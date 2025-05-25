Noah Gass Gains Victory with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRi

Eldon, MO. (5/24/25) Noah Gass would lead the final seven laps on his way to winning with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night One of WingFest presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his second league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Speeding up excitement onto the smooth surfaces of Lake Ozark Speedway with twenty-one talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Ayrton Gennetten set a quick qualifying time of 11.627-second lap with Noah Gass, Howard Moore, and Gage Montgomery each earning heat racing victories.

Exciting the audience members in Eldon, Missouri, on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Rees Moran and Noah Gass lined up in the front row as Rees Moran would gain the lead on the opening lap and holding the preferred position for the first twenty-three laps appearing to be well on his way to victory lane until a miscue on the entrance of turn three would take the leader from competition.

Taking over the top spot with seven laps remaining, Noah Gass would hold off all the hard-fought efforts of Ayrton Gennetten and Joe B Miller over the final restarts as Gass would not be denied in earning his first seasonal POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Ayrton Gennetten holding the runner-up position.

“What a weird night, we started the night battling issues that we never really found. It felt like I was losing speed in line but was ten times better in dirty air. Something that felt so bad could actually be that fast” said an elated Noah Gass in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “If we keep putting nights like this together I should stay in great shape for the championship. I feel blessed with everything working out the way it is”.

Contesting closely behind would find Joe B Miller placing on the final podium placement from the starting eighth on the initial green flag. Xavier Doney would be among the frontrunners, all feature to fourth as Jack Wagner would hard-charge past thirteen other competitors to round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night One of WingFest presented by Start2Finish TV at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 5/24/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 3-Ayrton Gennetten(11.627)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 20G-Noah Gass

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 40-Howard Moore

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 79-Gage Montgomery

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 22M-Rees Moran

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 77-Jack Wagner

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 20G-Noah Gass

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 20G-Noah Gass[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner[18]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery[6]; 7. B8-John Barnard[11]; 8. 74N-Natalie Doney[12]; 9. 93-Taylor Walton[15]; 10. 98P-Miles Paulus[7]; 11. 15-Jack Potter[13]; 12. 122-Lane Warner[14]; 13. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[19]; 14. 40-Howard Moore[5]; 15. 73-Samuel Wagner[9]; 16. 22M-Rees Moran[1]; 17. 97-Scotty Milan[10]; 18. 17-Sam Henderson[21]; 19. 14-Jacob Bloodworth[20]; 20. 00-Broc Elliott[17]; 21. 5-Kory Bales[16].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20G-Noah Gass[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 4. 74N-Natalie Doney[6]; 5. 15-Jack Potter[5]; 6. (DNS) 42P-Preston Perlmutter; 7. (DNS) 14-Jacob Bloodworth.

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Howard Moore[2]; 2. 22M-Rees Moran[4]; 3. B8-John Barnard[1]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 5. 122-Lane Warner[6]; 6. 5-Kory Bales[7]; 7. 77-Jack Wagner[5].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Gage Montgomery[2]; 2. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus[4]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[3]; 5. 93-Taylor Walton[5]; 6. 00-Broc Elliott[6]; 7. (DNS) 17-Sam Henderson.

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.627[20]; 2. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:11.788[5]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:11.898[17]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:11.917[1]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.942[2]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:11.945[6]; 7. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:11.951[21]; 8. 40-Howard Moore, 00:12.004[19]; 9. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:12.060[3]; 10. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:12.109[7]; 11. B8-John Barnard, 00:12.131[16]; 12. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:12.294[18]; 13. 15-Jack Potter, 00:12.319[11]; 14. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:12.323[13]; 15. 93-Taylor Walton, 00:12.522[9]; 16. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:12.542[10]; 17. 122-Lane Warner, 00:12.584[4]; 18. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:12.921[8]; 19. 14-Jacob Bloodworth, 00:13.618[14]; 20. 5-Kory Bales, 00:14.512[15]; 21. 17-Sam Henderson, 01:00.000[12].

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 40-Howard Moore, 00:12.229[19]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:12.340[20]; 3. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:12.461[21]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:12.533[17]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:12.715[18]; 6. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:12.783[13]; 7. 15-Jack Potter, 00:12.879[11]; 8. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:12.970[6]; 9. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:13.063[1]; 10. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:13.065[10]; 11. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:13.134[5]; 12. B8-John Barnard, 00:13.185[16]; 13. 5-Kory Bales, 00:13.243[15]; 14. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.308[2]; 15. 93-Taylor Walton, 00:13.340[9]; 16. 122-Lane Warner, 00:13.524[4]; 17. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:13.646[3]; 18. 14-Jacob Bloodworth, 00:14.034[14]; 19. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:14.034[8]; 20. 17-Sam Henderson, 00:14.034[12]; 21. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:14.034[7].

