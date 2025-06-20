LEVI KLATT PULLS OFF UNBELIEVABLE VICTORY AT SKAGIT SPEEDWAY DIRT CUP OPENER

By Andrew Kunas

(6/19/25 ) Burlington, WA … Levi Klatt stunned the sprint car world and thrilled the Skagit Speedway crowd with a late race pass and held on to win his first NARC 410 sprint car race, taking Thursday’s Jim Raper Memorial Super Dirt Cup preliminary.

The Langley, British Columbia driver, a former Skagit Speedway champion in sportsman sprints, was in his 16th start in a 410 sprint car, and he picked one of the biggest stages to get his first win in the division, and it happened at his home track.

Klatt, starting on the outside of the front row for the 30-lap event, got the better start over pole sitter Shane Golobic and took the lead on the initial start. Klatt led the first eight circuits while Indiana visitor Justin Peck raced his way by Golobic to move into second. The veteran racer went after Klatt and passed him for the lead with a slider in Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 9. Peck for a time drove away from Klatt, who continued to hold off Golobic for second. After a lengthy green flag run following a fuel stop, Peck encountered traffic and couldn’t make timely passes around the slower cars, and that allowed Klatt to move in.

On the 28th lap, Klatt challenged, and got Peck in traffic exiting Turn 4 for the lead. Peck threw a slider in Turns 1 and 2 on the next lap, and the two found themselves side by side on the back stretch, making contact as they entered Turn 3, and they stayed battling, with Klatt leading Lap 29 by the nose of the car. A caution flag for a spun car came out and cleared the track with Klatt in the lead.

Klatt was perfect on the final green-white-checkered restart and drove away for the big victory aboard the Chilliwack Ford-sponsored Klatt Racing No. 77 Fauver-powered Maxim. The Canadian driver did his special victory celebration in a 410 sprint car event for the first time, drinking a bottle of maple syrup atop his car as the Skagit Speedway crowd roared its approval.

“I cannot put it into words. This is the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my life. That was probably the most intense racing I’ve ever done,” an excited and astonished Klatt said in the winner’s circle about the win and late battle with Peck. “Justin is real good racer. He’s top of the line. I am so proud. I said (during the open red) I needed lapped traffic or a misstep, and guess I got both of them in one. Got into it a little bit in (turn) 3 but it worked out. I still can’t believe it!”

After leading 19 total laps, Peck finished second aboard the Angel of the Winds Casino-sponsored Rudeen Racing No. 26 Shaver Ford-powered Maxim. Shane Golobic, having run in the Top 5 throughout, finished third in the NOS Energy-sponsored Matt Wood Racing No. 17w Kistler-powered KPC.

Defending NARC champion Justin Sanders, a 2023 Dirt Cup winner, finished fourth after starting seventh aboard the Yuba Sutter Aviation-sponsored Mittry Motorsports No. 2x Fisher-powered KPC. Tanner Holmes came from 11th to finish fifth in the Legacy Builder Supply-sponsored Holmes Racing No. 18t Rider-powered Triple X. Brent Marks, Robbie Price, the 17th starting Joel Meyers Jr, Cam Smith and Scott Bogucki rounded out the Top 10.

NARC Rookie of the Year contender Tyler Thompson, the last transfer out of the Winters Performance Last Chance Qualifier, earned the Williams Roofing Hard Charger Award, advancing 11 positions from 24th to finish 13th.

James McFadden won the Winter Performance Last Chance Qualifier, taking Dominic Scelzi, Gauge Garcia and Thompson with him to the Thursday preliminary feature. Landon Brooks won the C-Feature.

Heat races earlier in the evening, all featuring eight car inverts as part of the Dirt Cup format, were won by Dominic Gorden, Bud Kaeding, Caeden Steele, Max Mittry and Cory Eliason. Trey Starks paced the 47-car field in Automotive Racing Products Qualifying with a time of 11.059 seconds around the 3/10-mile, high-banked clay oval. Points from qualifying and heat races determined main event lineups.

With the special Dirt Cup format featuring large inverts and points from qualifying, heat races and main events, Trey Starks, who started 16th with the invert and finished 11th, is at the top of the points after Thursday night, followed by Holmes, Marks and Bogucki. The 53rd Jim Raper Memorial Super Dirt Cup continues with another full night of preliminary action on Friday night, with the main event paying $10,000. Points from Thursday and Friday will be combined to play a large role in determining lineups for Saturday’s main events, and the Super Dirt Cup feature will pay $100,026 to win.

