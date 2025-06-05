Jacob Denney takes “Midget Week” night #2 at Paragon

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Paragon, Indiana (June 4, 2025)………Jacob Denney’s USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship career pretty much jump started with his first career series victory during USAC Indiana Midget Week in 2022.

On Wednesday night, IMW provided the stage for the Galloway, Ohio racer to once again slay the field, this time at Paragon Speedway in round two of the 21st annual edition of the series.

Denney’s third career IMW score came in wire-to-wire fashion as he led all 30 laps from the outside of the front row at the 3/8-mile dirt oval. His latest IMW win came exactly two years to the day of his most recent triumph in the miniseries back in 2023.

The third USAC Indiana Midget Week win of Denney’s career marks the third different track and team for which Denney has won with in the series over the past four seasons: 2022 at Lincoln Park Speedway with Mounce-Stout Motorsports; 2023 at Tri-State Speedway with Tom Malloy; and now in 2025 at Paragon with Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports.

Denney’s second win of the USAC National Midget season is the fifth overall in his career, lifting him to 122nd place on the all-time list alongside Mike Bliss, Lonnie Caruthers, Larry Dickson, Mike Fedorcak, Burt Foland, Mack McClellan, Danny McKnight, Cliff Spalding, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Jerry Weeks.

Needless to say, the trip to Paragon went more smoothly than his last visit to the track with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series in 2023 where he “exited stage right,” so to speak, in turns three and four. This time, it was clean and green for the 20-year-old Denney and his Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/JBL Audio – TRD – Toyota – Mobil 1/LynK/Speedway Toyota.

Denney established the lead from the get-go as he gapped pole sitter K.J. Snow by 10 car lengths on the opening circuit. By lap five, Denney’s mission had led him to a nearly three second lead, all of which was of utmost importance and went accordingly with his plan.

“With that much track rework, you’ve got to get out and go and make your own laps and be the guy to dictate where you move around and which lines are fast,” Denney explained. “The first start was important and I knew each restart was going to be just as important because the corners are so sharp here. You just have to lift getting into them. I didn’t want anybody to drive up in there and slide me.”

In the distance behind Denney, the race for second was up for the taking as Hayden Reinbold began to pressure Snow for the position. On the seventh lap, Reinbold tagged the rear bumper of Snow entering turn three and subsequently slid up the racetrack, allowing seven cars to roar past Reinbold as he dropped all the way back to 10th.

Following 20th place running Zach Wigal’s stoppage in turns one and two on the 11th lap, the yellow flag dissipated Denney’s 2.1 second lead. Nonetheless, it was merely a temporary disturbance as Denney quickly reestablished his commanding lead to the tune of nearly three seconds.

Grant found his way into second as he slid under Snow to grab second in turn four on the 12th lap. Kale Drake followed suit and ski’d under Snow in turns three and four on lap 16 to slot into the “show” position.

Few races go exactly to perfection for the eventual winner, and that too can be said about Denney’s firsthand experience on this particular evening. Entering lapped traffic, Denney continued to thrust the hammer down around the outside. Without mirrors or spotters, and a mere 30 laps to get the job done, urgency is preferred over complacency.

“I had to move up for lapped traffic and about turned it over, so I definitely held my breath for the last three laps there,” Denney revealed after his close encounter of the third turn cushion. “I kept looking back after any mistake I made, and from the middle of one and two, I could see them entering turn one without making a mistake. So I just had to take a deep breath, because down in turns one and two, you had to run really hard, and in turns three and four, you really had to take it easy running across the slick.”

In the end, Denney took it to the stripe 2.537 seconds ahead of the competition, crossing under the checkered flag ahead of runner-up Justin Grant with Kale Drake, K.J. Snow and Cannon McIntosh occupying the top-five in the final running order.

Justin Grant brought his ride home in second place, and in the process, rose from fifth to second in USAC Indiana Midget Week points with two rounds down and four to go. It also helped him retain his overall season long USAC National Midget point lead.

Meanwhile, Kale Drake maintained his USAC Indiana Midget Week point lead with another podium result, finishing third after starting seventh.

Seventeenth place finisher Zach Daum took the ProSource Hard Work Award winner as the last driver finishing the feature on the lead lap. However, he was not all that pleased after a last lap incident relegated him from 13th to a 17th place result, and afterward, stalked the racetrack while carrying his steering wheel and looking for the culprit.

Snow met fire in the feature as K.J. Snow, making just his second career USAC National Midget feature start, came home with an impressive fourth place finish with the same team and number Daison Pursley utilized to capture the 2024 USAC Indiana Midget Week crown. For his efforts, Snow was named the recipient of the Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night.

Kyle Cummins advanced eighth positions from 16th to eighth in the feature to earn Rod End Supply Hard Charger honors.

Karter Sarff’s first run in a midget at Paragon got off to a hot start as he achieved his second career USAC Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifying Time. Sarff ultimately finished sixth in the feature to stick himself right in the middle of the Indiana Midget Week title fight where he currently resides third, 13 points out of the lead.

Cameron La Rose won the companion sprint car feature.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 4, 2025 – Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana – 3/8-Mile Dirt Oval – 21st Annual USAC Indiana Midget Week

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Karter Sarff, 21K, Sarff-14.833; 2. Justin Grant, 87, CBI-15.018; 3. Steven Snyder Jr., 4, RMS-15.092; 4. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold-Underwood-15.105; 5. Cannon Mcintosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.132; 6. Jacob Denney, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.135; 7. Jakeb Boxell, 14JB, 4 Kings-15.158; 8. Drake Edwards, 83, CBI-15.167; 9. K.J. Snow, 86, CBI-15.182; 10. Corbin Rueschenberg, 26, Rueschenberg-15.193; 11. Colton Robinson, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.212; 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14, 4 Kings-15.216; 13. Kyle Cummins, 3G, Styres-15.226; 14. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.251; 15. Brecken Reese, 00, Chandler-15.261; 16. Zach Daum, 5D, O’Dell-15.269; 17. Kale Drake, 97K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.271; 18. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-15.296; 19. Chelby Hinton, 4B, Klatt-15.311; 20. Kaiden Manders, 71, Golding-15.339; 21. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-15.355; 22. Trey Marcham, 85, Central-15.358; 23. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, Engler-15.373; 24. Gunnar Setser, 43, Arnold-15.407; 25. Daniel Harding, 71w, Golding-15.447; 26. Blake Brannon, 40, Brannon-15.526; 27. Kevin Newton, 16TH, 2nd Law-15.571; 28. Tom Payet, 7AU, Bennett-15.580; 29. Jake Robinson, 8AU, Robinson-15.595; 30. Cale Coons, 63, Dooling/Curb-Agajanian-15.666; 31. Zach Wigal, 8, Cornell-15.746; 32. Preston Norbury, 77AZ, Norbury-15.755; 33. Mason Hannagan, 71H, Hills-15.804; 34. Chris Baue, 36, Baue-15.837; 35. Kyle Jones, 27x, Joyner-16.511.

CAR IQ FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Kale Drake, 2. K.J. Snow, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Ethan Mitchell, 5. Cannon McIntosh, 6. Karter Sarff, 7. Daniel Harding, 8. Mason Hannagan, 9. Jake Robinson.

K1 RACEGEAR SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Logan Seavey, 2. Trey Marcham, 3. Corbin Rueschenberg, 4. Jacob Denney, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Cale Coons, 7. Gavin Miller, 8. Blake Brannon, 9. Chris Baue.

USACGEAR.COM THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Chelby Hinton, 3. Brecken Reese, 4. Steven Snyder Jr., 5. Zach Wigal, 6. Colton Robinson, 7. Kyle Jones, 8. Jakeb Boxell, 9. Kevin Newton.

COOK OUT FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Gunnar Setser, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Zach Daum, 4. Kaiden Manders, 5. Hayden Reinbold, 6. Drake Edwards, 7. Tom Payet, 8. Preston Norbury.

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Karter Sarff, 2. Drake Edwards, 3. Colton Robinson, 4. Gavin Miller, 5. Tom Payet, 6. Cale Coons, 7. Kyle Jones, 8. Jakeb Boxell, 9. Kevin Newton, 10. Blake Brannon, 11. Mason Hannagan, 12. Chris Baue, 13. Daniel Harding, 14. Jake Robinson, 15. Preston Norbury.

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jacob Denney (2), 2. Justin Grant (6), 3. Kale Drake (7), 4. K.J. Snow (1), 5. Cannon McIntosh (3), 6. Karter Sarff (11), 7. Gunnar Setser (10), 8. Kyle Cummins (16), 9. Kevin Thomas Jr. (15), 10. Logan Seavey (8), 11. Steven Snyder Jr. (5), 12. Colton Robinson (14), 13. Thomas Meseraull (9), 14. Drake Edwards (12), 15. Hayden Reinbold (4), 16. Gavin Miller (17), 17. Zach Daum (19), 18. Zach Wigal (24), 19. Brecken Reese (18), 20. Trey Marcham (23), 21. Ethan Mitchell (22), 22. Cale Coons (26-P), 23. Kyle Jones (25-P), 24. Corbin Rueschenberg (13), 25. Kaiden Manders (21), 26. Chelby Hinton (20). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1-30 Jacob Denney.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-506, 2-Kale Drake-472, 3-Cannon McIntosh-443, 4-Jacob Denney-428, 5-Logan Seavey-421, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-397, 7-Steven Snyder Jr.-377, 8-Gavin Miller-368, 9-Drake Edwards-361, 10-Gunnar Setser-315.

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-150, 2-Justin Grant-141, 3-Karter Sarff-137, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-130, 5-Jacob Denney-124, 6-Logan Seavey-113, 7-Hayden Reinbold-99, 8-K.J. Snow-96, 9-Cannon McIntosh-94, 10-Thomas Meseraull-92.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-124, 2-C.J. Leary-54, 3-Kyle Cummins-53, 4-Briggs Danner-44, 5-Chase Stockon-42, 6-Robert Ballou-41, 7-Gunnar Setser-41, 8-Justin Grant-37, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-32, 10-Jadon Rogers-30.

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK PARALLAX GROUP PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-15, 2-Kale Drake-14, 3-Zach Wigal-14, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-13, 5-Kyle Jones-11, 6-Mason Hannagan-11, 7-Justin Grant-9, 8-Jacob Denney-8, 9-Karter Sarff-8, 10-Gavin Miller-8.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 5, 2025 – Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – 5/16-Mile Dirt Oval – 21st Annual USAC Indiana Midget Week

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Kevin Thomas Jr. (15.060)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Karter Sarff (14.833)

Car IQ First Heat Winner: Kale Drake

K1 RaceGear Second Heat Winner: Logan Seavey

USACgear.com Third Heat Winner: Thomas Meseraull

Cook Out Fourth Heat Winner: Gunnar Setser

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Karter Sarff

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Kyle Cummins (16th to 8th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: K.J. Snow

ProSource Hard Work Award: Zach Daum

410 Non Wing Sprints

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 13P-Cameron La Rose[3]; 2. 75-Jordan Kinser[1]; 3. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[7]; 4. 86-Shane Cottle[5]; 5. 47S-Jake Swanson[8]; 6. 41-Ricky Lewis[9]; 7. 77-Todd Hobson[19]; 8. 16B*-Harley Burns[4]; 9. 83C-Chance Crum[11]; 10. 33P-RJ Johnson[2]; 11. 6*-Isaac Chapple[20]; 12. 34T-Cody Trammell[12]; 13. 24M-Hunter Maddox[10]; 14. 6T-Trey Osborne[18]; 15. 06-Jadon Rogers[17]; 16. 28-Brandon Mattox[13]; 17. 6-Logan Calderwood[6]; 18. 21B-Beau Brandon[15]; 19. 71H-Samuel Hinds[16]; 20. 22-Brandon Spencer[14]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 06-Jadon Rogers[1]; 2. 6T-Trey Osborne[4]; 3. 77-Todd Hobson[6]; 4. 6*-Isaac Chapple[2]; 5. 00-Noah Whitehouse[3]; 6. 34-RJ Miller[5]; 7. 42AU-Nathan Smee[10]; 8. 97-Austin Nigh[15]; 9. 2-Evan Mosley[14]; 10. 18C-Cindy Chambers[12]; 11. 44-Brent Sexton[16]; 12. 67L-Josh Lane[17]; 13. 18B-Landon Butler[21]; 14. 16B-James Boyd[22]; 15. 18-Collin Jackson[24]; 16. 47-Charles Davis Jr[8]; 17. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[20]; 18. 16K-Colin Parker[18]; 19. 8D-Andrew Prather[7]; 20. 16-Jackson Slone[9]; 21. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[11]; 22. 43-Brennon Marshall[13]; 23. (DNS) 8-Michael Clark; 24. (DNS) 87-Tony Helton

