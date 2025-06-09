USAC Invades Williams Grove For Eastern Storm June 20

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Presented by Kurt Smith Motorsports, the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Tour will invade Williams Grove Speedway in just two weeks, on Friday night, June 20.

On tap will be the United States Auto Club Eastern Storm for the wingless 410 sprint cars.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will join the USAC 410s on the racing card.

Competing in a 30-lap main event, the USAC drivers will be racing for a nice $6,000 payday while the regular Williams Grove 410s run for $5,500.

Kyle Cummins of Princeton, Indiana, is the current national USAC point leader and plans to be in the field along with other top national point contenders Justin Grant of Ione, California; Mitchel Moles of Raisin City, California; Robert Ballou of Rocklin, California; and Logan Seavey of Sutter, California.

Cumins has five wins on the season while other winners to date on the tour include Seavey, Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Brady Bacon and Daison Pursley.

Other national stars expected to take part in the Eastern Storm tour include Bacon of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Jake Swanson, Anaheim, California; and Thomas Jr. of Cullman, Alabama.

Thomas was the USAC 410 sprint winner at Williams Grove last season.

Local Driver Briggs Danner of Allentown currently ranks sixth in national USAC points and will be in the Williams Grove field aboard the Hogue No. 39 machine.

Expect other local drivers Steve Drevicki and Joey Amantea to also be part of the action on June 20.

Racing action gets underway at 7:30 pm. Gates will open at 5:30.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.