THURSDAY’S CIRCLE CITY USAC SPRINT RACE CAR RAINED OUT

From USAC

Indianapolis, Indiana (May 22, 2025)………Saturated grounds caused by rain throughout the week has forced cancellation of the Thursday, May 22, USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Circle City Salute at Indianapolis, Indiana’s Circle City Raceway.

The event will not be rescheduled.

USAC’s Week of Indy continues Friday, May 23, with the 68th running of the Hoosier Hundred featuring the USAC Silver Crown National Championship at Brownsburg, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The USAC National Sprint Car season continues on May 30-31 with the Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway.