POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Triple-Threat Weekend 34–Callaway–Lake Ozark

From POWRi
Belleville, IL. (5/30/25) Roaring into a triple-header weekend with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, the spotlight shines on the $10K-to-Win ‘Thursday Throwdown’ at 34 Raceway on Thursday, June 12.
Callaway Raceway welcomes the ‘Fulton Fling’ on Friday, June 13, as the league finalizes the weekend at the familiar Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, June 14, for the highly anticipated ‘Father’s Day Special’ co-headlined with the POWRi Nutrien Ag Revival Super Dirt Series fueled by Sunoco as well as the Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series.
Thursday, June 12 | 34 Raceway | Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League – $10K to Win
Modifieds
Thursday, June 12 | 34 Raceway | Times:
Pits Open: 4:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00 – 5:30 PM
Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM
Hot Laps: 6:30 PM
Racing to Follow
Event information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547530
Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2697/tickets
Friday, June 13 | Callaway Raceway | Fulton Fling | Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League – $5K to Win
POWRi Midwest Mod
POWRi Pure Stock
Friday, June 13 | Callaway Raceway | Fulton Fling | Times:
Pits Open: 4:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00 – 6:00 PM
Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM
Hot Laps: 7:00 PM
Racing to Follow
Friday, June 13 | Callaway Raceway | Fulton Fling | Prices:
Adult GA: $25.00
Senior/Military: $23.00
Children 6-12: $12.00
Kids 5 & Under: FREE
Pit Pass: $ 45.00
Saturday, June 14 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Father’s Day Special | Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League – $7K to Win
POWRi Nutrien Ag Revival Super Dirt Series fueled by Sunoco
Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series
Saturday, June 14 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Father’s Day Special | Times:
Pits Open: 1:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 3:30 – 5:30 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM
Engine Heat/Hot Laps: 6:15 PM
Racing to Follow
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547491
Saturday, June 14 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Father’s Day Special | Prices:
Adult GA: $25.00
Senior/Military: $23.00
Children 6-12: $12.00
Kids 5 & Under: FREE
Pit Pass: $ 40.00
Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1450140.
The payout for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League on Thursday, June 13 will be 1. $10,000, 2. $5,000, 3. $2,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1000, 6. $900, 7. $800, 8. $750, 9. $700, 10. $675, 11. $650, 12. $625, 13. $600, 14. $575, 15. $550, 16. $525 17-22: $500. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.
The payout for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League on Friday, June 15 will be 1.$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22:$500.
All Non-Qualifiers: $100.
The payout for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League on Saturday, June 14 will be 1. $7,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22:$500. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.
Details about 34 Raceway, including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.34raceway.com or follow along on major social media platforms | 10463 S Prairie Grove Rd, West Burlington, IA 52655 | 319-752-3434
For more information on Callaway Raceway, such as points, driver profiles, and track data, visit www.callaway-raceway.com or all social media | 7419 County Rte. 405 Fulton, MO 65251 | 573-525-8453
For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway, such as points, driver profiles, and track data, visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms | 50 Twiggy Lane, Eldon, MO 65026 | 314-267-4944.
For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.
For more information on developments in the upcoming 2025 season, visit www.powri.com or follow along on leading social media platforms.