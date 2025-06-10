POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Triple-Threat Weekend 34–Callaway–Lake Ozark

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (5/30/25) Roaring into a triple-header weekend with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, the spotlight shines on the $10K-to-Win ‘Thursday Throwdown’ at 34 Raceway on Thursday, June 12.

Callaway Raceway welcomes the ‘Fulton Fling’ on Friday, June 13, as the league finalizes the weekend at the familiar Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, June 14, for the highly anticipated ‘Father’s Day Special’ co-headlined with the POWRi Nutrien Ag Revival Super Dirt Series fueled by Sunoco as well as the Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series.

Thursday, June 12 | 34 Raceway | Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League – $10K to Win

Modifieds

Thursday, June 12 | 34 Raceway | Times:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547530

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2697/tickets

Friday, June 13 | Callaway Raceway | Fulton Fling | Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League – $5K to Win

POWRi Midwest Mod

POWRi Pure Stock

Friday, June 13 | Callaway Raceway | Fulton Fling | Times:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Friday, June 13 | Callaway Raceway | Fulton Fling | Prices:

Adult GA: $25.00

Senior/Military: $23.00

Children 6-12: $12.00

Kids 5 & Under: FREE

Pit Pass: $ 45.00

Saturday, June 14 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Father’s Day Special | Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League – $7K to Win

POWRi Nutrien Ag Revival Super Dirt Series fueled by Sunoco

Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series

Saturday, June 14 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Father’s Day Special | Times:

Pits Open: 1:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:30 – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat/Hot Laps: 6:15 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547491

Saturday, June 14 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Father’s Day Special | Prices:

Adult GA: $25.00

Senior/Military: $23.00

Children 6-12: $12.00

Kids 5 & Under: FREE

Pit Pass: $ 40.00

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1450140.

The payout for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League on Thursday, June 13 will be 1. $10,000, 2. $5,000, 3. $2,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1000, 6. $900, 7. $800, 8. $750, 9. $700, 10. $675, 11. $650, 12. $625, 13. $600, 14. $575, 15. $550, 16. $525 17-22: $500. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

The payout for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League on Friday, June 15 will be 1.$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22:$500.

All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

The payout for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League on Saturday, June 14 will be 1. $7,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22:$500. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Details about 34 Raceway, including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.34raceway.com or follow along on major social media platforms | 10463 S Prairie Grove Rd, West Burlington, IA 52655 | 319-752-3434

For more information on Callaway Raceway, such as points, driver profiles, and track data, visit www.callaway-raceway.com or all social media | 7419 County Rte. 405 Fulton, MO 65251 | 573-525-8453

For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway, such as points, driver profiles, and track data, visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms | 50 Twiggy Lane, Eldon, MO 65026 | 314-267-4944.

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

For more information on developments in the upcoming 2025 season, visit www.powri.com or follow along on leading social media platforms.