Michael Kofoid & Roth Motorsports Top Another Thrilling Eagle Nationals for $55,555 Payday with High Limit Racing

By Brian Walker

Don’t let the box score fool you – Buddy Kofoid led all 40 laps on Tuesday night at Eagle Raceway, but it was a barnburner from start-to-finish at the place they call “One Badass Race Track.”

It was all California, all the time when the 40-lapper started as Penngrove’s Buddy Kofoid established early command from the pole position before Clovis’ Corey Day circled Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet to take the runner-up spot.

From there, the first 28 laps ran unstopped as a cat-and-mouse chase developed with Day following, hounding, and bothering Kofoid through a series of close-calls in lap traffic.

Day was able to always remain in the hunt, throwing a slider for the lead and briefly taking it at one point aboard his Jason Meyers Racing No. 14BC, but Kofoid was able to point the Roth Motorsports No. 83 back by to maintain the top spot.

The first stoppage of the race, for a four-car pileup including the likes of Carson Macedo, Kyle Larson, Chase Randall, and Danny Sams III, came on Lap 28 and set up a thrilling restart with 12 laps left.

The moment of the race quickly followed on Lap 35 when Day, pressuring Kofoid for the $55,555 victory, made one slight bobble down the backstretch and the wall sucked the No. 14BC in, resulting in a wild tumble which ended with him in the fence and the red flag out. The 19-year-old thriller earned roars from a packed crowd at Eagle Raceway when he climbed out unharmed.

The final five-lap dash to the checkered saw Anthony Macri briefly challenge Kofoid on the bottom, but ultimately Buddy pulled away to a 1.135-second victory. The win for Kofoid earned redemption for the World of Outlaws regulars after a pair of High Rollers topped their series events over the weekend in Wisconsin.

No stranger to winning with Kubota High Limit Racing, Buddy Kofoid topped the first-ever event in series history back in August 2022 at Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway. He’s now a two-time winner, though, joining the likes of Rico Abreu, Brad Sweet, Corey Day, Kyle Larson, Tyler Courtney, Aaron Reutzel, Brent Marks, James McFadden, Anthony Macri, David Gravel, Justin Peck, and Trey Starks as a multi-time victor.

The win wasn’t the first for the Roth Motorsports organization either, as they enjoyed a trio of trips to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane in 2024 with James McFadden driving. It’s their fifth overall win of the 2025 season, to go along with four more from the World of Outlaws.

“The Concrete Kid” Anthony Macri came from 8th-to-2nd to cash a $20,000 runner-up in his family-owned #39M. Within the last week, the Dillsburg, Pennsylvania native has ran 2nd with the World of Outlaws in Wisconsin and now 2nd with Kubota High Limit Racing in Nebraska.

Rounding out the podium, for the sixth time in 2025, was Aaron Reutzel with a $10,000 third-place finish. The Ridge & Sons Racing #87 continues marching up the championship standings with Kubota High Limit Racing, now only 13-points behind Brad Sweet for the points lead.

Closing out the top-five was another pair of High Limit title fighters in Brad Sweet with the Kasey Kahne Racing #49 and Tyler Courtney with the Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC.

Rounding out the top-10 at Eagle was Tanner Thorson, Kerry Madsen, Giovanni Scelzi, Brenham Crouch, and Spencer Bayston.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (6/10/25)

Eagle Raceway (Eagle, NE)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Brad Sweet (11.247)

Capital Custom Trailers QuickTime – Brenham Crouch (11.382)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Giovanni Scelzi

DMI Heat Two Winner – Brad Sweet

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Anthony Macri

DIRT II Heat Four Winner – Aaron Reutzel

C-Main Winner – Kaleb Johnson

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Buddy Kofoid

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Cole Macedo

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Buddy Kofoid (12.099)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Tanner Thorson +12 (18th-to-6th)

Lap Leaders – Buddy Kofoid 1-40

Kubota A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[8]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[6]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[10]; 6. 88-Tanner Thorson[18]; 7. 55-Kerry Madsen[11]; 8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]; 9. 5-Brenham Crouch[5]; 10. 14-Spencer Bayston[20]; 11. 9R-Chase Randall[14]; 12. 23-Garet Williamson[12]; 13. 88W-Austin McCarl[4]; 14. 2C-Cole Macedo[21]; 15. 10-Ryan Timms[23]; 16. 26-Justin Peck[13]; 17. 13-Daison Pursley[9]; 18. 24-Rico Abreu[25]; 19. 19-Brent Marks[16]; 20. 9-Kasey Kahne[24]; 21. 21-Brian Brown[15]; 22. 31-Koby Werkmeister[19]; 23. 14BC-Corey Day[3]; 24. 24D-Danny Sams III[26]; 25. 41-Carson Macedo[17]; 26. 57-Kyle Larson[22]

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 19/52 Races):

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (1,151 PTS… +10)

Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC – Tyler Courtney (1,141 PTS… -10)

Ridge & Sons Racing #87 – Aaron Reutzel (1,070 PTS… -13)

Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (1,121 PTS… -30)

Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 – Brent Marks (1,116 PTS… -35)

Rudeen Racing #26 – Justin Peck (1,029 PTS… -122)

Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (924 PTS… -227)

Jason Meyers Racing #14 – Spencer Bayston (867 PTS… -284)

Kasey Kahne Racing #9 – Kasey Kahne (857 PTS… -294)

Chase Randall Racing #9R – Chase Randall (842 PTS… -309)

Buch Motorsports #13 – Daison Pursley (791 PTS… -360)

CJB Motorsports #5 – Brenham Crouch (768 PTS… -383)

Randerson Racing #24D – Danny Sams III (735 PTS… -416)

Mosites Lynch Racing #42 – Sye Lynch (654 PTS… -497)