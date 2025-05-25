Schuchart out duels Haudenschild for first Attica World of Outlaws win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Logan Schuchart and Sheldon Haudenschild had a fantastic battle at Attica Raceway Park Saturday on Kistler Engines Night. The duo swapped the lead in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature several times before Schuchart was able to drive away to his first ever win at Attica.

Haudenschild, from Wooster, Ohio, lead laps 1-9 with Schuchart, from Hanover, Pa. taking over for laps 10-17. Haudenschild regained the top spot for laps 18-24 with Schuchart executing a slide job to retake the lead on lap 25. Schuchart survived several cautions and an open read in the last 10 laps to score his second World of Outlaws win of 2025 and his 44th career victory with “The Greatest Show on Dirt.”

“Sometimes it’s better to be running second there for a little bit. There at the beginning I felt like I wanted to be able to follow him (Haudenschild) through traffic and kind of see what felt better. It’s just tough when you are leading to be able to know when to move and where to go. I knew I could really run the top hard and Sheldon just didn’t know that with the restarts that I could get a run up there. Great race with Sheldon…I know I’m not the hometown favorite but it really means a lot to me to get a win at Attica. It’s a place I really struggled at in the past and got going last year. It’s a hometown win for Brendon Collum so happy to get a win for him,” said Schuchart beside his Drydeene-Duramax/Federated Auto Parts/C&D Rigging backed #1S.

“This is just kind of gaining on it at this track, getting a notebook and getting better for when you come back. Last year I thought we were running down David (Gravel) in traffic for the Doty before we had ignition issues. We did some stuff tonight we wouldn’t normally do, trying to change our way of thinking especially after last weekend at Ohsweken where we were just totally out to lunch. What used to work there in our notebook didn’t. It’s a fine line of going back to your notebook and giving yourself a starting point but not just being set in stone that’s not what we’re going to do. Use your teammates, use the people around you who help you out…I’ve got some smart minds around me and I have to go out and do my job,” added Schuchart.

For the second time in his career, Haudenschild had to settle for a runner-up finish at Attica. It is his fourth podium finish at the track with the World of Outlaws.

“Hats off to Ripper and the boys. The car was really good all night. I don’t think we knew where to go on those restarts. He chose the top and I was able to get him and on those other restarts I kind of protected turn three and left the door open one time. It feels good to be fast and up front every night,” said Haudenschild beside his NOS Energy Drink/West Tennessee Expediting/Frozen Farmer/Maxima Oil backed #17.

Leduc, Alberta, Canada’s Skylar Gee scored his first ever podium finish with the World of Outlaws, bringing his Warrior Building Development/Building Packages Direcxt/Nelson Bros Construction/Pack Rat Dumpster #99 home in third.

“This is huge. I felt like the only mistake I made during the entire race was the initial start. I was kind of wheeling it all over the place and Sheldon got by and Logan got by. I felt like I could pace it pretty good. We’re just missing a little something,” Gee said.

Giovanni Scelzi an, Conner Morrell rounded out the top five for the 26th appearance of the World of Outlaws at Attica Raceway Park.

Fremont, Ohio’s Seth Schneider held off several challenges in lapped traffic from Jamie Miller to score his first win of the year at Attica in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints. Schneider, who scored a win the previous week at Fremont Speedway, led all 25 laps for his second career Attica victory. Miller, Steve Rando, Shawn Valenti and 17th starter Paul Weaver rounded out the top five.

“This is an absolute blast…I’m having a great time. The car was fast all night. The lapped cars were just everywhere…I couldn’t even pick and choose where I needed to go and the next lap they would be in the same spot. I got lucky with the yellows….good luck is finally going my way for once,” said Schneider beside his Josh Kromers Seamless Gutters, Commercial Glazing Systems, Overwatch Precision, Level Performance, Level Utilities, Sandusky Bay Remodeling, RCF Chassis #36.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, May 30 with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group 410 Sprints, the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz AFCS 305 sprints and the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models in Action.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. Attica Raceway Park events are streamed on DirtVision.

About Kistler Engines – https://kistlerengines.com

Kistler Engines, located just outside of Fremont, Ohio, was established in 1993 and builds lightweight, high performance racing engines with a commitment to quality. Kistlers pride themselves in high tech, innovative designs, producing highly competitive engines for sprint cars (410 c.i., 360 c.i. & 305 c.i.), as well as, late models and midgets. Kistler Engines has also earned a great reputation for our service among professional race teams due to our quick turnaround time on engine rebuilds. Kistlers uses state-of-the art equipment, the highest standard quality parts and invests in constant research and development. Kistler Engines is setting the standard in the ultra competitive field of dirt track racing today. Customers powered by Kistler engines have set numerous quick times, track records. They have also won on the local level as well as on national traveling series such as the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, All Star Circuit of Champions and USAC.

Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, May 24, 2025

410 Sprints – World of Outlaws

NOS Energy Drink Feature 35 Laps | 00:26:26.124

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[1]; 4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[6]; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 6. 2-David Gravel[7]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[19]; 8. 101-Kalib Henry[23]; 9. 83-Michael Kofoid[10]; 10. 7S-Chris Windom[8]; 11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[12]; 12. 23-Garet Williamson[13]; 13. 6-Zach Hampton[14]; 14. 33W-Cap Henry[9]; 15. 3J-Trey Jacobs[15]; 16. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 17. 09-Craig Mintz[17]; 18. 41-Carson Macedo[16]; 19. 19-TJ Michael[20]; 20. 2C-Cole Macedo[11]; 21. 7N-Darin Naida[21]; 22. 29-Zeth Sabo[18]; 23. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[24]; 24. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[22]

Last Chance Showdown 12 Laps | 00:07:28.439 | Micro-Lite

1. 7N-Darin Naida[2]; 2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[8]; 4. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[6]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 7. 4-Zane DeVault[3]; 8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[10]; 9. 32-Bryce Lucius[9]; 10. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7]; 11. 5AU-Brock Hallett[11]; 12. 32B-Brandon Spithaler[13]; 13. 15K-Creed Kemenah[12]; 14. 38-Leyton Wagner[14]

C Feature 10 Laps | 00:02:24.310

1. 32B-Brandon Spithaler[1]; 2. 38-Leyton Wagner[2]; 3. 97-Justin Clark[4]; 4. 34-Sterling Cling[5]; 5. 16-DJ Foos[9]; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[8]; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[6]; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall[3]; 9. W20-Greg Wilson[10]; 10. 70-Henry Malcuit[7]

Dash 8 Laps | 00:01:54.328 | Toyota

1. 99-Skylar Gee[2]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[6]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]; 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[8]; 7. 2-David Gravel[7]; 8. 7S-Chris Windom[4]

Heat 1 10 Laps | 00:02:22.077

1. 28M-Conner Morrell[2]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[1]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[5]; 5. 09-Craig Mintz[8]; 6. 4-Zane DeVault[7]; 7. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 8. 32-Bryce Lucius[10]; 9. 32B-Brandon Spithaler[11]; 10. 34-Sterling Cling[9]; 11. 16-DJ Foos[6]

Heat 2 10 Laps | 00:02:10.925 | Real American Beer

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee[2]; 3. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog[6]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 7. 5E-Bobby Elliott[10]; 8. 5AU-Brock Hallett[9]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall[7]; 10. 70-Henry Malcuit[8]

Heat 3 10 Laps | 00:03:27.633 | WIX Filter

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 2. 7S-Chris Windom[4]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 4. 6-Zach Hampton[3]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]; 6. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]; 7. 101-Kalib Henry[9]; 8. 7N-Darin Naida[5]; 9. 38-Leyton Wagner[10]; 10. 75-Jerry Dahms[11]; 11. W20-Greg Wilson[8]

Heat 4 10 Laps | 00:02:19.027 | The Greatest Store on Dirt

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[2]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 5. 19-TJ Michael[5]; 6. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[7]; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[10]; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]; 9. 97-Justin Clark[9]; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[8]

Qualifying Group A 2 Laps | 00:00:48.668 | Honest Abe Roofing

1. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:12.909[5]; 2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:12.964[16]; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.042[10]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:13.106[9]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:13.159[11]; 6. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 00:13.182[17]; 7. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:13.209[13]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:13.233[19]; 9. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:13.306[1]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.328[3]; 11. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.343[14]; 12. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:13.364[8]; 13. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:13.405[12]; 14. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.447[4]; 15. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:13.457[6]; 16. 70-Henry Malcuit, 00:13.462[15]; 17. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:13.573[21]; 18. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 00:13.626[20]; 19. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:13.656[7]; 20. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 00:13.883[18]; 21. 32B-Brandon Spithaler, 00:13.999[2]

Qualifying Group B 2 Laps | 00:00:47.954 | Honest Abe Roofing

1. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:12.937[15]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:12.951[16]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:13.038[17]; 4. 2-David Gravel, 00:13.103[4]; 5. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:13.106[21]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:13.127[20]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:13.209[9]; 8. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:13.271[12]; 9. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:13.301[6]; 10. 19-TJ Michael, 00:13.332[7]; 11. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:13.406[13]; 12. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:13.492[19]; 13. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.511[8]; 14. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 00:13.516[5]; 15. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:13.645[11]; 16. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:13.911[10]; 17. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:13.963[2]; 18. 97-Justin Clark, 00:14.050[14]; 19. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:14.172[18]; 20. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:14.278[3]; 21. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:14.410[1]

