Andy Forsberg claims Davy Thomas Memorial with SCCT Friday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Andy Forsberg led all 35 laps to claim his sixth career Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory on Friday evening during the inaugural running of the Davy Thomas Memorial- Prelude to the Bradway.

Forsberg’s win aboard the familiar Pacific Highway Rentals No. 92 topped a stout 45 car field and marked his 75th career Winged Sprint Car triumph at Placerville Speedway. He took home over $5,000 in cash and prizes for his efforts.

“It feels great to get a win in memory of Davy Thomas here tonight,” Forsberg said in victory lane. “We started the night by going out last in qualifying and luckily were able to still hit a good lap. This was a great field of cars so it’s awesome to be standing up here tonight with SCCT.”

Forsberg took the lead at the waving of the green flag in the Shop Kyle Larson feature and never looked back, despite some challenges at times from different competitors. Youngster Austin Wood took over the runner up spot around lap 15 and attempted to do something with the veteran.

Sunday winner in Marysville, Justin Sanders then climbed forward as he often does and got into third with 10 laps remaining. After moving into second on lap 30 Sanders and Wood closed quickly in traffic on the leader, only to have caution bring things to a halt.

Following that, Forsberg cut some clean and smooth laps to pull away and take the Ed Entz checkered flag for the big win. Sanders crossed the stripe in second ahead of Fremont’s Shane Golobic who rounded out the podium. Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield put on a solid charge from 16th to fourth while Wood completed the podium.

The remainder of the top 10 was filled out 19th starting Shane Hopkins, Chance Grasty, Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Tanner Holmes, Braden Chiaramonte and Seth Standley. Holmes took home over $2,000 for winning the Hard Charger Award in memory of Gene Freeman.

Austin Wood began the night by claiming $2,000 as the Donna Gomez Fast Time Award winner, besting the 45 car field.

Fairfield driver snagged victory in the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association portion of the event on Friday. He was followed by Dylan Shrum, Shawn Whitney, Brenden Shrum and Mike Reeder.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour returns to action on Saturday June 14th at Petaluma Speedway.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Davy Thomas Memorial

Placerville Speedway

May 30, 2025

A Main 35 Laps

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]; 2. 4SA-Justin Sanders[7]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]; 4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[16]; 5. 2A-Austin Wood[5]; 6. 21-Shane Hopkins[19]; 7. X1-Chance Grasty[9]; 8. 21T-Tanner Holmes[22]; 9. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[15]; 10. 25-Seth Standley[11]; 11. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[4]; 12. 7C-Tony Gomes[13]; 13. 3S-Cole Schroeder[20]; 14. 54X-Sean Becker[12]; 15. 10-Dominic Gorden[2]; 16. 15-Nick Parker[14]; 17. 83T-Tanner Carrick[3]; 18. 94-Greg Decaires V[18]; 19. 55D-Dawson Hammes[23]; 20. 17M-Joey Ancona[6]; 21. 2XM-Max Mittry[21]; 22. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[10]; 23. 41-Dominic Scelzi[17]; 24. 7H-Jake Haulot[24]

B Feature 12 Laps

1. 2XM-Max Mittry[2]; 2. 21T-Tanner Holmes[1]; 3. 55D-Dawson Hammes[3]; 4. 7H-Jake Haulot[6]; 5. 9L-Luke Hayes[7]; 6. 28-Gauge Garcia[10]; 7. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[8]; 8. 21C-Cody Meyer[12]; 9. 88-Brad Bumgarner[14]; 10. 61-Travis Labat[4]; 11. 93-Stephen Ingraham[9]; 12. 9F-DJ Freitas[5]; 13. 5V-Colby Copeland[11]; 14. 121-Caeden Steele[13]; 15. 00-Steel Powell[15]

C Feature 10 Laps

1. 88-Brad Bumgarner[1]; 2. 00-Steel Powell[2]; 3. 02-Austin Torgerson[7]; 4. 42X-Justyn Cox[8]; 5. 38-Tyler Cato[6]; 6. 14W-Jodie Robinson[9]; 7. 98-Chris Masters[3]; 8. 56C-Carson Hammes[10]; 9. 56-Taylor Hall[5]; 10. 85-AJ Alderman[4]

