Brayden Clark wins BOSS vs GLTS at Limaland

By Gerry Keysor

Allentown, OH (May 30,2025)- Brayden Clark won a wild 25 lap BOSS vs GLTS sprint car feature Friday night at Limaland Motorsports Park over Korbyn Hayslett, Shawn Westerfeld, Saban Bibent and Brian Ruhlman.

As the field came to green, the skies opened up and started to sprinkle rain, but that didn’t hamper the action on the racetrack as the top six cars battled tooth and nail in a battle for supremacy, with No. 4 Brayden Clark holding on to win over a late charging No. 1H Korbyn Hayslett, No 4J Shawn Westerfield, No. 77 Saban Bibent, and No 49 Brian Ruhlman.

Limaland Motorsports Park is back in action next Friday June 6th with the K&L Ready Mix Clash/Ron Kahle Jr. Memorial Race presented by K&L Ready Mix. In action will be the Great Lakes Super Sprints Ohio CAT Sprint Cars, the Bath Masters DIRTcar UMP Modifleds, and the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks.

General admission for ages 16 and older is $15, ages 11-15 is $7, and kids 10 and under admitted FREE.

Pit passes for all ages are $30.

Pit gates open at 4:30PM, Grandstand gates open at 5:00PM, Hot Laps at 6:30PM, and Racing at 7:30PM. Visit www.limaland.com for details on this and all races at Limaland Motorsports Park

410 Sprints – Non-Winged – 32 entries

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 4-Brayden Clark[1]; 2. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[8]; 3. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld[4]; 4. 77-Saban Bibent[9]; 5. 49-Brian Ruhlman[16]; 6. 99J-Kyle Johnson[7]; 7. 19-Matt Cooley[13]; 8. 33-Mike Miller[12]; 9. 21W-Scotty Weir[5]; 10. 9X-Kody Swanson[18]; 11. 25-Max Frank[14]; 12. 16K-Colin Parker[20]; 13. 53-Steve Little[22]; 14. 16-Jackson Slone[17]; 15. 23S-Matt Westfall[2]; 16. 21B-Ryan Barr[3]; 17. 24-Lee Underwood[19]; 18. 6T-Trey Osborne[11]; 19. 0-Steve Irwin[6]; 20. 00-Joe Irwin[21]; 21. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[10]; 22. 97-Austin Nigh[15]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 16-Jackson Slone[1]; 2. 9X-Kody Swanson[5]; 3. 24-Lee Underwood[2]; 4. 16K-Colin Parker[3]; 5. 00-Joe Irwin[13]; 6. 53-Steve Little[6]; 7. 5M-Mike Moore[11]; 8. 33M-Derek Hastings[9]; 9. 14A-Alex Clute[16]; 10. 5W-Kyle Willis[15]; 11. 33P-RJ Payne[12]; 12. 71-Stratton Briggs[8]; 13. 22-Brian Heitkamp[10]; 14. 73-Blake Vermillion[7]; 15. 23D-Bryce Dues[4]; 16. 33A-Jesse Ainsworth[14]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21W-Scotty Weir[2]; 2. 23S-Matt Westfall[3]; 3. 77-Saban Bibent[4]; 4. 19-Matt Cooley[1]; 5. 16-Jackson Slone[5]; 6. 9X-Kody Swanson[7]; 7. 33M-Derek Hastings[6]; 8. 00-Joe Irwin[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21B-Ryan Barr[4]; 2. 0-Steve Irwin[2]; 3. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[3]; 4. 25-Max Frank[5]; 5. 24-Lee Underwood[6]; 6. 53-Steve Little[8]; 7. 22-Brian Heitkamp[1]; 8. 33A-Jesse Ainsworth[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[2]; 2. 4-Brayden Clark[3]; 3. 6T-Trey Osborne[4]; 4. 97-Austin Nigh[1]; 5. 16K-Colin Parker[5]; 6. 73-Blake Vermillion[6]; 7. 5M-Mike Moore[7]; 8. 5W-Kyle Willis[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld[2]; 2. 99J-Kyle Johnson[1]; 3. 33-Mike Miller[3]; 4. 49-Brian Ruhlman[4]; 5. 23D-Bryce Dues[5]; 6. 71-Stratton Briggs[6]; 7. 33P-RJ Payne[7]; 8. 14A-Alex Clute[8]

Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 77-Saban Bibent, 00:13.107[7]; 2. 23S-Matt Westfall, 00:13.242[3]; 3. 21W-Scotty Weir, 00:13.367[4]; 4. 19-Matt Cooley, 00:13.539[5]; 5. 16-Jackson Slone, 00:13.866[6]; 6. 33M-Derek Hastings, 00:13.969[2]; 7. 9X-Kody Swanson, 00:14.015[1]; 8. 00-Joe Irwin, 00:14.280[8]

Qualifying 2 (99 Laps): 1. 21B-Ryan Barr, 00:13.148[5]; 2. 5V-Jesse Vermillion, 00:13.621[2]; 3. 0-Steve Irwin, 00:13.667[1]; 4. 22-Brian Heitkamp, 00:13.732[8]; 5. 25-Max Frank, 00:13.956[3]; 6. 24-Lee Underwood, 00:14.273[7]; 7. 33A-Jesse Ainsworth, 00:16.670[6]; 8. (DNS) 53-Steve Little, 00:16.670

Qualifying 3 (99 Laps): 1. 6T-Trey Osborne, 00:13.228[5]; 2. 4-Brayden Clark, 00:13.345[2]; 3. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 00:13.506[1]; 4. 97-Austin Nigh, 00:13.692[4]; 5. 16K-Colin Parker, 00:13.830[6]; 6. 73-Blake Vermillion, 00:13.951[8]; 7. 5M-Mike Moore, 00:14.251[3]; 8. 5W-Kyle Willis, 00:14.485[7]

Qualifying 4 (99 Laps): 1. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 00:13.620[1]; 2. 33-Mike Miller, 00:13.691[2]; 3. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld, 00:13.698[4]; 4. 99J-Kyle Johnson, 00:13.870[6]; 5. 71-Stratton Briggs, 00:14.213[3]; 6. 23D-Bryce Dues, 00:14.213[7]; 7. 33P-RJ Payne, 00:14.595[8]; 8. (DNS) 14A-Alex Clute, 00:14.595