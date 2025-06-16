USAC Invades Williams Grove For Eastern Storm June 20

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Presented by Kurt Smith Motorsports, the USAC AMSOIL National Sprints will invade Williams Grove Speedway for the Eastern Storm coming up this Friday night, June 20.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will join the wingless USAC 410s on the racing card.

Competing in a 30-lap main event, the USAC drivers will be racing for a $6,000 payday while the regular Williams Grove 410s run for $5,500.

June 20 will also be Mamma’s Pizza Fan Appreciation Night, also sponsored by Martin’s Potato Chips, hoseheads.com and J & S Classics.

From 5:30 until 6:15 pm all general admission fans will be granted FREE access to the frontstretch pit area to meet and greet the drivers and get autographs.

Free chips from Martin’s Potato Chips and candy from hoseheads.com and J & S Classics will be handed out to fans as they enter the pit area.

Mamma’s Pizza of Wellsville will be giving away coupons for free slices of Mamma’s Pizza to the youngsters in attendance.

Special cash awards and contingency prizes will also be given to Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint drivers during the night courtesy of Mamma’s.

Kyle Cummins of Princeton, Indiana, is the current national USAC point leader and plans to be in the field along with other top national point contenders Justin Grant of Ione, California; Mitchel Moles of Raisin City, California; Robert Ballou of Rocklin, California; and Logan Seavey of Sutter, California.

Cumins has five wins on the season while other winners to date on the tour include Seavey, Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Brady Bacon and Daison Pursley.

Other national stars expected to take part in the Eastern Storm tour include Bacon of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Jake Swanson, Anaheim, California; and Thomas Jr. of Cullman, Alabama.

Thomas was the USAC 410 sprint winner at Williams Grove last season.

Local Driver Briggs Danner of Allentown currently ranks sixth in national USAC points and will be in the Williams Grove field aboard the Hogue No. 39 machine.

Expect other local drivers Steve Drevicki and Joey Amantea to also be part of the action on June 20.

The Williams Grove 410s will be out in full force for the night as well.

Winners to date this season have been Anthony Macri (3), Cameron Smith and Lance Dewease.

Defending track champion Freddie Rahmer recently took over the season point lead in the division.

Racing action gets underway at 7:30 pm.

Adult general admission is $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

