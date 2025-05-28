Canadian Swing on Tap for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Ohsweken, ONT) | Mother Nature has not been kind to the Empire Super Sprints so far in 2025. After four straight rainouts, the tour will once again look to open their season this weekend. With the forecast thus far looking favorable, Ohsweken Speedway is now set to hold the season opener this Friday, with a trip to the Brighton Speedway on tap Saturday.

A regular points-paying tour event has not been held at Ohsweken since 2015. The last driver in ESS victory lane at the Canadian oval was Mitch Brown, on August 7 of that season. With the unique distinction of the only track on the schedule that runs 360 sprints on a weekly basis, a whole host of drivers will be set to defend their home turf against tour regulars.

Saturday will be another unique moment in Empire Super Sprints history, as the tour will visit the Brighton Speedway in Brighton, Ontario for the first time ever. In its 40+ years of existence, the Empire Super Sprints have visited 43 tracks in and around the northeastern United States. That makes it a rare occasion when the tour visits a new facility.

For a full list of gate times and admission prices for this weekend, visit the Ohsweken & Brighton Speedway's websites

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, May 30 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, May 31 – Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, June 7 – Freedom Motorsports Park – Freedom, NY ($4,000 to Win Julia Horton Memorial)