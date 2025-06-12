NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER SERIES GEARS UP FOR USAC & 358 MODIFIED DOUBLEHEADER AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY TUESDAY NIGHT

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JUNE 12, 2025 . . . . . . The always popular NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series spectacular Sprint Car and 358 Modified Double Header is all set for Tuesday night, June 17 at the Grandview Speedway, and event sponsor Alpine Building Supply has as added attraction. This show will feature the USAC National Non Wing Sprint Tour and the Grandview 358 Modifieds in the 18th Annual USAC Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Eastern Storm. Alpine Building Supply will host a special Tailgate Party from 4:30 to 5:30 PM inside the main gate at the Alpine display. For Advance Ticket Holders, please request your special invitation at the front gate, there will be just fifty invitations. Special invitation holders will enjoy food and refreshments (non-alcoholic variety) along with a Meet & Greet with Craig Von Dohren and perhaps a surprise USAC Sprint driver. The Alpine Building Supply/Thunder on the Hill commemorative T-shirt will also be available for purchase.

After both division complete qualifying, the first main event is the 40 lap $6,000 to win Jesse Hockett Classic. For the 358 Modifieds, their mail event will go 30 laps with $3,000 to win main event. An added bonus posted is the Alpine Building Supply $2,000 first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner. That makes it a $5,000 payday for just 30 laps for a first-time modified winner. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

The very popular Thunder on the Hill Advance ticket process is in place for the Tuesday, June 17 USAC/Modified double header. For advance tickets, please call 443 513 4456, leave your name and the number of tickets you need for June 17. You may pay for and pick up tickets at the Will Call Window after 4:15 and enter the main grandstand gate at 4:30 PM. General admission tickets go on sale at 5 PM. Adult tickets are $35, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The pit fee is $45 and a license is not required.

Advance tickets for Tuesday, June 17 may also be purchased at Grandview Speedway Saturday, Saturday, June 14 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM just inside the front gate.

The NASCAR 358 Modifieds always make these show special and feature a list of talent of the best drivers of the Tri-State Area. Eric Kormann is out to defend his win from 2024. For Kormann, it was his first ever Thunder on the Hill Modified victory and claimed the $2,000 first time winners award, this year presented by Alpine Building Supply. For his first Thunder win, Kormann earned a hefty $5,000 for just thirty laps. Other entries expected to be in the field include Brett Kressley, Craig Von Dohren, Brian Hirthler, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Mike Gular and Billy Pauch to name a few. Some drivers who have an eye on the $2,000 first time Thunder winner bonus include Logan Watt, Louden Reimert, Tim Buckwalter, Kyle Smith and Craig Whitmoyer as possible contenders. The NASCAR Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview car specifications and rules.

The Alpine Thunder on the Hill Series Shirt will showcase a 410 Sprint, a Non-Wing 410 Sprint and a 358 Modified on the back with the Alpine Building Supply and Thunder on the Hill logos placed on the front of the shirt. In addition, all profits from the sale of these shirts will be donated to the Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County. The Alpine Thunder Series shirts will be sold at the Alpine Building Supply display at the Grandview Speedway at all Thunder on the Hill events. Shirts will be $20 up to XL and $25 for larger sizes. Be sure to stop by the Alpine Building Supply and purchase your Alpine Thunder on the Hill shirt and support a worthy cause.

The six race Eastern Storm will offer a $10,000 point fund courtesy of Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, a Berks County business. Brian Levan, President and CEO for Levan Machine &Truck Equipment is no stranger on the local racing scene and along with running a very successful business, Brian is known as someone who can get things done.

Some drivers expected to take part in the AMSOIL Eastern Storm is current point leader Kyle Cummins joined by Justin Grant, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson, CJ Leary, Briggs Danner, Robert Ballou and Chase Stockon just to name a few. Also in the field will be Mitchel Moles of Raisin City, CA ithe defending Eastern Storm Champion.

The 2025 Eastern Storm champion will earn $5,000 of the total $10,000 Levan Machine and Truck Equipment sponsored point fund.

TUESDAY JUNE 17 7:30 PM

ALPINE BUILDING SUPPLY

Presents

AMSOIL USAC NON-WING SPRINTS NATIONAL TOUR

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

EASTERN STORM $10,000 POINT FUND

JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC 40 LAPS $6,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

TUESDAY, JULY 1 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINTS SPEED WEEK SERIES

THE HODNETT CUP 35 LAPS $10,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

The 358 Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview Speedway car specifications.

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill