Jason Martin Runs Away with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Win at US-36 Raceway

From POWRi

Osborn, MO. (5/23/25) Jason Martin would route the field for twenty-five laps with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the Highbanks Shootout presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his first league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at US-36 Raceway.

Speeding up excitement onto the speedy high-banks of US-36 Raceway with twenty-four talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Sam Hafertepe Jr set a quick qualifying time of 10.526-second lap with Landon Crawley, Austin McCarl, and Jason Martin each earning heat racing victories.

Exciting the audience members in Osborn, Missouri, on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Sam Hafertepe Jr and Scott Bogucki lined up in the front row as both drivers would occur contact in turn three with both cars unable to continue.

Completely restarting with a new front row of Jason Martin and Austin McCarl would witness Jason Martin taking the initial lap lead as McCarl, Kameron Key, Noah Gass, Rees Moran, and Ayrton Gennetten followed behind.

Running away with the feature event, Jason Martin would not be touched out front winning the feature event by over four seconds to gain his first career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Austin McCarl maintaining the runner-up position all event.

“It’s been a tough year with all of the changes so it feel great to be able to stand here in victory lane,” said Jason Martin in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I have to keep pushing to be better every time on track, this place is so fast and was able to really pound the cushion”.

Contesting closely behind would find Kameron Key placing on the final podium placement from the starting sixth on the initial green flag. Noah Gass would be among the frontrunners, all feature to fourth as Ayrton Gennetten would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the Highbanks Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV at US-36 Raceway.

US-36 Raceway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 5/23/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr(10.526)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 45X-Landon Crawley

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 88-Austin McCarl

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 36-Jason Martin

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 74-Xavier Doney

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 36-Jason Martin

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[5]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 3. 12X-Kameron Key[6]; 4. 20G-Noah Gass[11]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[7]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran[8]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus[10]; 8. 79-Gage Montgomery[9]; 9. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[12]; 10. 2-Chase Porter[13]; 11. 74-Xavier Doney[20]; 12. 51B-Joe B Miller[14]; 13. 17-Sam Henderson[19]; 14. B8-John Barnard[18]; 15. 45X-Landon Crawley[3]; 16. 21-Cam Sorrels[17]; 17. 97-Scotty Milan[16]; 18. 122-Lane Warner[22]; 19. 15-Jack Potter[24]; 20. 20D-Jacob Dye[21]; 21. 74N-Natalie Doney[23]; 22. 78-Scott Bogucki[2]; 23. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]; 24. 87-Reed Whitney[15]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Landon Crawley[2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 3. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]; 4. 20G-Noah Gass[5]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 7. 17-Sam Henderson[6]; 8. 15-Jack Potter[8]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl[2]; 2. 78-Scott Bogucki[4]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 4. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[6]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 6. 21-Cam Sorrels[7]; 7. 20D-Jacob Dye[8]; 8. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[2]; 2. 12X-Kameron Key[3]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 4. 2-Chase Porter[1]; 5. 87-Reed Whitney[5]; 6. B8-John Barnard[6]; 7. 122-Lane Warner[8]; 8. 74N-Natalie Doney[7]

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:10.526[24]; 2. 78-Scott Bogucki, 00:10.650[17]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:10.693[14]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:10.694[3]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:10.707[6]; 6. 12X-Kameron Key, 00:10.717[1]; 7. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:10.744[10]; 8. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:10.755[15]; 9. 36-Jason Martin, 00:10.836[2]; 10. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:10.876[11]; 11. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:10.876[21]; 12. 2-Chase Porter, 00:10.877[8]; 13. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:10.884[19]; 14. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:10.909[22]; 15. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:10.925[5]; 16. 17-Sam Henderson, 00:10.950[23]; 17. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:10.984[18]; 18. B8-John Barnard, 00:10.986[20]; 19. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:10.990[16]; 20. 21-Cam Sorrels, 00:11.070[9]; 21. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:11.071[12]; 22. 15-Jack Potter, 00:11.310[4]; 23. 20D-Jacob Dye, 00:11.519[13]; 24. 122-Lane Warner, 00:11.713[7]