Empire Super Sprints Set to Kick Off 2025 at Brewerton & Fulton

By Curtis Berleue

(Brewerton, NY) | After two consecutive rainouts to start the 2025 season, hopefully the third time will be the charm for the Empire Super Sprints this coming weekend. Friday, the annual Don Gillette Memorial will now serve as the season opener at the Brewerton Speedway, followed by a trip just up the road Saturday to the Fulton Speedway.

In the last two running’s of the Don Gillette Memorial, it has been Danny Varin in victory lane. Picking up the win in 2023 and 2024, Varin is hoping to three-peat this weekend at a track he has been strong at in recent memory.

After the originally scheduled points opener at Fulton fell to Mother Nature earlier this season, this Saturday’s visit will be the second half of the Memorial Day doubleheader in Central NY. Veteran driver Jason Barney has had a good bit of success at Fulton in recent years. In the last 16 visits to Fulton for the Empire Super Sprints, Barney has won an impressive 8 A-Mains.

The Dash on Friday at Brewerton will be presented by J&Z Snowdrifters, while Saturdays dash at Fulton is presented by Mechanical Service Company. . For a full list of gate times and admission prices for this weekend, visit the Brewerton & Fulton Speedway websites & social media pages, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, May 23 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win Don Gillette Memorial)

Saturday, May 24 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, May 30 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT ($2,000 to Win)