Pole Shuffle

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden[5]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 4. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[3]; 5. 2A-Austin Wood[4]; 6. 17M-Joey Ancona[7]; 7. 4SA-Justin Sanders[6]; 8. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[2]; 2. X1-Chance Grasty[1]; 3. 7C-Tony Gomes[5]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[4]; 5. 41-Dominic Scelzi[6]; 6. 55D-Dawson Hammes[7]; 7. 9L-Luke Hayes[8]; 8. 5V-Colby Copeland[11]; 9. 21T-Tanner Holmes[3]; 10. 98-Chris Masters[12]; 11. 02-Austin Torgerson[9]; 12. 56C-Carson Hammes[10]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 2. 25-Seth Standley[1]; 3. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]; 4. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[5]; 5. 21-Shane Hopkins[7]; 6. 9F-DJ Freitas[10]; 7. 93-Stephen Ingraham[8]; 8. 121-Caeden Steele[3]; 9. 88-Brad Bumgarner[9]; 10. 56-Taylor Hall[11]; 11. 14W-Jodie Robinson[6]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]; 2. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[2]; 3. 4SA-Justin Sanders[4]; 4. 15-Nick Parker[3]; 5. 94-Greg Decaires V[5]; 6. 61-Travis Labat[6]; 7. 7H-Jake Haulot[8]; 8. 28-Gauge Garcia[7]; 9. 00-Steel Powell[10]; 10. 38-Tyler Cato[11]; 11. 17-Anthony Snow[9]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 17M-Joey Ancona[3]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 3. 54X-Sean Becker[5]; 4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[7]; 5. 3S-Cole Schroeder[6]; 6. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 7. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[10]; 8. 21C-Cody Meyer[11]; 9. 85-AJ Alderman[9]; 10. 42X-Justyn Cox[2]; 11. 1-Connor Grasty[8]

Qualifying A

1. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:10.633[22]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden, 00:10.669[18]; 3. X1-Chance Grasty, 00:10.725[23]; 4. 25-Seth Standley, 00:10.733[8]; 5. 35KM-Tyler Thompson, 00:10.739[21]; 6. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:10.750[9]; 7. 21T-Tanner Holmes, 00:10.758[19]; 8. 121-Caeden Steele, 00:10.791[2]; 9. 7C-Tony Gomes, 00:10.800[17]; 10. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:10.824[13]; 11. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 00:10.833[3]; 12. 14W-Jodie Robinson, 00:10.848[4]; 13. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 00:10.859[1]; 14. 21-Shane Hopkins, 00:10.918[10]; 15. 9L-Luke Hayes, 00:10.947[6]; 16. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 00:10.954[5]; 17. 02-Austin Torgerson, 00:10.977[20]; 18. 88-Brad Bumgarner, 00:11.016[12]; 19. 56C-Carson Hammes, 00:11.021[15]; 20. 9F-DJ Freitas, 00:11.023[16]; 21. 5V-Colby Copeland, 00:11.058[11]; 22. 56-Taylor Hall, 00:11.193[14]; 23. 98-Chris Masters, 00:11.197[7]

Qualifying B

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 00:10.784[12]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:10.832[17]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:10.858[22]; 4. 2XM-Max Mittry, 00:10.859[10]; 5. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 00:10.866[8]; 6. 42X-Justyn Cox, 00:10.894[6]; 7. 15-Nick Parker, 00:10.927[15]; 8. 17M-Joey Ancona, 00:10.938[2]; 9. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:10.985[9]; 10. 54X-Sean Becker, 00:10.990[14]; 11. 61-Travis Labat, 00:11.002[5]; 12. 3S-Cole Schroeder, 00:11.097[20]; 13. 28-Gauge Garcia, 00:11.109[11]; 14. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:11.119[19]; 15. 7H-Jake Haulot, 00:11.143[16]; 16. 1-Connor Grasty, 00:11.152[1]; 17. 17-Anthony Snow, 00:11.234[18]; 18. 85-AJ Alderman, 00:11.308[4]; 19. 00-Steel Powell, 00:11.351[13]; 20. 9-Adrianna DeMartini, 00:11.380[3]; 21. 38-Tyler Cato, 00:11.634[7]; 22. 21C-Cody Meyer, 00:12.137[21]