th grade, offering life-changing opportunities and experiences. This includes Thursday’s Sprint Car Experience that will begin with drivers joining students in class to partake in activities.

KCP Racing’s Giovanni Scelzi has been a part of the classroom experience in both 2023 and 2024. The time has opened Scelzi’s eyes to the power of MHS’ mission and the benefit to all involved with the Hershey Sprint Car Experience.

“I think first off what Milton Hershey School does for kids is unbelievable,” Scelzi said. “When I went there for the first time two years ago, I had no idea the backstory of anything that happened at that school. It was amazing to see what they do with kids not only while they’re in school but after school with offering them jobs and giving them real life skills because the biggest question we get when we go to schools or talk to kids is, ‘How do I become a race car driver?’ or ‘How do I work on race cars?’ or ‘How do I get into the sport?’ It’s really a million-dollar question, but it starts with deals like this.

“I think any time you can engage kids and kids that aren’t really much younger than me into what racing is and how cool it is and the travel and the lives we get to live, it really gets them motivated to either want to go watch races or one day be involved in it.”

It’s not only about the World of Outlaws competitors getting involved. The Hershey Sprint Car Experience brings many PA Posse drivers, too. This is their local community, and the teams and drivers understand the importance of elevating the experience for both the students and fans.

York, PA’s Chase Dietz is one of the Posse’s best, and he took part in the classroom activities last year that featured a visit to Milton Hershey School’s Auto Shop program. Like Scelzi, it was an eye-opening time for Dietz.

“Honestly, it provided me more information on Milton Hershey, the kids at Milton Hershey, and how that program works,” Dietz said. “It was very interesting to learn about that and also get a chance to meet some of the kids and see what they do while they’re there. The biggest thing for this entire event is to get the community involved. First off, it allows the kids at Milton Hershey to see what we do, but also it allows them to relate a little bit. There are some of those kids that are involved in some type of automotive industry and looking at that kind of stuff to do in the future. You can get them more interested and also get some that aren’t even maybe aware of that industry or racing and kind of take a look at what we do and what’s around right in their backyard. Along with that, it allows the community to come together and learn more about Milton Hershey.”

Drivers joining the classrooms will again be a part of the event this year. Then in the afternoon MHS students will first have the opportunity to visit and interact with the many teams that put their cars on display at Hersheypark Stadium. The event will open to the public for free at 5 p.m. and be open through 7 p.m. And like the past two years, the day is set to provide an impactful community event benefitting all involved.

“To get the younger generations involved in anything is massive,” Dietz said. “Those kids are going to be us in 10, 15, 20 years. They’re going to be the ones basically running society at that point, so we want to teach them what’s going on in their community and what’s there as far as opportunities go. All in all, the event is awesome from both ends. I’m definitely excited to be a part of it again this year.”

For more information on the Hershey Sprint Car Experience and to make your plans to attend, CLICK HERE.

Fans can then go see the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race at the historic Williams Grove Speedway, Friday-Saturday, May 9-10. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to Williams Grove on Friday, NOS Energy Drink and the World of Outlaws are joining forces to power the World’s Largest Sprint Car Watch Party on Friday, May 9, from historic Williams Grove Speedway. Fans can watch with viewers around the world at watchworldofoutlaws.com or on the RACER Network platforms, DIRTVision, and World of Outlaws social media channels for FREE at 7 p.m. (ET) in what will be the largest number of viewers to watch a Sprint Car race.

Saturday’s $20,000-to-win Morgan Cup finale will be broadcast live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/uniting-the-rivals-world-of-outlaws-pa-posse-come-together-for-third-hershey-sprint-car-experience/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

