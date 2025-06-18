Tri-State Tripleheader for Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders This Weekend!

by Bill Wright

June 18, 2025 – It’s a busy weekend for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders as they hit three tracks in three states this weekend. On Friday, June 20, they visit the Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri, before moving onto the 34 Raceway in Burlington, Iowa Saturday, June 21 and Quincy Raceways in Illinois on Sunday, June 22. The three-race weekend often picks up a number of invaders who want to get three good shows in, and this weekend should be no different.

Friday’s event on the 3/8-mile oval in Memphis, Missouri will be the ninth in Sprint Invaders’ history. There has never been a repeat winner, as John Schulz, Tyson Hart, Terry McCarl, Jerrod Hull, Bobby Hawks, Jeff Mitrisin, Evan Martin and Paul Nienhiser have all tasted victory there.

Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints (WINS), Stock Cars, B-Mods and Hobby Stocks are also on the card.

Saturday will mark the 74th event and 82nd feature in series’ history at 34 Raceway in West Burlington. Chris Martin and Joe B. Miller have already won at the facility this year. The all-time winners’ list sees Matt Rogerson, Jerrod Hull, Nienhiser and Dustin Selvage at the top with five wins apiece. Schulz and Josh Schneiderman have four.

Hot laps at 34 are at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission, with Students 11-17 and Seniors $18. Kids 10 and under are FREE. The WINS series will make for another sprint car doubleheader night, and IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts will also be in action.

Sunday at Quincy will see the Sprint Invaders’ fourteenth visit to the 1/3-mile oval. Kaley Gharst and Nienhiser (2) are the multi-time winners there, while Ricky Logan, Matt Sutton, Jim Moughan Jr., Hull, Chris Martin, Jon Agan, Miller, Chase Randall and Garet Williamson also have wins.

Hot laps Sunday begin at 5:30 p.m. Street Stock and Open B-Mods will also be on the card.

Terry McCarl leads the current point standings by seven points over defending champion, Paul Nienhiser. Tasker Phillips, Tanner Gebhardt and Cody Wehrle round out the top five heading into the weekend. Colton Fisher, McCain Richards, Josh Schneiderman, Riley Scott and Riley Goodno complete the top ten.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2025 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 12 – 34 Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, April 13 – Stuart International Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)*

Friday, May 9 – Davenport Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, May 16 – CJ Speedway (Wind)

Sunday, May 25 – 34 Raceway (Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO)

Friday, June 20 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 21 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 22 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Sunday, July 6 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 11 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 17 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Monday, July 28 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 29 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, August 30 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

Saturday, October 4 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 838

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 831 (1)

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 811

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 794

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 784

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 751

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 700

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 623

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 614

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 606

Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 585

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 584

(tie) Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO, 584

Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 565

Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 477

JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 458

Tucker Daly, Hallsville, MO, 434

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 424 (1)

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 422

Brandon Anderson, Glenpool, OK, 411

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Alchemy Skin & Health

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributors

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products