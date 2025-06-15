Sitterly Debuts New Hawk Jr. Chassis, Dominates for Ninth Career Shampine Memorial Win at Oswego

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 15, 2025) – After the longest offseason in recent memory, Oswego Speedway officially kicked off its 74th season Saturday night with the running of the Jim Shampine Memorial 60-lapper for the Novelis Supermodifieds – a $5,022-to-win ‘Battle for Bruce’ in honor of driver Mike Bruce. The event also served as the opening round of both the Oswego Speedway Supermodified championship and the Oswego Super Challenge Series.

It was nine-time track champion Otto Sitterly who stole the show, debuting a brand new Hawk Jr. Chassis for the Nicotra Racing team and driving to a dominant victory – his ninth career Shampine Memorial win, 46th Novelis Supermodified feature win, and 49th overall Oswego Supermodified victory.

Ohio invader Tyler Shullick, who showed fantastic speed in both time trials and his heat race, redrew the pole and led the field to green alongside Brandon Bellinger. Shullick jumped out to an early lead while Sitterly, starting sixth, wasted no time slicing his way forward. The veteran quickly disposed of Dan Connors Jr, Josh Sokolic, and Lou LeVea Jr, then dove under Bellinger for second, but an early caution for a spinning Logan Rayvals momentarily delayed his progress.

On the restart, Sitterly powered back underneath Bellinger for second. Meanwhile, seventh-starting Michael Barnes was on the move in the Syrell Racing No. 68, advancing past Sokolic and eventually cracking the top five.

Sitterly continued his charge, slingshotting underneath Tyler Shullick for the race lead on lap 4. Defending champion Dave Shullick Jr. was also making headway from his eighth starting spot, quickly advancing past Barnes, Connors, Sokolic, and LeVea Jr. to reach fourth by the opening laps. Barnes regrouped, taking fourth back from Shullick Jr. on lap 9.

The rookie Sokolic, who won his heat earlier in the night, made an impressive outside move on Shullick Jr. on lap 20 to bring the Jason Simmons Racing No. 6 back into fifth. Barnes continued his march as well, driving under Bellinger for third on lap 11.

Sokolic then set his sights on Bellinger for fourth, but got bottled up on the outside, leading to a thrilling battle between Sokolic and Shullick Jr. Eventually, Shullick Jr. cleared both Sokolic and Bellinger to regain fourth, with Sokolic following him through to fifth. Meanwhile, Sokolic’s teammate Tyler Thompson had quietly charged from 11th into sixth, with all three cars dropping Bellinger’s 02 back several positions.

By the halfway point, the top ten was Sitterly, Tyler Shullick, Dave Shullick Jr, Thompson, Sokolic, Joe Gosek, Connors, Bellinger, and Dave Danzer. The field stretched out until lap 47, when Tyler Shullick’s outstanding run came to a heartbreaking end. While running second, a mechanical failure sent the Bodnar Racing No. 96 hard into the turn 2 foam. Shullick was uninjured, but the car suffered heavy damage and was done for the night.

On the ensuing restart, Sitterly was untouchable. The veteran masterfully controlled the final 13 circuits, pulling away from the field to capture his 46th career Novelis Supermodified feature win – giving him sole possession of fourth on the all-time list. Counting both winged and non-winged Supermodified victories, Sitterly now owns 49 Oswego wins, also fourth all-time behind only Jim Shampine, Bentley Warren, and Eddie Bellinger Jr.

The victory also marked Sitterly’s staggering ninth career Shampine Memorial triumph – his eighth driving for John Nicotra, joining previous wins in 2006, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019. For Nicotra Racing, it was their 10th Shampine Memorial victory overall, also counting Alison Sload’s win in 2019 and Dave Shullick Jr. ‘s in 2018. The team’s overall Oswego Speedway win total now stands at 52.

In victory lane, Sitterly shared his thoughts on debuting the brand-new machine.

