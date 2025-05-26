Dobie gets GLSS win to open Waynesfield season

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – It was nearly a decade ago that Devin Dobie from nearby Wapakoneta, Ohio scored his first sprint car feature win and it was at Waynesfield Raceway Park. Dobie celebrated that anniversary Sunday, May 25, leading all 25 laps of the Great Lakes Super Sprints feature on Salute to Our Heroes Night to kick off the 2025 season at “The Field.”

“I consider this my home track. After last season it didn’t look good for the future of Waynesfield. Thankfully Rich Farmer stepped up. The track was amazing,” said Dobie beside his Ritchey Auto Center/Ferris Commercial Mowers/3G Customs/D&M Fencing/Brown’s Heating Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical, Walter & Sons, Watts Farms backed #23.

Dobie had to survive a hand full of restarts, holding off Bryan Sebetto and Kasey Jedrzejek for his second career GLSS win.

“I knew I had to change things up on each restart. I lost a couple of races because I kept doing the same thing on restarts,” said Dobie.

In the UMP Modifieds, Lima, Ohio’s Jeff Koz charged from his sixth starting spot to take the lead from Dusty Moore with just five laps to go to score the win.

In the Dirt Pro Trucks, it was a father and son battle throughout the feature with the son, Joey Heyder, holding off several challenges from his dad Rolly for the victory.

Waynesfield Raceway Park will be back in action as part of the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Valvoline Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Thursday, June 19 for the Jamie Miller Memorial. The Midwest D2 Thunder Midgets will also be in competition.

Go to www.waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook for more information.

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Sunday, May 25, 2025

360 Sprints – Great Lakes Super Sprint

Ohio CAT A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 23-Devon Dobie[1]; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[2]; 3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6]; 5. 17-Jared Horstman[7]; 6. 85-Dustin Daggett[9]; 7. 29-Zeth Sabo[10]; 8. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]; 9. 40X-Caleb Helms[14]; 10. 6-Ryan Coniam[13]; 11. 70-Eli Lakin[18]; 12. 49T-Gregg Dalman[12]; 13. 11G-Luke Griffith[16]; 14. 8K-Zach Kramer[20]; 15. 88N-Frank Neill[17]; 16. 11H-Caleb Harmon[22]; 17. 31-Jac Nickles[11]; 18. X-Mike Keegan[19]; 19. 7C-Phil Gressman[8]; 20. 24-Kobe Allison[15]; 21. 66-Chase Dunham[3]; 22. (DNS) 6D-Dustin Dinan

Engler Machine Tool Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Chase Dunham[1]; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[2]; 3. 17-Jared Horstman[3]; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]; 5. 6-Ryan Coniam[5]; 6. 11G-Luke Griffith[7]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[6]; 8. 11H-Caleb Harmon[8]

Howard Johnson Of Lima Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Devon Dobie[1]; 2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]; 3. 7C-Phil Gressman[3]; 4. 31-Jac Nickles[6]; 5. 40X-Caleb Helms[4]; 6. 88N-Frank Neill[5]; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer[7]

Miami Paint Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[2]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]; 3. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]; 4. 49T-Gregg Dalman[4]; 5. 24-Kobe Allison[5]; 6. 70-Eli Lakin[6]; 7. (DNS) 6D-Dustin Dinan

Ti22 Performance Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 66-Chase Dunham, 00:10.815[13]; 2. 23-Devon Dobie, 00:10.827[17]; 3. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:10.827[19]; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:10.850[8]; 5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:10.854[2]; 6. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr, 00:10.931[11]; 7. 17-Jared Horstman, 00:10.995[3]; 8. 7C-Phil Gressman, 00:11.012[4]; 9. 85-Dustin Daggett, 00:11.067[15]; 10. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:11.070[16]; 11. 40X-Caleb Helms, 00:11.109[10]; 12. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 00:11.117[21]; 13. 6-Ryan Coniam, 00:11.138[12]; 14. 88N-Frank Neill, 00:11.139[14]; 15. 24-Kobe Allison, 00:11.172[20]; 16. X-Mike Keegan, 00:11.196[6]; 17. 31-Jac Nickles, 00:11.228[9]; 18. 70-Eli Lakin, 00:11.238[1]; 19. 11G-Luke Griffith, 00:11.256[18]; 20. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:11.739[22]; 21. 6D-Dustin Dinan, 00:11.758[7]; 22. (DNS) 11H-Caleb Harmon, 00:11.758

