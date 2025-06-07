Dewease Beats Dietrich For Grove All Stars Paxton Classic 8K Win

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Lance Dewease of Fayetteville turned back 11th starter Danny Dietrich to win the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints Lynn Paxton EMMR Legends Classic at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

The 30-lap, $8,000 win was the 116th of Dewease’s illustrious career at the oval and his 11th at the speedplant over the traveling All Stars series.

In twin 20-lap wingless super sportsman mains, Tony Jackson proved victorious to sweep both events.

Dewease earned the pole for the All Stars Paxton Classic by winning the dash and he was flanked by Ryan Smith for the start.

Aboard the Kreitz No. 69K, Smith drove into the lead when action began with Dewease second and Justin Whittall racing third.

Dewease stalked the leader during the early going and when Smith entered the backmarkers on the 13th tour, he was there to challenge.

It was clear that Smith was struggling to maintain the lead as the race wore on and with 14 laps to go, Dewease used a smooth bottom lane run to take control away.

At the same time, 11th starter Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg was blistering through the pack and on lap 18 he took the second spot away from Smith before setting his sights on leader Dewease who at that point held a 1.5 second advantage.

Dietrich continually whittled away at that advantage and with three laps left it was down to about a half-second.

And a lap later is when Dietrich took his shot for control with a low swoop into the first turn.

Dietrich pushed the nose of his No. 48 past Dewease’s No. 12 momentarily before Dewease rode his high line momentum back into control on the backchute.

A bobble on the cushion by Dietrich as the pair came to the white flag then allowed Dewease to snare the win by .875 seconds.

Smith rode home third followed by Chase Dietz and Freddie Rahmer.

Sixth through 10th went to Brock Zearfoss, Troy WagamanJr., Whittall, Chad Trout and Kody Hartlaub.

Kalib Henry was the highest finishing All Star with an 11th place run.

Heats went to Dietrich, Zane DeVault, Rahmer and Whittall with Aaron Bollinger claming the B Main.

Dewease won the dash.

A strong field of 40 cars spun off time trials with Smith taking the $300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award with a lap of 16.654 seconds.

Tony Jackson started fifth in the make-up wingless sportsman main run early in the night and took the lead from Chad Thomas on the third circuit.

Jackson began seventh in the second main of the night and drove by leader Brandon Shearer on lap seven for his second victory of the night.

Feature Finishes

6/6/25

410 sprint cars, 30 laps: 1. Lance Dewease, 2. Danny Dietrich, 3. Ryan Smith, 4. Chase Dietz, 5. Freddie Rahmer, 6. Brock Zearfoss, 7. Troy Wagaman Jr., 8. Justin Whittall, 9. Chad Trout, 10. Kody Hartlaub,11. Kalib Henry, 12. Cameron Smith, 13. Zane DeVault, 14. TJ Stutts, 15. Devon Borden, 16. Lucas Wolfe, 17. Darin Naida, 18. Cale Thomas, 19. Ryan Taylor, 20. Ashton Torgerson, 21. Preston Lattomus, 22. Trey Jacobs, 23. Aaron Bollinger, 24. Austin Bishop, 25. Doug Hammaker, 26. Dylan Norris

DNQ: Brandon Spithaler, Mike Thompson, Ryan Newton, Creed Kemenah, Bobby Elliott, Reese Nowotarski, Derek Locke, Cody Bova, Alex Attard, Leyton Wagner, Ricky Dieva, Samuel Miller, Greg Wilson, Dave Grube

Wingless sportsman, 20 laps (make up): 1. Tony Jackson, 2. Steve Wilbur, 3. Scott Smith, 4. Kevin Gutshall, 5. Trent Yoder, 6. Brett Perigo, 7. Brandon Shearer, 8. Troy Rhome, 9. Chad Baker, 10. Brian Nace, 11. Andy Burkhart, 12. Curt Stroup, 13. Stan Wanner

DNS: Dexter Ehrenzeller

Wingless sportsman, 20 laps: 1. Tony Jackson, 2. Brandon Shearer, 3. Bill Brian Jr., 4. Kevin Gutshall, 5. Steve Wilbur, 6. Jay Fannasy, 7. Trent Yoder, 8. Cliff Brian, 9. Luke Lenker, 10. Curt Stroup, 11. Brian Nace, 12. Gerry Strawser, 13. Taylor Farling, 14. Troy Rhome, 15. Scott Smith, 16. Brett Perigo, 17. Andy Burkhart, 18. Chad Thomas

DNS: Stan Wanner