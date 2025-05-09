On Deck this Weekend

From High Limit Racing

The High Rollers of Kubota High Limit Racing return to two familiar tracks this weekend: Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City and Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois.

Friday night, NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson, Corey Day and Ty Gibbs will once again join the Kubota High Limit Racing teams as they battle for the $20,000 top prize at the Hasty Bake Kansas City Clash at Lakeside Speedway. The 4/10 mile dirt oval is located just nine miles from Kansas Speedway where NASCAR will host both Truck and Cup Series events this weekend.

On Saturday, Brent Marks will will try to make it two-in-a-row at Tri-City Speedway. Marks scored his first win of the 2024 season at Tri-City. He’ll once again have to hold off the Big Cat, Brad Sweet, Justin Peck, Rico Abreu and 10 other High Rollers to get it done.

Reserved and both adult and children’s general admission tickets are available to purchase online for both events. Pit Passes will be for sale only at the track on the day of the event at both the ticket and pit pass offices. Already have your ticket? Pit pass upgrades will be available for purchase at both events for $10.

All reserved Tri-City Speedway tickets purchased online before noon on race day will receive a free pit pass upgrade at the track. The upgrade tent will be located inside the main grandstand gates and will be open from 4pm until 7:30pm.

Remember, only fans who pre-purchase tickets online for either event are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll and a shot at going home with $2,500!

If you can’t join us for the Hasty Bake Kansas City Clash or the High Limit Night at Tri-City Speedway, watch live on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

What To Know Before You Go to Lakeside Speedway (all times local):

Date: Friday, May 9

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm (7pm, ET)

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies at 7:25pm.

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day at either the grandstand gates or the pit office.

Pit Pass Upgrades: Can be purchased at either the pit office or ticket office for $10.

Camping: Camping is available at a first come – first served basis.

What To Know Before You Go to Tri-City Speedway (all times local):

Date: Saturday, May 10

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm (7pm, ET)

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies at 7:25pm.

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day at either the grandstand gates or the pit office.

FREE Pit Pass Upgrade: For all reserved seating tickets purchased in advance online. The free pit pass upgrade tent will be located directly inside the grandstand gates and will be open from 4pm until 7:30pm.

Pit Pass Upgrades: For all other ticket holders, a pit pass upgrade can be purchased for $10 at the ticket office or pit office.

Camping: Camping is available at a first come – first served basis.