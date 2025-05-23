Tripleheader Weekend on Tap for Great Lakes Super Sprints

(Note: Millstream Speedway has been rained out for Saturday May 24th)

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – The Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP are geared up for a tripleheader weekend as summer unofficially begins with Memorial Day Weekend. The best 360 sprint car drivers in the Midwest will converge on Limaland Motorsports Park Friday, Millstream Speedway Saturday, and Waynesfield Raceway Park on Sunday.

The third appearance this season at Limaland Motorsports Park opens the door for someone to try and take down the three-time and defending GLSS Champion, Max Stambaugh. The Smith Motorsports No.71H found Victory Lane in dominating fashion in the first two visits of the season after starting on the front row and leading every lap. Dustin Daggett and Mike Keegan eyed Stambaugh in the May 2nd contest, while Jared Horstman and Chase Dunham chased Stambaugh during last Friday night’s contest.

Millstream Speedway is set to host the Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints on Saturday night for the first race in Findlay, Ohio this season. On the historic 4/10ths mile oval, GLSS teams will try to navigate the fast track for just the second time in history. In October of 2024, Zane DeVault launched from the pole in his Lane Racing No.44 alongside Phil Gressman. DeVault went on to hold off Kasey Jedrzejek and Van Gurley, Jr for the win. Alongside GLSS on Saturday, the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Presented by MacAllister CAT will also be in action – this will be the first time GLTS has contested an event on the 4/10ths mile at Millstream. Ricky Lewis held off Korbyn Hayslett in August of 2024 on the inside track for the first GLTS win at Millstream.

Sunday, “The Field of Speed” welcomes GLSS for the first time in 2025. Waynesfield Raceway Park hosts the first event of the 2025 season on Sunday with the high-flying GLSS alongside DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Dirt Pro Trucks. In three visits last season, Jedrzejek outdualed Dustin Daggett for the win in July, Gressman found victory lane in August, and Nate Dussel went to GLSS Victory Lane in October.

Advanced tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s shows are available online at GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Fans who can’t make the trip to the track can catch the action all weekend long online at GreatLakesSprints.Tv. For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints, visit www.GreatLakesSprints.com. Find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.