“Obviously this is a new car,” Sitterly said. “I have to thank Joe Hawksby, Joe Peri, Tom Scholl, Dan Canipe, my girlfriend Karen for putting up with all this, Ed Stanek, and all the guys. Have to thank Corr/Pak and Shea Concrete for coming onboard, and of course Johnny Nicotra for everything he does not only for our team but for Supermodified racing – promoting the Challenge at Oswego Speedway – and the fans, anyone who cheered for me tonight, thank you.”

Sitterly also acknowledged the team still has work ahead dialing in the new Hawk Jr. machine.

“We don’t have a lot of time on this car. We were really good earlier, but after we put tires on it for time trials we’ve been sideways loose ever since, so we need to get that figured out. A lot of these young guys are really strong. I just wanted to get to the front as quickly as I could and defend later on if we could, and it worked out.”

The Novelis Supermodifieds return to action this Saturday, June 21 as Oswego Speedway continues its 74th season with another round of racing for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS, which will be joined by the Oswego County Tourism 350 Supers on Constellation Energy night at the races.

RESULTS

74th Season Kickoff presented by FlynnStoned Cannabis Company

Oswego Novelis Supermodified Challenge Race #1

Jim Shampine Memorial 60

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (60-laps, $5,022 to win, $1,100 to start): 1. 7 – OTTO SITTERLY, 2. 68 – Michael Barnes, 3. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr, 4. 98T – Tyler Thompson, 5. 6 ® – Josh Sokolic, 6. 00 – Joe Gosek, 7. 01 – Dan Connors Jr, 8. 02 – Brandon Bellinger, 9. 52 – Dave Danzer, 10. 90 – Jack Patrick, 11. 11 – Ben Seitz, 12. 96 – Tyler Shullick, 13. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 14. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 15. 54 – Camden Proud, 16. 66 – Lou LeVea Sr, 17. 5 – Brian Osetek, 18. 0 – Nick Snyder, DNS 05 – Jeff Abold

Heat 1 (12-laps): 1. 01 – Dan Connors Jr, 2. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 3. 11 – Ben Seitz, 4. 68 – Michael Barnes, 5. 52 – Dave Danzer, 6. 90 – Jack Patrick

Heat 2 (12-laps): 1. 6 ® – Josh Sokolic, 2. 02 – Brandon Bellinger, 3. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 4. 00 – Joe Gosek, 5. 66 – Lou LeVea Sr, 6. 5 – Brian Osetek

Heat 3 (12-laps): 1. 98T – Tyler Thompson, 2. 96 – Tyler Shullick, 3. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr, 4. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 5. 54 – Camden Proud, 6. 0 – Nick Snyder

Time Trials: 1. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 16.100, 2. 68 – Michael Barnes, 16.119, 3. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr, 16.293, 4. 00 – Joe Gosek, 16.356, 5. 11 – Ben Seitz, 16.363, 6. 98T – Tyler Thompson, 16.377, 7. 6 ® – Josh Sokolic, 16.386, 8. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 16.389, 9. 96 – Tyler Shullick, 16.414, 10. 02 – Brandon Bellinger, 16.445, 11. 01 – Dan Connors Jr, 16.508, 12. 54 – Camden Proud, 16.723, 13. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 16.875, 14. 52 – Dave Danzer, 17.043, 15. 66 – Lou LeVea Sr, 17.292, 16. 90 – Jack Patrick, 17.625, 17. 0 – Nick Snyder, 18.630, DNS 05 – Jeff Abold, 5 – Brian Osetek

Howard Hoses and Sean Magari Enterprises ‘Double Deuce Strong’ Lap 22 Leader Bonus In Support of Mike Bruce ($222.22): #7 Otto Sitterly

Top Quality Construction Heat Race Winners in Support of Bruce Racing ($22): #01 – Dan Connors Jr, #6 – Josh Sokolic, #98T – Tyler Thompson

Top Quality Construction Last Car Running in Support of Bruce Racing ($22): #90 Jack Patrick

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 30): #7 Otto Sitterly

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #6 Josh Sokolic ®

