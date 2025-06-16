Chase Randall charges to Huset’s win

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 15, 2025) – Chase Randall, Lee Goos Jr. and Shaun Taylor garnered feature victories on Sunday during an electric Goodin Company Night at Huset’s Speedway.

Randall advanced from sixth and executed a last-lap pass to win the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event.

“I was hammering it, driving it as hard as I could from Lap 1,” he said. “I made moves at the right time and it just worked out in my favor. I stayed patient and trusted myself and what I could do. It’s just awesome.”

Jack Dover led all but the final lap of the 25-lap feature. Randall took over second place on a restart with seven laps remaining. He stayed close to Dover throughout the final circuits before throwing a slide job at Dover in turns one and two to take the lead.

Dover tried to duck below Randall exiting the turn, but was caught in the slick. Randall protected from the slide job in turns three and four to hold off Dover by 0.258 seconds.

“I could cry right now,” Dover said after a season-best result at the track. “The last three laps I ran out of fuel so it was starting to stumble. Our car was phenomenal. It’s no blame on anybody. We tried to push this thing to the limit.”

Points leader Kaleb Johnson recorded a third-place finish.

“The longer we went the better the car got,” he said. “Third is nothing to be ashamed of. We have a big week ahead of us and hopefully we’ve gained some momentum going into what I feel is our biggest week of the year.”

Ryan Timms manuevered from 11 th to fourth and Tim Kaeding finished fifth.

Sam Henderson was quickest overall during qualifying with Randall, Mark Dobmeier and Johnson joining him as the quickest drivers in their groups. Spencer Bayston, Trevor Serbus, Andy Pake and Dover each won a heat race. Matt Juhl was the B Main winner.

Goos Jr. was the third-and-final leader in a thrilling 20-lap Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event. He became the sixth different winner in six races for the division this season.

Zach Patterson paced the field for the first 14 laps before Serbus moved into the lead on Lap 15. The three drivers of Patterson, Serbus and Goos Jr. duked it out for three straight laps of sliders and side-by-side racing with Goos Jr. edging in front on Lap 17. He pulled away in the final laps to win by 1.091 seconds.

“Yeah, that was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was really fun because we were back and forth. I think I was holding my breath for the last five laps. I’m a little worn out.”

Serbus held off Patterson for second with Tye Wilke placing fourth and Bayley Ballenger fifth.

Goos Jr., Ballenger, Serbus and Madison Miller were the heat race winners. Jared Jansen claimed the B Main.

Taylor led the final 13 laps of the 18-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event for his first win at the track since 2022.

“Good race,” he said. “I’d like to thank my wife for letting me do what I love. I’m just really happy to get this done on Father’s Day.”

Ryan DeBoer held the point for the first five laps before Taylor drove around him in turns three and four on Lap 6. Taylor stayed committed to the outside groove until the waning laps when Cory Yeigh nearly pulled side by side. Taylor dropped to the bottom lane prior to the final caution, which occurred on Lap 16.

Taylor was efficient on the restart to hold off Yeigh by 0.539 seconds. Matt Steuerwald passed DeBoer for third place on the final lap. Aaron Foote rounded out the top five.

The heat races were won by DeBoer and Yeigh.

Huset’s Speedway is hosting one of sprint car racing’s premier events this week with the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle on Wednesday and Thursday followed by the $250,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards on Friday and Saturday. All four nights feature the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Race tickets are on sale online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

