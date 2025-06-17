GRANDVIEW RAINED OUT, ﻿USAC EASTERN STORM OPENS WEDNESDAY AT BRIDGEPORT

By Richie Murray

Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania (June 17, 2025)………Tuesday night’s USAC Eastern Storm Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment opener at Grandview Speedway has been canceled due to ongoing precipitation and conditions that won’t allow for drying.

The event will not be rescheduled.

USAC Eastern Storm continues Wednesday, June 18, at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park before heading to four-straight Pennsylvania races starting at Pottsville’s Big Diamond Speedway on Thursday, June 19. Then it’s on to Mechanicsburg’s Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, June 20.

Port Royal Speedway serves at the penultimate round of Eastern Storm on Saturday, June 21, while Action Track USA in Kutztown will host the finale on Sunday, June 22.