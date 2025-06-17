More Than 60 Drivers Pre-Entered for This Week’s $100k-to-Win Huset’s Hustle and $250k-to-Win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals Presented by Menards at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 16, 2025) – One of the biggest weeks in winged sprint car racing has arrived at Huset’s Speedway, which hosts a pair of six-figure paydays during four premier nights of competition.

The high-banked dirt oval features the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this Wednesday through Saturday with more than 60 drivers pre-entered. The Huset’s Hustle kicks off with a $20,000-to-win preliminary night on Wednesday leading into the $100,000-to-win finale on Thursday. The slate is wiped clean on Friday with a $20,000-to-win preliminary night for the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards, which concludes on Saturday with a whopping $250,000-to-win, $5,000-to-start main event.

NASCAR stars Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are on the pre-entry list along with eight of the top 10 drivers in the Kubota High Limit Racing championship standings, featuring Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Tanner Thorson, Spencer Bayston, Kasey Kahne and Chase Randall – the most recent feature winner at Huset’s Speedway last Sunday.

The full contingent of World of Outlaws drivers will be competing, including defending champion David Gravel along with Michael ‘Buddy’ Kofoid, Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz, Giovanni Scelzi, Bill Balog and more.

Brian Brown, Tim Kaeding, Kaleb Johnson (a three-time winner at the track this season and the current points leader), Ryan Timms (a two-time winner at the track this season), Mark Dobmeier, Brady Bacon, Anthony Macri, Kerry Madsen and Austin McCarl are also among the long list of drivers who have pre-entered.

An overview of the format with 49 or more drivers competing during the two preliminary nights (Wednesday and Friday) is:

Drivers will be split into two qualifying groups with three heat races per group. The heat races will have an inversion of six, meaning the quickest qualifier lines up sixth. Points will be tabulated from qualifying and heat race results with the top four drivers in each group advancing into the dash and the top 10 in each group into the A Main. The C Main will transfer the top two finishers into the back of the B Main, which will transfer the top four into the back of the A Main.

Preliminary points will line up six heat races straight up to open the programs on Thursday and Saturday. The heat race winners will be locked into a King of the Hill to determine the first three rows of the main event. Drivers who finished second and third in the heat races are locked into the A Main and will redraw among their finishing position group (second-place finishers starting in positions seven through 12 and third-place finishers starting in positions 13 through 18). The top four transfer out of the C Main to the back of the B Main and the top six in the B Main will make up the final three rows of the A Main lineup.

The gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps slated for 7 p.m. each night.

Race tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

Additionally, there is a variety of fan engagement activities throughout the week, including a Fan Fest in the infield at the track on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Check out the Huset’s Speedway website and social media channels for more information.

Wednesday through Saturday for the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle and the $250,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

