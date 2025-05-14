Andy Forsberg Scores Third Win of 2025

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night at Placerville Speedway, Andy Forsberg thwarted off advances from a pair of young guns as he led all 25 laps to pick up his third feature event of the season.

“I had a lot of fun in that feature event,” Andy Forsberg said. “I have to give Austin Wood and Chance Grasty credit, they raced me so clean and really gave me all I could handle on restarts, but luckily once we got going I was really good.”

Forsberg had a strong night from the get go as he timed the Meridian Cameras/Pacific Highway Rentals/Oroville Tax backed No. 92 in fourth fastest in qualifying time trials.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, Forsberg raced to the early lead and never looked back. Powering his way to the heat race win, Forsberg was locked into the redraw where the one pill put him on the pole for the 25-lap affair.

Sharing the front row with Austin Wood, Forsberg got the jump as the field was shown the green flag.

As Wood used the low groove of the speedway, ‘Mr. Excitement’ took a liking to the Placerville Speedway cushion as he attacked it lap after lap as he built up a comfortable lead until a trio of cautions slowed the pace of the race.

Taking Wood’s line in turns one and two on the first two restarts, Forsberg was slowly able to pull away from the field, but a third restart saw Wood stay high in one and two and keep pace with Forsberg.

Able to fend him off after a couple of laps, a final restart saw Forsberg go to the top in turns one and two as he again attacked the cushion and this allowed Chance Grasty to move into second as he used the low side and pulled alongside Forsberg and pressured for the lead.

An intense battle up front for a couple of stanzas saw Forsberg counter each of Grasty’s advances and he was able to power to the win in front of a strong contingent of fans on hand.

“We had a great crowd on hand Saturday night, and I think they got a pretty exciting race,” Forsberg said. “Big thanks to Brian and the crew for all of their hard work. We have been really good in our first couple of months and hopefully we can keep building.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Meridian Cameras, Pacific Highway Rentals, Oroville Tax, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-13, Wins-3, Top 5’s-9, Top 10’s-11

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team are set to travel to Marysville, CA on Saturday night.

