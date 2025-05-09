I-96 Speedway Next for GLSS; Doubleheader weekend for GLTS Opener

By Zach Hiser

Lake Odessa, MI – The Michigan CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS) are back in Michigan Friday night, returning to I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, MI for a Breast Cancer Awareness/Mother’s Day Weekend that also features the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Presented by MacAllister CAT as they open the 2025 season with a doubleheader that also features a stop in Quincy, MI at Butler Motor Speedway.

The fourth race for GLSS in as many weeks takes teams back to one of the fastest tracks on the circuit for the second time this season. In the first visit on April 25th, Scotty Thiel set fast time with a 13.813 as one of the later cars to take time. Mike Keegan, Jared Horstman, and Max Stambaugh grabbed heat race wins before Stambaugh went on to lead flag-to-flag for his first win of the season. Stambaugh doubled up his 2025 win total by grabbing another Friday night win at Limaland Motorsports Park on May 2nd.

Thanks to his back-to-back wins, Max Stambaugh now holds a slim two-point advantage in the GLSS Tour Points standings over Jared Horstman and Dustin Daggett. However, in the Michigan CAT Division, a DNF to open the season keeps Hortsman out front with a 43 point advantage over Daggett and Stambaugh. Horstman was on the move in the last race at I-96, taking second at the line after starting fifth. He was also credited as the Hard Charger at Limaland Motorsports Park.

The evening at I-96 will also feature the start of the 2025 season for GLTS. Steve Irwin is expected to return after another championship-winning season with GLTS in 2024. The Fenton, MI native grabbed one win last year in the season opener at Butler Motor Speedway before finishing in the top 10 in the rest of his starts, and top five in all but one.

Brian Ruhlman and Max Frank, two of the historic thorns in Irwin’s side, are also expected to unload their non-wing 410s on Friday night. Last season, Max Frank was the one to beat with three feature wins, one of just two drivers to win multiple times with GLTS. Frank found victory lane at Tri City Motor Speedway and Silver Bullet Speedway twice. Ricky Lewis was the other driver who took multiple trips to GLTS victory lane with a win at Waynesfield Raceway Park and Millstream Speedway.

The weekend begins on Friday, May 9th at I-96 Speedway for both GLSS & GLTS. Advanced tickets are available at GreatLakesSprints.com. Gates open at 5:00 PM with racing set to begin at 8:00 PM. Fans who can’t make the trip Friday night can catch all the action live at GreatLakesSprints.Tv.

Saturday, the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints continue to Butler Motor Speedway alongside Winged 410 Sprint Cars and Compacts. Gates open at 4:00 PM with racing set to begin at 7:30 PM.