Hot Laps Group A | 00:00:43.718

1. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[8]; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[10]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee[9]; 6. 33W-Cap Henry[13]; 7. 32B-Brandon Spithaler[2]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo[19]; 9. 09-Craig Mintz[6]; 10. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[16]; 11. 15C-Chris Andrews[11]; 12. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 13. 16-DJ Foos[14]; 14. 4-Zane DeVault[12]; 15. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]; 16. 5AU-Brock Hallett[20]; 17. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 18. 3J-Trey Jacobs[17]; 19. 5E-Bobby Elliott[18]; 20. 34-Sterling Cling[21]; 21. 70-Henry Malcuit[15]

Hot Laps Group B | 00:00:28.739

1. 41-Carson Macedo[12]; 2. 7S-Chris Windom[9]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[15]; 4. 2-David Gravel[4]; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[20]; 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[16]; 7. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[13]; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart[17]; 9. 29-Zeth Sabo[8]; 10. 7N-Darin Naida[6]; 11. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 12. 6-Zach Hampton[21]; 13. W20-Greg Wilson[11]; 14. 19-TJ Michael[7]; 15. 15K-Creed Kemenah[19]; 16. 5-Kody Brewer[10]; 17. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[5]; 18. 38-Leyton Wagner[18]; 19. 97-Justin Clark[14]; 20. 75-Jerry Dahms[1]; 21. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:24:52.296

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1]; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 4. 28-Shawn Valenti[9]; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[17]; 6. 49I-John Ivy[15]; 7. 2-Brenden Torok[7]; 8. 18-Ben Watson[11]; 9. 8K-Zach Kramer[19]; 10. 12-Dylan Watson[18]; 11. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[20]; 12. 319-Steve Watts[8]; 13. 6-Dustin Dinan[5]; 14. 36J-JJ Henes[2]; 15. X15-Kasey Ziebold[12]; 16. 63-Randy Ruble[16]; 17. 18Z-Brian Razum[13]; 18. 39T-Trevor St Clair[6]; 19. 11-Brayden Harrison[21]; 20. 4M-Blayne Keckler[14]; 21. 55-Jim Leaser[22]; 22. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[10]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:07:55.527

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2]; 2. 12-Dylan Watson[3]; 3. 8K-Zach Kramer[5]; 4. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[6]; 5. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]; 6. 55-Jim Leaser[9]; 7. 98-David Hoppes[4]; 8. 09-Daniel Hoffman[15]; 9. 5M-Mike Moore[11]; 10. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[10]; 11. 1S-Keith Whaley[12]; 12. 34-Jud Dickerson[14]; 13. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8]; 14. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 15. (DNS) 9R-Logan Riehl

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:07:39.736

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[1]; 3. 18-Ben Watson[2]; 4. 4M-Blayne Keckler[5]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[7]; 6. 8K-Zach Kramer[6]; 7. 55-Jim Leaser[8]; 8. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:26.181

1. 2-Brenden Torok[2]; 2. 6-Dustin Dinan[4]; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[5]; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]; 6. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[6]; 7. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[8]; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[7]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:05:21.974

1. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 2. 319-Steve Watts[1]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]; 4. 49I-John Ivy[3]; 5. 12-Dylan Watson[6]; 6. 11-Brayden Harrison[8]; 7. 5M-Mike Moore[5]; 8. 09-Daniel Hoffman[7]

Heat 4 8 Laps | 00:04:23.988

1. 36J-JJ Henes[4]; 2. 39T-Trevor St Clair[2]; 3. 18Z-Brian Razum[1]; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[3]; 5. 98-David Hoppes[5]; 6. 2T-Tony Alvarez[6]; 7. 1S-Keith Whaley[7]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:01:44.536

1. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.860[8]; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:13.937[3]; 3. 18-Ben Watson, 00:14.099[2]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 00:14.190[6]; 5. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:14.298[5]; 6. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:14.497[7]; 7. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.560[4]; 8. 55-Jim Leaser, 00:14.768[1]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps | 00:03:30.964

1. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.743[4]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:13.906[6]; 3. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.925[2]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:14.052[1]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.065[7]; 6. 14S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:14.231[3]; 7. 34-Jud Dickerson, 00:14.371[5]; 8. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:14.678[8]

Qualifying 3 3 Laps | 00:03:55.794

1. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.617[5]; 2. 49I-John Ivy, 00:14.149[4]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.169[6]; 4. 319-Steve Watts, 00:14.264[7]; 5. 5M-Mike Moore, 00:14.430[1]; 6. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:14.576[3]; 7. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:14.640[2]; 8. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:14.758[8]

Qualifying 4 3 Laps | 00:01:28.966

1. 36J-JJ Henes, 00:14.342[3]; 2. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.971[4]; 3. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:14.998[1]; 4. 18Z-Brian Razum, 00:15.052[5]; 5. 98-David Hoppes, 00:15.103[7]; 6. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 00:15.459[6]; 7. 1S-Keith Whaley, 00:15.883[2]