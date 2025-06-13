Aaron Reutzel Rises to Win with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at 34 Raceway

From POWRi

West Burlington, IA. (6/12/25) Aaron Reutzel would ride away with the $10K-payday with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Thursday Throwdown presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his sixth league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at 34 Raceway by over a six-second winning margin.

Running excitement levels to extreme on the speedy surfaces of 34 Raceway with forty-three talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Aaron Reutzel set a quick qualifying time of 13.028-second lap with Chris Martin, Jy Corbet, Austin McCarl, and Colton Fisher each earning heat racing victories as Noah Gass and Xavier Doney would take the semi-feature checkers.

Exciting the audience members in West Burlington, Iowa, on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Colton Fisher and Aaron Reutzel lined up in the front row as Aaron Reutzel would gain the lead on the opening lap with Colton Fisher, Jy Corbet, Chris Martin, and Kerry Madsen all raced within the top five.

Attempting to separate from the field early, Aaron Reutzel would fend of the steady pace second-spot runner of Jy Corbet with Chris Martin, Kerry Madsen, and Colton Fisher all locked in an intense battle within the contending top five.

Leading all thirty laps, Aaron Reutzel would not be denied in earning his first seasonal POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Parker Price Miller hustling into the runner-up position late.

“We had a fast race car from the unload tonight. To go out fortieth and set quick time overall says something about the crew,” said Aaron Reutzel in the 34 Raceway victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “Super proud of this team as we seem to be hitting our stride with big money on the line”.

Contesting closely behind would find Kerry Madsen placing on the final podium placement from starting sixth on the initial green flag. Austin McCarl would be among the frontrunners all feature to finish fourth as Jy Corbet would impress in his league debut by rounding out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Thursday Throwdown presented by Start2Finish TV at 34 Raceway.

34 Raceway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 6/12/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 87-Aaron Reutzel

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 44-Chris Martin

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 25-Jy Corbet

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 88-Austin McCarl

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 5H-Colton Fisher

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 20G-Noah Gass

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 5H-Colton Fisher

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 50-Paul Nienhiser(+11)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 87-Aaron Reutzel

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]; 2. 71-Parker Price Miller[8]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen[6]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl[5]; 5. 25-Jy Corbet[4]; 6. 44-Chris Martin[3]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom[9]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[10]; 9. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[14]; 10. 19-Kevin Thomas Jr[11]; 11. 50-Paul Nienhiser[21]; 12. 51B-Joe B Miller[15]; 13. 20G-Noah Gass[17]; 14. 7A-Will Armitage[20]; 15. 22-Riley Goodno[16]; 16. 74-Xavier Doney[18]; 17. 6W-Brandon Wimmer[22]; 18. 4-Cameron Martin[7]; 19. 15JR-Cole Mincer[13]; 20. 5H-Colton Fisher[1]; 21. 45X-Landon Crawley[12]; 22. 79-Gage Montgomery[23]; 23. 36-Jason Martin[19].

MPI B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 20G-Noah Gass[2]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[1]; 3. 50-Paul Nienhiser[6]; 4. 49-Josh Schneiderman[3]; 5. 79K-Kyle Jones[9]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery[4]; 7. B8-John Barnard[5]; 8. 97-Scotty Milan[8]; 9. 2-Brandon Anderson[12]; 10. 4X-Cruz Dickerson[11]; 11. 7-Tyler Lee[7]; 12. 74N-Natalie Doney[13]; 13. 22M-Rees Moran[10]; 14. (DNS) 31-McCain Richards.

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature2 (12 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 2. 7A-Will Armitage[2]; 3. 6W-Brandon Wimmer[3]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman[9]; 5. 37-Bryce Norris[5]; 6. 98P-Miles Paulus[8]; 7. 122-Lane Warner[10]; 8. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[11]; 9. 15-Jack Potter[12]; 10. 5-Zackary Sokol[13]; 11. 12X-Kameron Key[6]; 12. 24-Terry McCarl[7]; 13. 99-Jake Blackhurst[4].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen[3]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 5. 36-Jason Martin[7]; 6. 6W-Brandon Wimmer[5]; 7. B8-John Barnard[6]; 8. 24-Terry McCarl[9]; 9. 79K-Kyle Jones[8]; 10. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[10]; 11. 15-Jack Potter[11]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Jy Corbet[2]; 2. 45X-Landon Crawley[1]; 3. 71-Parker Price Miller[3]; 4. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[4]; 5. 20G-Noah Gass[7]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery[5]; 7. 12X-Kameron Key[8]; 8. 7-Tyler Lee[6]; 9. 122-Lane Warner[10]; 10. 4X-Cruz Dickerson[9]; 11. (DNS) 31-McCain Richards.

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl[1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 3. 4-Cameron Martin[3]; 4. 22-Riley Goodno[6]; 5. 7A-Will Armitage[5]; 6. 49-Josh Schneiderman[2]; 7. 50-Paul Nienhiser[7]; 8. 97-Scotty Milan[9]; 9. 3N-Jake Neuman[8]; 10. 2-Brandon Anderson[10]; 11. 74N-Natalie Doney[11].

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 5H-Colton Fisher[3]; 2. 15JR-Cole Mincer[1]; 3. 19-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 6. 99-Jake Blackhurst[7]; 7. 37-Bryce Norris[6]; 8. 98P-Miles Paulus[10]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[8]; 10. (DNS) 5-Zackary Sokol.

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.072[4]; 2. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:13.119[12]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:13.142[10]; 4. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:13.149[1]; 5. 44-Chris Martin, 00:13.165[5]; 6. 25-Jy Corbet, 00:13.225[14]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:13.228[11]; 8. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:13.238[3]; 9. 6W-Brandon Wimmer, 00:13.446[6]; 10. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:13.511[16]; 11. B8-John Barnard, 00:13.538[15]; 12. 7-Tyler Lee, 00:13.543[9]; 13. 36-Jason Martin, 00:13.553[2]; 14. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:13.582[22]; 15. 79K-Kyle Jones, 00:13.665[19]; 16. 12X-Kameron Key, 00:13.688[20]; 17. 24-Terry McCarl, 00:13.761[18]; 18. 4X-Cruz Dickerson, 00:13.870[7]; 19. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:13.911[13]; 20. 122-Lane Warner, 00:13.972[21]; 21. 15-Jack Potter, 00:14.226[17]; 22. 31-McCain Richards, 00:14.387[8].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.028[19]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.464[12]; 3. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:13.467[18]; 4. 5H-Colton Fisher, 00:13.527[4]; 5. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 00:13.614[1]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:13.629[15]; 7. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:13.635[11]; 8. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 00:13.656[10]; 9. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:13.749[8]; 10. 19-Kevin Thomas Jr, 00:13.752[9]; 11. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:13.760[5]; 12. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:13.768[16]; 13. 50-Paul Nienhiser, 00:13.809[13]; 14. 99-Jake Blackhurst, 00:13.880[6]; 15. 3N-Jake Neuman, 00:13.934[3]; 16. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:14.012[21]; 17. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:14.049[17]; 18. 5-Zackary Sokol, 00:14.078[14]; 19. 2-Brandon Anderson, 00:14.169[7]; 20. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:14.237[20]; 21. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:14.265[2].

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.077[38]; 2. 25-Jy Corbet, 00:13.345[27]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:13.517[30]; 4. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:13.519[36]; 5. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:13.601[1]; 6. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:13.637[23]; 7. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:13.642[19]; 8. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:13.642[32]; 9. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:13.705[5]; 10. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:13.777[42]; 11. 5-Zackary Sokol, 00:13.793[28]; 12. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.820[24]; 13. 7-Tyler Lee, 00:13.837[17]; 14. 19-Kevin Thomas Jr, 00:13.875[18]; 15. 122-Lane Warner, 00:13.876[41]; 16. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:13.877[10]; 17. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:13.883[34]; 18. 12X-Kameron Key, 00:13.907[39]; 19. 36-Jason Martin, 00:13.968[3]; 20. 24-Terry McCarl, 00:13.972[35]; 21. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:13.973[22]; 22. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 00:13.977[20]; 23. 44-Chris Martin, 00:13.984[9]; 24. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:13.999[43]; 25. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:14.010[31]; 26. 6W-Brandon Wimmer, 00:14.014[11]; 27. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 00:14.022[2]; 28. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:14.022[16]; 29. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:14.041[21]; 30. 5H-Colton Fisher, 00:14.092[8]; 31. 2-Brandon Anderson, 00:14.109[14]; 32. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:14.144[40]; 33. 99-Jake Blackhurst, 00:14.171[12]; 34. 50-Paul Nienhiser, 00:14.193[26]; 35. B8-John Barnard, 00:14.224[29]; 36. 4X-Cruz Dickerson, 00:14.229[13]; 37. 15-Jack Potter, 00:14.254[33]; 38. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:14.290[7]; 39. 3N-Jake Neuman, 00:14.423[6]; 40. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:14.435[25]; 41. 31-McCain Richards, 00:14.891[15]; 42. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:15.249[4]; 43. 79K-Kyle Jones, 00:15.249[37].

