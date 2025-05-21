June Highlighted by Season’s Biggest Payday, Northern Swing

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (May 21, 2025) – Summertime is almost here, and a big June awaits the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

The northern region of the country will receive a heavy dose of The Greatest Show on Dirt as next month features five nights in Wisconsin, a lucrative four-day stretch in South Dakota, and more.

June will also bring a pair of six-figure paydays in a single week at Huset’s Speedway, including the largest winner’s share of the 2025 season.

Here’s where to find the World of Outlaws in June:

Jackson Motorplex | Fendt Showdown (June 4): The month of racing begins in the middle of the week as the tour invades Minnesota’s Jackson Motorplex for the Fendt Showdown on Wednesday, June 4. It’ll mark the first time the Series has visited Jackson in June since 2021.

Jackson is by far the most visited Minnesota track in World of Outlaws history with 33 races in the history books. There’s a four-way tie for the most victories at the track as Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart, Carson Macedo, and Brad Sweet have all topped four apiece.

Plymouth Dirt Track | Badger State Triple (June 6): A big weekend in the “Badger State” begins with a highly anticipated return to Plymouth Dirt Track. It’ll mark the first time since 2005 the World of Outlaws have made a trip to the Wisconsin oval. Plymouth will also serve as the kickoff to the Badger State Triple.

Joey Saldana won the Series debut at Plymouth in 2004, and the following year Tim Kaeding was victorious in the only other visit to date.

Beaver Dam Raceway | Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial (June 7): The middle leg of the Badger State Triple takes the tour to Beaver Dam Raceway. The Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial serves up a $20,000 payday to the winner.

The World of Outlaws has been to Beaver Dam 35 previous times, and current full-timer Sheldon Haudenschild has won most often with five checkered flags. All five of Haudenschild’s wins have come in the last seven visits. The other two races belonged to Giovanni Scelzi.

Angell Park Speedway | Badger State Triple (June 8): Three consecutive nights in Wisconsin at three different tracks closes out with a Sunday stop at the historic Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI.

The Badger State Triple finale brings the World of Outlaws to Angell Park for only the second time ever and first trip since 2016. Donny Schatz topped the Series debut nine years ago.

Knoxville Raceway | Premier Chevy Dealers Clash (June 13-14): All eyes will be locked on “The Sprint Car Capital of the World” in mid-June as the World of Outlaws head to Knoxville Raceway for the second leg of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash. It’ll be The Greatest Show on Dirt’s last visit to Knoxville before August’s NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

Mother Nature trimmed the first leg of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash down to one night in April, and it was Rico Abreu coming out on top. Last June, David Gravel and Corey Day split Knoxville Victory Lane visits.

Huset’s Speedway | BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards (June 18-21): It’s a huge week of racing at Brandon, SD’s Huset’s Speedway when the World of Outlaws come to town for the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards. Not one, but two six-figure paydays are on the line.

The week delivers two events in one as the Huset’s Hustle kicks things off. The opening night (June 18) will serve as a prelim for a $100,000-to-win race on Thursday, June 19. Then it’s a clean slate for a June 20 prelim that sets the stage for the season’s biggest payday – a $250,000-to-win finale on Saturday, June 21. More than $800,000 in purse money overall is up for grabs at Huset’s that week.

Sheldon Haudenschild won the inaugural event in 2022. David Gravel got the job done in 2023. Last year belonged to Michael “Buddy” Kofoid.

Cedar Lake Speedway | Independence Spectacular (June 27-28): June closes out with the World of Outlaws annual trip to Wisconsin’s Cedar Lake Speedway. The Independence Spectacular gives fans two evenings of premier Sprint Car racing and a huge fireworks show on the final night.

Cedar Lake is the most visited Wisconsin track in Series history with 53 races. Logan Schuchart is the most recent winner.