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 16-Jeff Koz[6]; 2. 4M-Dustin Moore[1]; 3. 34X-Shane O’Connor[9]; 4. 22C-Chad Coleman[2]; 5. 21C-Drew Charlson[7]; 6. 14-Dalton Lane[4]; 7. 52-Weasel Philpot[3]; 8. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[11]; 9. 78-Andy Welch[10]; 10. 22T-Tony Anderson[8]; 11. 9R-Garrett Rons[5]; 12. 17J-Jarrod Klay[12]; 13. 13M-Mitchell Opatik[14]; 14. 24-Terry Grilliott[16]; 15. 5X-Jerry Bowersock[13]; 16. 73B-Cody Basinger[15]; 17. 87S-GAGE SPITNALE[18]; 18. (DNS) 1M-Keith Morris

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Dalton Lane[2]; 2. 22C-Chad Coleman[1]; 3. 9R-Garrett Rons[3]; 4. 21C-Drew Charlson[5]; 5. 34X-Shane O’Connor[7]; 6. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[9]; 7. 5X-Jerry Bowersock[8]; 8. 73B-Cody Basinger[6]; 9. 1M-Keith Morris[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Weasel Philpot[1]; 2. 4M-Dustin Moore[2]; 3. 16-Jeff Koz[8]; 4. 22T-Tony Anderson[4]; 5. 78-Andy Welch[6]; 6. 17J-Jarrod Klay[5]; 7. 13M-Mitchell Opatik[3]; 8. 24-Terry Grilliott[9]; 9. 87S-GAGE SPITNALE[7]

Dirt Pro Trucks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 8-Joey Heyder[2]; 2. 10-Rolly Heyder[5]; 3. 13-Brandon Coleman[1]; 4. 22T-Tony Anderson[9]; 5. 11-Scott Boyd Jr[11]; 6. 29C-Austin Swisher[8]; 7. 82T-Eddie Tucker Jr[14]; 8. 2-Johnathan Coffey[7]; 9. 00-Gavin Boehm[15]; 10. 9C-Curtis Heiser[10]; 11. 0-John Sanford[3]; 12. 5*-Dustin Ratliff[18]; 13. 69SR-Travis White Jr[17]; 14. 4M-Dustin Moore[6]; 15. 23-Mason Weyler[16]; 16. 05-Ryan Snyder[12]; 17. 82-Easton Zent[4]; 18. (DNS) 17-Phil Hicks; 19. (DNS) 34-Caitlyn Wagner; 20. (DNS) 20-Brady Phlipot

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4M-Dustin Moore[1]; 2. 0-John Sanford[4]; 3. 2-Johnathan Coffey[5]; 4. 9C-Curtis Heiser[2]; 5. 17-Phil Hicks[6]; 6. (DNS) 23-Mason Weyler; 7. (DNS) 34-Caitlyn Wagner

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Rolly Heyder[2]; 2. 8-Joey Heyder[4]; 3. 29C-Austin Swisher[5]; 4. 11-Scott Boyd Jr[1]; 5. 82T-Eddie Tucker Jr[6]; 6. 69SR-Travis White Jr[3]; 7. (DNS) 20-Brady Phlipot

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 82-Easton Zent[2]; 2. 13-Brandon Coleman[1]; 3. 22T-Tony Anderson[4]; 4. 05-Ryan Snyder[3]; 5. 00-Gavin Boehm[5]; 6. 5*-Dustin Ratliff[6]