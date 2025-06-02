The High Rollers Make Their Debut in Wisconsin with the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race!

From High Limit Racing

Kubota High Limit Racing starts a Roto-Rooter Midweek Series double-header this week with Tuesday’s Rayce Rudeen Foundation race at 141 Speedway in Maribel, Wisconsin.

With $26,000 on-the-line, the 14-full time High Rollers, including the series’ most recent winner and driver of the Rudeen No. 26 Justin Peck, NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson, and a host of teams from the upper Midwest will be battling for a big payday.

Reserved (all ages) and both adult and children’s general admission tickets are available to purchase online. Gates will open at 2pm for fans who pre-purchased tickets online. Gates will open at 3pm for all spectators.

Pit Passes will be for sale for $50 only at the track on the day of the event at both the ticket and pit pass offices. Pit pass upgrades – for fans who have tickets but want to upgrade to a pit pass – will be available for purchase at the track for $10. Fans who upgrade do not lose their reserved seating.

﻿

If you can’t join us for the Rayce Rudeen Foundation race watch live on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

What To Know Before You Go to the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race (all times local):

Date: Tuesday, June 3

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 2pm for pre-sale tickets; 3pm for tickets bought at the track

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm (7pm, ET)

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies at 7:25pm.

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase for $50 at the track on race day at the main ticket office or the pit office.

Pit Pass Upgrades: Can be purchased at either the pit office or ticket office for $10.

Camping: Call 141 Speedway at 920-819-0475 for camping information.