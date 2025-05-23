RUN IT BACK! ﻿USAC MIDGETS RETURN TO SWEET SPRINGS JULY 8

From USAC

Sweet Springs, Missouri (May 22, 2025)………Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex will fill the TBA date on the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship schedule for Tuesday night, July 8.

The 1/6-mile dirt oval will serve as the opening night of Mid-America Midget Week which sees the series tour through Beloit, Kansas’ Mitchell County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 9, followed by two consecutive nights at Fairbury, Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway on Friday-Saturday, July 11-12.

Sweet Springs recently hosted a barnburner of a USAC National Midget race last Sunday night when Kale Drake made a spectacular winning pass with two laps remaining to earn his first series victory of the season.

Nine USAC National Midget events have previously been held at Sweet Springs, a track which has regularly produced some of the most exciting events of the year. In fact, five of the nine series events held at Sweet Springs have featured a winning pass with four or fewer laps remaining.

Past USAC National Midget feature winners at Sweet Springs include: Logan Seavey (2018), Tanner Carrick (2019), Cannon McIntosh (2020 & 2022), Buddy Kofoid (2020 & 2022), Jacob Denney (2023), Logan Seavey (2024) and Kale Drake (2025).

Event details for the July 8 event Sweet Springs event will be announced soon. NOW600 Non-Wing Micros will serve as the support class.