Hoosier Racing Tires A-Feature (30 laps): 1. 77 Levi Klatt (2), 2. 26 Justin Peck (6), 3. 17w Shane Golobic (1), 4. 2x Justin Sanders (7), 5. 18t Tanner Holmes (11), 6. 19b Brent Marks (10), 7. 21p Robbie Price (5), 8. 4 Joel Meyers Jr (17), 9. 17 Cam Smith (4), 10. 78 Scott Bogucki (14), 11. 55 Trey Starks (16), 12. 18 Jason Solwold (13), 13. 35km Tyler Thompson (24), 14. 88n D.J. Netto (19), 15. 1c Colton Heath (9), 16. 95 Justin Youngquist (8), 17. 41 Dominic Scelzi (22), 18. 24d Danny Sams III (15), 19. 21 Jesse Schlotfeldt (12), 20. 2k Gauge Garcia (23), 21. 26f Eric Fisher (3), 22. 7o Colin Mackey (20), 23. 21t James McFadden (21), 24. 14 Mariah Ede (18).

METTEC Titanium Lap Leaders: 77 Levi Klatt 1-8 & 28-30, 26 Justin Peck 9-27

Williams Roofing Hard Charger: 35km Tyler Thompson, 24th to 13th (+11)

Automotive Racing Products Fast Qualifier (47 cars): 55 Trey Starks, 11.059 seconds

Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 10 Dominic Gorden, 2. 21t James McFadden, 3. 55 Trey Starks, 4. 88n D.J. Netto, 5. 26f Eric Fisher, 6. 1c Colton Heath, 7. 21p Robbie Price, 8. 09 Greg Otis, 9. 17c Chris Bullock, 10. 1m Mike Brown.

Kimo’s Tropical Carwash Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 29 Bud Kaeding, 2. 94th Braden Chiaramonte, 3. 35km Tyler Thompson, 4. 7o Colin Mackey, 5. 19b Brent Marks, 6. 4 Joel Meyers Jr, 7. 18 Jason Solwold, 8. 77 Levi Klatt, 9. 95r Dan Reynold, DNS – 66 Brett McGhie.

WEDG High Performance Karts Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 121 Caeden Steele, 2. 95 Justin Youngquist, 3. 42 Sye Lynch, 4. 18t Tanner Holmes, 5. 24d Danny Sams III, 6. 24 Tyler Anderson, 7. 27c Camden Robustelli, 8. 2k Gauge Garcia, 9. 29k Levi Kuntz.

Winters Performance Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 2xm Max Mittry, 2. 91 Chase Goetz, 3. 41 Dominic Scelzi, 4. 17w Shane Golobic, 5. 17 Cam Smith, 6. 21 Jesse Schlotfeldt, 7. 26 Justin Peck, 8. 7b Sean Becker, 9. 51 Dustin Gehring.

Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Heat 5 (10 laps): 1. 45 Cory Eliason, 2. 21L Landon Brooks, 3. 15 Nick Parker, 4. 78 Scott Bogucki, 5. 19 Colby Thornhill, 6. 2x Justin Sanders, 7. 9a Luke Didiuk, 8. 14 Mariah Ede, 9. 0 Ashleigh Johnson.

C-Feature (10 laps): 1. 21L Landon Brooks, 2. 91 Chase Goetz, 3. 27c Camden Robustelli, 4. 29k Levi Kuntz, 5. 09 Greg Otis, 6. 95r Dan Reynold, 7. 51 Dustin Gehring, 8. 0 Ashleigh Johnson, 9. 17c Chris Bullock. DNS – 1m Mike Brown. Top four finishers transferred to B-Feature

Winters Performance Last Chance Qualifier (15 laps): 1. 21t James McFadden, 2. 41 Dominic Scelzi, 3. 2k Gauge Garcia, 4. 35km Tyler Thompson, 5. 42 Sye Lynch, 6. 24 Tyler Anderson, 7. 7b Sean Becker, 8. 10 Dominic Gorden, 9. 29 Bud Kaeding, 10. 19 Colby Thornhill, 11. 121 Caeden Steele, 12. 45 Cory Eliason, 13. 91 Chase Goetz, 14. 9a Luke Didiuk, 15. 2xm Max Mittry, 16. 21L Landon Brooks, 17. 29k Levi Kuntz, 18. 27c Camden Robustelli, 19. 94th Braden Chiaramonte, 20. 15 Nick Parker. First four finishers transfer to A-Feature.