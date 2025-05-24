Jedrzejek tops GLSS field at Limaland

By Gerry Keysor

Allentown, OH (May 23,2025)- Limaland Motorsports Park hosted the annual Memorial Cup presented by Ohio Logistics on Friday Night, honoring the fallen members of the racing community and the fallen heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Kasey Jedrzejek won the 25 lap GLSS Ohio CAT Sprint Car feature. Last week’s feature winner No. 71 Max Stambaugh, and No 11N Kasey Jedrzejek led the field to green with No. 17 Jared Horstman pulling the trigger on a big slide job in turns 3 and 4 to take the lead briefly only for Jedrzejek to cross over on the front stretch and regain the lead.

Jedrzejek would find himself in lapped traffic on lap 7, and this allowed Horstman and the rest of the front runners to close the gap until the red flag flew on lap 8 for Harrod Ohio’s Jac Nickles getting into the backstretch wall and upside down in the No. 31. Nickles would walk away from the crash, but his race was over for the night.

No. 85 Dustin Daggett sustained heavy damage to his top wing during the crash and went to the work area but was unable to rejoin the field before the green flew once again.

Jedrzejek would power away once again with the lead and would find lapped traffic once again on lap 13. As luck would have it, the caution would clear the track in front of Jedrzejek’s No. 11N on lap 18. On the restart Jedrzejek would pull away and get to traffic once again on lap 22, allowing now second place Nate Dussel to close slightly. Jedrzejek would pick up the win over Dussel, Horstman, Stambaugh and No. 29 Zeth Sabo completing the top 5.

Great Lakes Super Sprints – 25 entries

Ohio CAT A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[7]; 3. 17-Jared Horstman[4]; 4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]; 6. 6-Ryan Coniam[8]; 7. 01-Bryan Sebetto[10]; 8. 7C-Phil Gressman[3]; 9. 5M-Steve Irwin[12]; 10. 66-Chase Dunham[14]; 11. 23-Devon Dobie[6]; 12. 49T-Gregg Dalman[15]; 13. 11G-Luke Griffith[18]; 14. 37-Noah Dunlap[20]; 15. 40X-Caleb Helms[17]; 16. 24-Kobe Allison[16]; 17. 88N-Frank Neill[19]; 18. X-Mike Keegan[11]; 19. 31-Jac Nickles[9]; 20. 85-Dustin Daggett[13]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 24-Kobe Allison[1]; 2. 40X-Caleb Helms[4]; 3. 11G-Luke Griffith[6]; 4. 88N-Frank Neill[3]; 5. 37-Noah Dunlap[5]; 6. 13-Van Gurley Jr[7]; 7. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[2]; 8. 27S-Tony Stack[9]; 9. (DNS) 21S-Benji Siferd; 10. (DNS) 11H-Caleb Harmon

Engler Machine Tool Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 2. 7C-Phil Gressman[1]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3]; 5. 85-Dustin Daggett[6]; 6. 24-Kobe Allison[5]; 7. 40X-Caleb Helms[7]; 8. 11G-Luke Griffith[8]; 9. 27S-Tony Stack[9]

Howard Johnson Of Lima Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Devon Dobie[2]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]; 3. 6-Ryan Coniam[1]; 4. X-Mike Keegan[3]; 5. 66-Chase Dunham[5]; 6. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[8]; 7. 11H-Caleb Harmon[6]; 8. 13-Van Gurley Jr[7]

Miami Paint Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[1]; 3. 31-Jac Nickles[3]; 4. 5M-Steve Irwin[4]; 5. 49T-Gregg Dalman[5]; 6. 88N-Frank Neill[6]; 7. 37-Noah Dunlap[7]; 8. 21S-Benji Siferd[8]

Ti22 Performance Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 7C-Phil Gressman, 00:11.657[3]; 2. 6-Ryan Coniam, 00:11.739[1]; 3. 17-Jared Horstman, 00:11.750[13]; 4. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:11.791[6]; 5. 23-Devon Dobie, 00:11.829[5]; 6. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:11.848[19]; 7. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:11.848[22]; 8. X-Mike Keegan, 00:11.854[17]; 9. 31-Jac Nickles, 00:11.910[10]; 10. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:11.919[23]; 11. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:11.932[4]; 12. 5M-Steve Irwin, 00:11.978[2]; 13. 24-Kobe Allison, 00:11.987[7]; 14. 66-Chase Dunham, 00:11.990[9]; 15. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 00:12.022[12]; 16. 85-Dustin Daggett, 00:12.058[24]; 17. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 00:12.088[16]; 18. 88N-Frank Neill, 00:12.108[14]; 19. 40X-Caleb Helms, 00:12.235[8]; 20. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 00:12.243[11]; 21. 37-Noah Dunlap, 00:12.278[18]; 22. 11G-Luke Griffith, 00:12.328[15]; 23. 33-Jeremy Ferguson, 00:12.621[20]; 24. 21S-Benji Siferd, 00:12.821[21]; 25. 27S-Tony Stack, 00:13.849[25]