IT’S ALL HALL AT ELDORA’S ﻿USAC MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGET RACE

From USAC

Rossburg, Ohio (May 17, 2025)……..Luke Hall has competed (and won) at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway for more than two decades, but on Saturday night, he accomplished something he never achieved before – winning a midget race at the Big E.

The Ludlow Falls, Ohio racer checked that off the list during Saturday’s Family Fireworks Night Presented by Casey’s USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget non-points special event.

Starting eighth, Hall hustled his way to the lead by lap seven of the 20-lap feature, passing race long leader Matt Lux who had won both previous USAC Midwest Thunder features at Eldora in 2023 and 2024.

From there, Hall led the remaining 14 laps to score the win over reigning series champion Bryce Massingill while fast qualifier Lux crossed the line in third, Luke Lemons fourth and Michael Magic fifth.

Heat race victories were captured by Hall, Stratton Briggs, Lux and Jalen Cox.

USAC MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 MIDGET RACE RESULTS: May 9, 2025 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

FIRST QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Luke Hall, 74, Heitmeyer-18.302; 2. Luke Lemons, 33L, Lemons-18.493; 3. Cole Morgan, 7m, Morgan-18.831; 4. Jimmie Guidry, 21G, Guidry-19.272; 5. Ian Creager, 36, Creager-19.418; 6. Steve Gresham, 27G, Gresham-19.631; 7. Jacob Sabaj, 21s, Sabaj-NT.

SECOND QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Bryce Massingill, 35, Massingill-17.757; 2. Stratton Briggs, 71, Briggs-17.985; 3. Thomas Bigelow, 2B, Bigelow-18.626; 4. Cody Dye, 4T, Dye-18.774; 5. Mark McMahill, 77, McMahill-19.008; 6. Jon Watson, 2w, Watson-19.156; 7. Michael Magic, 5m, Magic-NT.

THIRD QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Matt Lux, 5, Wells-17.590; 2. Zach Wigal, 18, Wigal-17.806; 3. Chett Gehrke, 10, Moore-18.113; 4. Drew Rader, 74H, Heitmeyer-18.519; 5. Ryan Barr, 11T, Taylor-18.600; 6. Buddy Hollmeyer, 11, Taylor-18.930.

FOURTH QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Jakeb Boxell, 44JB, Boxell/Merkler-18.028; 2. Jalen Cox, 11x, Cox-18.201; 3. Brayden Schwartz, 55s, Schwartz-18.506; 4. Nolan Kiefer, 97N, Kiefer-18.689; 5. Tyler Kalb, 32, Kalb-18.752; 6. Jim Jones, 97, Jones-NT.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Luke Hall (4), 2. Luke Lemons (3), 3. Ian Creager (5), 4. Jimmie Guidry (1), 5. Jacob Sabaj (7), 6. Steve Gresham (6), 7. Cole Morgan (2). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Stratton Briggs (3), 2. Bryce Massingill (4), 3. Michael Magic (7), 4. Tommy Bigelow (2), 5. Mark McMahill (5), 6. Cody Dye (1), 7. Jon Watson (6). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Matt Lux (4), 2. Zach Wigal (3), 3. Chett Gehrke (2), 4. Drew Rader (1), 5. Ryan Barr (5), 6. Buddy Hollmeyer (6). NT

FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jalen Cox (3), 2. Tyler Kalb (5), 3. Brayden Schwartz (2), 4. Nolan Kiefer (1), 5. Jakeb Boxell (4), 6. Jim Jones (6). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Luke Hall (8), 2. Bryce Massingill (4), 3. Matt Lux (2), 4. Luke Lemons (1), 5. Michael Magic (10), 6. Chett Gehrke (11), 7. Stratton Briggs (5), 8. Jalen Cox (7), 9. Drew Rader (15), 10. Tyler Kalb (6), 11. Ryan Barr (19), 12. Nolan Kiefer (16), 13. Mark McMahill (18), 14. Buddy Hollmeyer (23), 15. Brayden Schwartz (12), 16. Cody Dye (22), 17. Jon Watson (26), 18. Jimmie Guidry (13), 19. Steven Grasham (21), 20. Jacob Sabaj (17), 21. Tommy Bigelow (14), 22. Ian Creager (9). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-6 Matt Lux, Laps 7-20 Luke Hall.

NEXT USAC MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 SPECIAL EVENT MIDGET RACE: May 22, 2025 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – Non-Points Special Event