GOODIN COMPANY NIGHT RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 15, 2025) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[6]; 2. 53-Jack Dover[2]; 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[5]; 4. 10-Ryan Timms[11]; 5. 3-Tim Kaeding[3]; 6. 64-Andy Pake[4]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom[10]; 8. 80P-Jacob Peterson[15]; 9. 13-Mark Dobmeier[12]; 10. 16-Riley Goodno[14]; 11. 31-Koby Werkmeister[18]; 12. 8H-Jade Hastings[24]; 13. 09-Matt Juhl[21]; 14. 23W-Scott Winters[9]; 15. 95-Tyler Drueke[20]; 16. 81-Brant O’Banion[17]; 17. 11M-Brendan Mullen[19]; 18. 8-Micah Slendy[22]; 19. (DNF) 10X-Trevor Serbus[7]; 20. (DNF) 24T-Christopher Thram[25]; 21. (DNF) 96-Blaine Stegenga[13]; 22. (DNF) 83JR-Sam Henderson[1]; 23. (DNF) 27-Weston Olson[16]; 24. (DNF) 9D-Dominic Dobesh[23]; 25. (DNF) 14-Spencer Bayston[8]; 26. (DNS) G5-Gage Pulkrabek.

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 09-Matt Juhl[2]; 2. 8-Micah Slendy[1]; 3. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[3]; 4. 8H-Jade Hastings[5]; 5. 4-Cruz Dickerson[6]; 6. 2-Alex Pettas[4]; 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]; 8. (DNS) 24T-Christopher Thram.

Heat 1 – TJ FORGED (8 Laps): 1. 14-Spencer Bayston[2]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[3]; 4. 16-Riley Goodno[1]; 5. 31-Koby Werkmeister[5]; 6. 09-Matt Juhl[6]; 7. 2-Alex Pettas[7].

Heat 2 – KEIZER RACING WHEELS (8 Laps): 1. 10X-Trevor Serbus[1]; 2. 83JR-Sam Henderson[4]; 3. 23W-Scott Winters[3]; 4. 27-Weston Olson[5]; 5. 8-Micah Slendy[6]; 6. (DNF) 24T-Christopher Thram[2]; 7. (DNS) G5-Gage Pulkrabek.

Heat 3 – SMITH TI (8 Laps): 1. 64-Andy Pake[2]; 2. 96-Blaine Stegenga[1]; 3. 10-Ryan Timms[3]; 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier[4]; 5. 95-Tyler Drueke[5]; 6. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[6]; 7. 4-Cruz Dickerson[7].

Heat 4 – MAXIM (8 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover[1]; 2. 3-Tim Kaeding[2]; 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[4]; 4. 81-Brant O’Banion[6]; 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen[5]; 6. 80P-Jacob Peterson[3]; 7. 8H-Jade Hastings[7].

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall, 00:11.170[6]; 2. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:11.317[2]; 3. 14-Spencer Bayston, 00:11.365[5]; 4. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:11.366[4]; 5. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:11.407[1]; 6. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.481[7]; 7. 2-Alex Pettas, 00:11.728[3].

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.113[7]; 2. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.197[5]; 3. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.228[2]; 4. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.426[6]; 5. 27-Weston Olson, 00:11.601[1]; 6. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:11.738[4]; 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:12.731[3].

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.245[4]; 2. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:11.338[3]; 3. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.382[1]; 4. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.544[2]; 5. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.645[5]; 6. 9D-Dominic Dobesh, 00:11.802[7]; 7. (DNS) 4-Cruz Dickerson.

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.241[7]; 2. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:11.317[1]; 3. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.361[4]; 4. 53-Jack Dover, 00:11.402[5]; 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.520[3]; 6. 81-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.809[6]; 7. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.835[2].

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr[5]; 2. 24-Trevor Serbus[4]; 3. 93-Zach Patterson[2]; 4. 72-Tye Wilke[3]; 5. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[1]; 6. X-Dylan Waxdahl[7]; 7. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[10]; 8. 14-Nick Barger[8]; 9. 48-Cole Olson[9]; 10. 23L-Aydin Lloyd[14]; 11. 23V-Michalob Voeltz[13]; 12. 81-Jared Jansen[17]; 13. 91-Andrew Sullivan[15]; 14. 9A-Hunter Hanson[18]; 15. 28M-Madison Miller[6]; 16. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[20]; 17. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl[11]; 18. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson[16]; 19. (DNF) 65X-Sawyer Grogan[12]; 20. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson[19].