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Logan Calderwood[1]; 2. 33P-RJ Johnson[4]; 3. 41-Ricky Lewis[5]; 4. 28-Brandon Mattox[3]; 5. 06-Jadon Rogers[6]; 6. 34-RJ Miller[7]; 7. 16-Jackson Slone[2]; 8. 43-Brennon Marshall[9]; 9. 67L-Josh Lane[8]; 10. 18B-Landon Butler[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 16B*-Harley Burns[1]; 2. 13P-Cameron La Rose[2]; 3. 24M-Hunter Maddox[5]; 4. 22-Brandon Spencer[3]; 5. 6*-Isaac Chapple[10]; 6. 77-Todd Hobson[4]; 7. 42AU-Nathan Smee[9]; 8. 2-Evan Mosley[6]; 9. 16K-Colin Parker[7]; 10. 16B-James Boyd[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 47S-Jake Swanson[2]; 2. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]; 3. 83C-Chance Crum[1]; 4. 21B-Beau Brandon[3]; 5. 00-Noah Whitehouse[5]; 6. 8D-Andrew Prather[8]; 7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[7]; 8. 97-Austin Nigh[9]; 9. 8-Michael Clark[6]; 10. 87-Tony Helton[10]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Jordan Kinser[2]; 2. 86-Shane Cottle[5]; 3. 34T-Cody Trammell[6]; 4. 71H-Samuel Hinds[1]; 5. 6T-Trey Osborne[3]; 6. 47-Charles Davis Jr[4]; 7. 18C-Cindy Chambers[8]; 8. 44-Brent Sexton[9]; 9. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[7]; 10. 18-Collin Jackson[10]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 33P-RJ Johnson, 00:15.235[3]; 2. 28-Brandon Mattox, 00:15.291[4]; 3. 16-Jackson Slone, 00:15.419[8]; 4. 6-Logan Calderwood, 00:15.526[1]; 5. 41-Ricky Lewis, 00:15.710[6]; 6. 06-Jadon Rogers, 00:15.730[9]; 7. 34-RJ Miller, 00:16.032[5]; 8. 67L-Josh Lane, 00:16.860[7]; 9. 43-Brennon Marshall, 00:16.889[10]; 10. 18B-Landon Butler, 00:17.395[2]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 77-Todd Hobson, 00:15.084[8]; 2. 22-Brandon Spencer, 00:15.093[4]; 3. 13P-Cameron La Rose, 00:15.362[7]; 4. 16B*-Harley Burns, 00:15.402[3]; 5. 24M-Hunter Maddox, 00:15.511[1]; 6. 2-Evan Mosley, 00:15.563[2]; 7. 16K-Colin Parker, 00:15.894[5]; 8. 16B-James Boyd, 00:16.031[9]; 9. 42AU-Nathan Smee, 00:16.224[6]; 10. 6*-Isaac Chapple, 00:16.226[10]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr, 00:15.422[3]; 2. 21B-Beau Brandon, 00:15.430[5]; 3. 47S-Jake Swanson, 00:15.437[7]; 4. 83C-Chance Crum, 00:15.490[4]; 5. 00-Noah Whitehouse, 00:15.625[10]; 6. 8-Michael Clark, 00:15.688[8]; 7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert, 00:15.765[6]; 8. 8D-Andrew Prather, 00:15.958[9]; 9. 97-Austin Nigh, 00:15.966[1]; 10. 87-Tony Helton, 00:16.262[2]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 47-Charles Davis Jr, 00:15.494[10]; 2. 6T-Trey Osborne, 00:15.501[5]; 3. 75-Jordan Kinser, 00:15.524[9]; 4. 71H-Samuel Hinds, 00:15.626[8]; 5. 86-Shane Cottle, 00:15.764[6]; 6. 34T-Cody Trammell, 00:15.989[3]; 7. 55-Eli Wilhelmus, 00:16.038[1]; 8. 18C-Cindy Chambers, 00:16.610[2]; 9. 44-Brent Sexton, 00:17.437[7]; 10. 18-Collin Jackson, 00:18.098[4]