Sunday, May 18, It’s the $25,000 Dahlke Memorial for Badger Midgets at Angell Park

By Bill Blumer

At over $25,000, this Sunday’s Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Auto Racing Association race will be one of the richest purses in all of midget racing for 2025.

An event born out of tragedy, the Dahlke Memorial commemorates the lives of BJ Dahlke and his young daughter Addison who tragically passed away due to injuries in an auto crash in 2022.

The third annual event opens the season for Angell Park Speedway. The normal purse is supplemented by some $20.000. Teams, businesses and individuals as shown in the graphic have all stepped up to make this a premier event.

As Addison’s mother Melissa Folz put it, “I’m thankful for the support of family and friends who have made the past three years’ races possible. This year’s event is particularly exciting, with the largest purse to date, and I’m hopeful that it will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the race’s history, one that will bring national attention and top drivers to the event.”

To the last point Folz made, Chase McDermand, a three-time Badger champion returns to Badger for the first time in 2025 as a car owner. Behind the wheel will be Zach Wigal. In 2024 Wigal, in his first Badger go finished second to veteran Kyle Stark in the season-ending Firemen’s Nationals. Wigal backed that up by winning the USAC portion of the event. Drivers from four states are expected.

Former NASCAR driver and Badger regular Todd Kluever will be set for the Dahlke Memorial as will local veterans Brandon Waelti and Cody Weisensel. 2024 BMARA champ Parker Jones will be set as will most other Badger teams.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The event will also include the IRA Sprint Cars where it was announced that National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Todd Shaffer will be racing.

For fans that can’t be there in person, the race will be streaming live on FloRacing.

BEFORE OR AFTER THE RACES, FANS CAN GET TO THE PITS

One of the best kept secrets at Angell Park is that fans can come to the pits BEFORE the races. Once they have entered the general admission gates that open at 4 p.m., fans who would like an up close look at the cars and a chance to meet drivers before the races, should enter the pits through the gate near turn-four. When engine heating is announced at about 4:45 fans must immediately exit the pits for the grandstands.

Fans are always welcome and encourage to use the same route after the races to spend time with the teams.