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 81-Jared Jansen[2]; 2. 9A-Hunter Hanson[4]; 3. 18-Corbin Erickson[3]; 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[6]; 5. O7-Owen Carlson[12]; 6. 55R-Ryan Serrao[1]; 7. 33-Trevor Smith[9]; 8. 3D-Dan Griep[10]; 9. 98-Nate Barger[7]; 10. (DNF) 62J-Jay Masur[13]; 11. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett[11]; 12. (DNF) 34DD-Brady Donnohue[5]; 13. (DNF) 3J-Jeridan Jordahl[8].

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr[4]; 2. X-Dylan Waxdahl[5]; 3. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl[2]; 4. 23V-Michalob Voeltz[3]; 5. 55R-Ryan Serrao[1]; 6. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[7]; 7. 33-Trevor Smith[6]; 8. 62J-Jay Masur[8].

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[1]; 2. 93-Zach Patterson[2]; 3. 14-Nick Barger[3]; 4. 23L-Aydin Lloyd[7]; 5. 81-Jared Jansen[4]; 6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[6]; 7. 3D-Dan Griep[5].

Circle Performance Heat 3 – Circle Performance (8 Laps): 1. 24-Trevor Serbus[1]; 2. 72-Tye Wilke[2]; 3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[4]; 4. 91-Andrew Sullivan[3]; 5. 18-Corbin Erickson[6]; 6. 98-Nate Barger[5]; 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7].

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 – Maxim Chassis (8 Laps): 1. 28M-Madison Miller[2]; 2. 65X-Sawyer Grogan[4]; 3. 48-Cole Olson[1]; 4. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson[5]; 5. 9A-Hunter Hanson[3]; 6. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl[6]; 7. O7-Owen Carlson[7].

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 71-Shaun Taylor[3]; 2. 64-Cory Yeigh[5]; 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald[7]; 4. 99-Ryan DeBoer[2]; 5. 1X-Aaron Foote[8]; 6. 2-Chris Ellingson[12]; 7. 9-Kyle DeBoer[1]; 8. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson[15]; 9. 15-Brandon Ferguson[6]; 10. 81-Lance Nordstrom[13]; 11. 33-Garet Deboer[10]; 12. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney[11]; 13. (DNF) 29Z-JJ Zebell[9]; 14. (DNF) 83-Nick Janssen[16]; 15. (DNF) 14J-Jayke Glanzer[14]; 16. (DNF) 21-Ron Howe[4]; 17. (DNS) 66-Jeff Wittrock.

Fastenal Heat 1 – Fastenal (8 Laps): 1. 99-Ryan DeBoer[2]; 2. 9-Kyle DeBoer[1]; 3. 29Z-JJ Zebell[6]; 4. 3-Matt Steuerwald[5]; 5. 21-Ron Howe[3]; 6. 12-Mike Chaney[7]; 7. 81-Lance Nordstrom[9]; 8. (DNF) 54-Dustin Gulbrandson[4]; 9. (DNF) 66-Jeff Wittrock[8].

Performance One Heat 2 – Performance One (8 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh[3]; 2. 71-Shaun Taylor[2]; 3. 15-Brandon Ferguson[4]; 4. 1X-Aaron Foote[5]; 5. 33-Garet Deboer[6]; 6. 2-Chris Ellingson[7]; 7. 14J-Jayke Glanzer[8]; 8. 83-Nick Janssen[1].

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Kaleb Johnson- 3(May 11, May 18 and May 25); Ryan Timms – 2 (June 1 and June 8) and Chase Randall – 1 (June 15)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Brady Donnohue – 1(May 25); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (June 15);Jared Jansen – 1(June 1);John Lambertz- 1(May 11); Aydin Lloyd – 1 (June 8) and Tye Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Mike Chaney – 2(May 25 and June 8);Ryan DeBoer – 1(May 18); Matt Steuerwald- 1(May 11); Shaun Taylor – 1 (June 15) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 1)

UP NEXT –

Wednesday through Saturday for the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle and the $250,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

